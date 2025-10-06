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USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2023-12-01 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2023-12-04 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
"At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.35 per cent and the interest rate paid on Exchange Settlement balances unchanged at 4.25 per cent."
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2023-12-06 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2023-12-08 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of November, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 199,000 jobs in November after rising by 150,000 jobs in October."
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========XAU/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index and Dax Index: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2023-12-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
Consumer prices in the U.S. inched up in the month of November, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday. The Labor Department said its consumer price index crept up by 0.1 percent in November after coming in unchanged in October.
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Dollar Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Dax Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Brent Crude Oil and Dow Jones Industrial Average: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2023-12-13 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy."
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Dow Jones: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2023-12-14 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight
==========
From official release :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by Official Bank Rate news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily pricw was bounced from Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish trend to be continuing
2024-01-04 16:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 5.5M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, AUD/USD and Nikkei 225: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2024-01-05 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 216,000 in December, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in government, health care, social assistance, and construction, while transportation and warehousing lost jobs."
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========AUD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Nikkei 225: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bearish ranging near and below 200-SMA; 74 is the key
2024-01-10 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.3M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: