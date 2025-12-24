Economic Calendar
Italy Industrial Production y/y
|Low
|-0.3%
|0.2%
|
1.4%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Industrial Production y/y in Italy measures the volume of goods produced by the industry in the given month, as compared to the same month of the previous year. The index covers a representative series of products produced by the manufacturing industry, mining industry, and electricity and gas supply, excluding construction.
The index is calculated based on data collected from monthly survey of approximately 4,600 companies. Additional statistical sources can be used for estimating production in specific industrial sectors. Weights are assigned to collected data to compile the nationwide index.
In addition to raw data, the Italian National Institute of Statistics also releases seasonally adjusted data, as well as a calendar adjusted index which takes into account only working days, while weekend, secular and religious holidays are excluded from the data series. The adjusted data enable accurate comparison of period-over-period changes.
The Industrial Production index is an important tool both for forecasting future GDP and economic performance.
As for trading and interpretation, numbers above forecasts should be considered positive for the EUR, while numbers lower than forecasts should be considered negative for the EUR.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Italy Industrial Production y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
