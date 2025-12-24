Italy's EU Trade Balance index measures the difference in value between import and export of goods and services, which come from European Union countries and goes to other EU countries, in a certain period taken into consideration. Data indicating a positive number shows that more goods and services have been exported over the reported period that imported into the country. In this case the country is said to have a positive trade balance.

Trade with other EU member countries accounts for more than half of Italy's foreign transactions. Italy's top intra-EU trading destinations are Germany, France, Spain and Switzerland. The top EU import origins include Germany, France and the Netherlands.

In general, Italy profits greatly from the exchange of goods and services with the EU partners. Over the past years, Italy reported a positive EU trade balance over the majority of calculation periods.

A positive trade balance usually have a positive effect on the national currency. However trading between EU countries usually has very little influence on euro quotes.

Last values: