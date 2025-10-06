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USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2023-04-28 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
"Real gross domestic product (GDP) edged up 0.1% in February, following a 0.6% increase in January. Both services-producing industries and goods-producing industries edged up 0.1%. Overall, 12 of 20 subsectors increased."
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bearish breakdown; 71 is the key
2023-05-03 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.3M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, USD/JPY and CAC 40 : Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2023-05-03 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From rttnews article :
"In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its decision to raise interest rates by another quarter point. The Fed decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 5 to 5.25 percent, making the tenth straight rate hike."
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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CAC 40 : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2023-05-05 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Job growth in the U.S. far exceeded economist estimates in the month of April, the Labor Department revealed in a report on Friday, although the jump in employment followed notable downward revision to the two previous months. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 253,000 jobs in April."
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoE Interest Rate Decision, BoE MPC Meeting Minutes and range price movement
2023-05-11 11:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The Bank of England decided to lift the benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point as expected on Thursday to address the risk of more persistent strength in domestic price pressures. The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee decided to lift the bank rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent, the highest since 2008."
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GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2023-05-24 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish ranging; daily ranging near and below Ichimoku cloud to be ready for the primary bullish reversal
2023-05-24 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 12.5M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2023-05-31 01:30 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in May, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday."
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2023-06-02 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The Labor Department released its closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday, showing U.S. employment surged by much more than expected in the month of May. The report showed non-farm employment soared by 339,000 jobs in May after spiking by an upwardly revised 294,000 jobs in April."
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========XAU/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY and Dow Jones Industrial Average : ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
2023-06-05 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Services PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Service sector activity in the U.S. saw only modest growth in the month of May, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday, with the index of activity in the sector falling by more than expected. The ISM said its services PMI fell to 50.3 in May from 51.9 in April, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector."
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events
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Dow Jones Industrial Average: range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
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