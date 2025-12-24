CalendarSections

Italy Industrial Production y/y

Italy
EUR, Euro
National Institute of Statistics
Business
Industrial Production y/y in Italy measures the volume of goods produced by the industry in the given month, as compared to the same month of the previous year. The index covers a representative series of products produced by the manufacturing industry, mining industry, and electricity and gas supply, excluding construction.

The index is calculated based on data collected from monthly survey of approximately 4,600 companies. Additional statistical sources can be used for estimating production in specific industrial sectors. Weights are assigned to collected data to compile the nationwide index.

In addition to raw data, the Italian National Institute of Statistics also releases seasonally adjusted data, as well as a calendar adjusted index which takes into account only working days, while weekend, secular and religious holidays are excluded from the data series. The adjusted data enable accurate comparison of period-over-period changes.

The Industrial Production index is an important tool both for forecasting future GDP and economic performance.

As for trading and interpretation, numbers above forecasts should be considered positive for the EUR, while numbers lower than forecasts should be considered negative for the EUR.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Italy Industrial Production y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
-0.3%
0.2%
1.4%
Sep 2025
1.5%
-0.2%
-3.0%
Aug 2025
-2.7%
-0.2%
0.9%
Jul 2025
0.9%
-0.7%
-0.7%
Jun 2025
-0.9%
-0.8%
-1.0%
May 2025
-0.9%
-1.3%
0.1%
Apr 2025
0.3%
-1.9%
-1.8%
Mar 2025
-1.8%
-1.6%
-2.6%
Feb 2025
-2.7%
-3.3%
-0.8%
Jan 2025
-0.6%
-6.2%
-6.9%
Dec 2024
-7.1%
-2.5%
-1.6%
Nov 2024
-1.5%
-3.8%
-3.5%
Oct 2024
-3.6%
-3.1%
-3.9%
Sep 2024
-4.0%
-2.7%
-3.2%
Aug 2024
-3.2%
-2.5%
-3.3%
Jul 2024
-3.3%
-2.6%
-2.6%
Jun 2024
-2.6%
-2.4%
-3.3%
May 2024
-3.3%
-3.3%
-3.0%
Apr 2024
-2.9%
-2.0%
-3.2%
Mar 2024
-3.5%
0.3%
-3.3%
Feb 2024
-3.1%
-1.7%
-3.7%
Jan 2024
-3.4%
-3.6%
-1.5%
Dec 2023
-2.1%
-2.7%
-2.9%
Nov 2023
-3.1%
0.7%
-1.1%
Oct 2023
-1.1%
-2.1%
-2.0%
Sep 2023
-2.0%
-2.0%
-4.2%
Aug 2023
-4.2%
-1.7%
-2.3%
Jul 2023
-2.1%
-1.5%
-0.7%
Jun 2023
-0.8%
-1.3%
-3.5%
May 2023
-3.7%
-1.0%
-7.4%
Apr 2023
-7.2%
-0.6%
-3.2%
Mar 2023
-3.2%
-0.3%
-2.3%
Feb 2023
-2.3%
-0.2%
1.6%
Jan 2023
1.4%
0.0%
-0.9%
Dec 2022
0.1%
0.4%
-3.4%
Nov 2022
-3.7%
0.9%
-1.6%
Oct 2022
-1.6%
1.2%
-0.5%
Sep 2022
-0.5%
1.4%
2.9%
Aug 2022
2.9%
1.5%
-1.3%
Jul 2022
-1.4%
1.8%
-1.1%
Jun 2022
-1.2%
2.0%
3.4%
May 2022
3.4%
2.1%
3.9%
Apr 2022
4.2%
2.4%
3.2%
Mar 2022
3.0%
3.1%
3.4%
Feb 2022
3.3%
6.7%
-2.7%
Jan 2022
-2.6%
9.3%
4.8%
Dec 2021
4.4%
12.3%
6.6%
Nov 2021
6.3%
14.4%
1.9%
Oct 2021
2.0%
17.4%
4.5%
Sep 2021
4.4%
21.5%
-0.1%
