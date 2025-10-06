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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2023-06-06 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From rttnews article :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2023-06-07 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2023-06-09 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From reuters article :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, GBP/USD and Nikkei 225 : Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2023-06-14 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Following ten consecutive interest rate hikes, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its widely expected decision to pause its rate increases. The Fed said it has decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5 to 5.25 percent, marking the first time the central bank has left rates unchanged since January 2022."
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Nikkei 225 : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2023-06-15 12:15 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]
[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
==========
From rttnews article :
EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging near and below Ichimoku cloud for the bearish trend to be continuing or for the bullish reversal to be started
2023-06-22 15:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 3.8M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: M5 price broke 55 SMA to above for the intra-day bullish reversal to be started; the daily bear market rally
2023-06-28 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 9.6M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with MACD trading system (MT5) from this post #2342 as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index: Unites States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2023-06-29 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From rttnews article :
The U.S. economy grew by much more than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2023, according to revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said gross domestic product jumped by 2.0 percent in the first quarter compared to the previously estimated 1.3 percent increase.
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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Dax Index: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2023-07-04 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
"At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.10 per cent and the interest rate paid on Exchange Settlement balances unchanged at 4.00 per cent".
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index and S&P 500: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2023-04-07 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 209,000 jobs in June. Meanwhile, the report showed the unemployment rate edged down to 3.6 percent in June from 3.7 percent in May."
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========S&P 500: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase: