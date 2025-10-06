Press review - page 720

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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2023-06-06 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 3.85%
  • forecast data is 3.85%
  • actual data is 4.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

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From rttnews article :

"The Reserve Bank of Australia unexpectedly raised its key interest rate on Tuesday, for a second policy session in a row, saying that inflation at 7 percent remains too high and some further policy tightening may be required in future to bring the price growth rate to target."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

2023-06-07 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 4.25%
  • forecast data is 4.50%
  • actual data is 4.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

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From official report :

"The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 4¾%, with the Bank Rate at 5% and the deposit rate at 4¾%. The Bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

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Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2023-06-09 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 41.4K
  • forecast data is 1.1K
  • actual data is -17.3K 153.7K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From reuters article :

"Canada's economy lost a net 17,300 jobs in May, entirely in full-time work, and the jobless rate rose to 5.2%, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, GBP/USD and Nikkei 225Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2023-06-14 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 5.25%
  • forecast data is 5.25%
  • actual data is 5.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Following ten consecutive interest rate hikes, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its widely expected decision to pause its rate increases. The Fed said it has decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5 to 5.25 percent, marking the first time the central bank has left rates unchanged since January 2022."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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GBP/USD: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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Nikkei 225 : range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

Nikkei 225 : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement 

2023-06-15 12:15 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]

  • past data is 3.75%
  • forecast data is 4.00%
  • actual data is 4.00% according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.

==========

From rttnews article :

"The European Central Bank raised the three key interest rates by a quarter basis points on Thursday, in line with expectations, as policymakers assessed that despite some slowing, inflation is likely to remain "too high for too long" and economists' are looking forward to one more hike in July".
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB  Interest Rates news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging near and below Ichimoku cloud for the bearish trend to be continuing or for the bullish reversal to be started

2023-06-22 15:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 7.9M
  • forecast data is 1.9M
  • actual data is -3.8M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 3.8M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: M5 price broke 55 SMA to above for the intra-day bullish reversal to be started; the daily bear market rally

2023-06-28 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -3.8M
  • forecast data is 1.4M
  • actual data is -9.6M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

==========

"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 9.6M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with MACD trading system (MT5) from this post #2342 as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index: Unites States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

2023-06-29 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]

  • past data is 1.3%
  • forecast data is 1.3%
  • actual data is  2.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - GDP] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

==========

From rttnews article :

The U.S. economy grew by much more than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2023, according to revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said gross domestic product jumped by 2.0 percent in the first quarter compared to the previously estimated 1.3 percent increase.

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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events 

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

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Dax Index: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events 

Dax Index: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2023-07-04 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 4.10%
  • forecast data is 4.10%
  • actual data is 4.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report :

"At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.10 per cent and the interest rate paid on Exchange Settlement balances unchanged at 4.00 per cent".

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index and S&P 500: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2023-04-07 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 306K
  • forecast data is 224K
  • actual data is 209K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From rttnews article :

"The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 209,000 jobs in June.  Meanwhile, the report showed the unemployment rate edged down to 3.6 percent in June from 3.7 percent in May."

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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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S&P 500: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


S&P 500: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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