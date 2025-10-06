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U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bearish breakdown; support level at 76 is the key for the bearish trend to be continuing
2022-12-07 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 5.2M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD (XAU/USD : United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-12-13 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
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From rttnews article :
"Consumer prices in the U.S. inched up by less than expected in the month of November, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday. Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October."
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
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GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CNH and CAC 40 : Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2022-12-14 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From forbes article :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========USD/CNH : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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CAC 40 : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bear market rally; resistance level at 89 is the key for the daily bullish reversal
2022-12-29 16:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 0.7M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with MACD trading system (MT5) from this post #2342 as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP)
2023-01-05 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
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From official report :
"Private-sector employment increased by 235,000 jobs in December and annual pay was up 7.3 percent year-over-year".
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
Relevant important knowledge points: What is ISM United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)?