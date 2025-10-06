Press review - page 714

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■December 5, 2022 Major Events

・European Union Retail Sales m/m (European Union Retail Sales m/m) is lower than the previous value and expectations

・Natural gas plummet

・Crude oil rises
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bearish breakdown; support level at 76 is the key for the bearish trend to be continuing

2022-12-07 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -12.6M
  • forecast data is -3.5M
  • actual data is -5.2M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 5.2M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 
■December 8, 2022 Major Events

・Japan Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q is negative, but better than the previous value and expectations

・Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision: 4.25%

・Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision: 3.10%

 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD (XAU/USD :  United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2022-12-13 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.3%
  • forecast data is 0.6%
  • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

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From rttnews article :

"Consumer prices in the U.S. inched up by less than expected in the month of November, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday. Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event


USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

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GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

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The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

U.S. Consumer Prices Inch Up Less Than Expected In November
  • 2022.12.13
  • www.rttnews.com
Consumer prices in the U.S. inched up by less than expected in the month of November, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CNH and CAC 40Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2022-12-14 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 4.00%
  • forecast data is 4.00%
  • actual data is 4.50% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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From forbes article :

"The Federal Reserve on Wednesday eased up on its most aggressive economic tightening campaign in three decades, raising interest rates by 50 basis points (after four consecutive three-quarter-point hikes) but leaving the door open for additional hikes next year as signs abound that the economy is slowing down enough to help cool the nation’s stubbornly high inflation".

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USD/JPY: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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USD/CNH : range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/CNH : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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CAC 40 : range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

CAC 40 : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 
■December 20, 2022 Major Events

・Federal Reserve System (Fed) Interest Rate Decision: 4.50%

・European Central Bank (ECB) Interest Rate Decision: 2.50%

・New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence Index (ANZ New Zealand Business Confidence) lowest in history
 
■December 30, 2022 Major Events

・United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q growth exceeded expectations and previous values

・United States New Home Sales growth exceeds expectations and previous value

・EIA United States Crude Oil Stocks Change growth exceeded expectations and previous values

 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bear market rally; resistance level at 89 is the key for the daily bullish reversal

2022-12-29 16:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -5.9M
  • forecast data is -1.2M
  • actual data is 0.7M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

==========

"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 0.7M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with MACD trading system (MT5) from this post #2342 as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP)

2023-01-05 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 127K
  • forecast data is 134K
  • actual data is 235K according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.

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From official report :

"Private-sector employment increased by 235,000 jobs in December and annual pay was up 7.3 percent year-over-year".

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EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 
■January 5, 2023 Major Events

・TISM United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was lower than expected and the previous value

・ADP United States Nonfarm Employment Change growth exceeded expectations and previous values

・10-Year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) Auction: 0.5%


Relevant important knowledge points: What is ISM United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)?


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