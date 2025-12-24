CalendarSections

Italy Trade Balance EU

Country:
Italy
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics
Sector:
Trade
Low €​-1.310 B
€​0.074 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Italy's EU Trade Balance index measures the difference in value between import and export of goods and services, which come from European Union countries and goes to other EU countries, in a certain period taken into consideration. Data indicating a positive number shows that more goods and services have been exported over the reported period that imported into the country. In this case the country is said to have a positive trade balance.

Trade with other EU member countries accounts for more than half of Italy's foreign transactions. Italy's top intra-EU trading destinations are Germany, France, Spain and Switzerland. The top EU import origins include Germany, France and the Netherlands.

In general, Italy profits greatly from the exchange of goods and services with the EU partners. Over the past years, Italy reported a positive EU trade balance over the majority of calculation periods.

A positive trade balance usually have a positive effect on the national currency. However trading between EU countries usually has very little influence on euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Italy Trade Balance EU" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
€​-1.310 B
€​0.074 B
Sep 2025
€​-0.042 B
€​-0.003 B
Aug 2025
€​0.172 B
€​1.834 B
Jul 2025
€​1.917 B
€​-0.093 B
Jun 2025
€​-0.069 B
€​0.716 B
May 2025
€​0.776 B
€​0.128 B
Apr 2025
€​0.162 B
€​-1.403 B
Mar 2025
€​-2.453 B
€​-0.383 B
Feb 2025
€​-0.361 B
€​-0.658 B
Jan 2025
€​-0.635 B
€​-2.021 B
Dec 2024
€​-1.861 B
€​-2.039 B
Nov 2024
€​-1.816 B
€​-0.746 B
Oct 2024
€​-0.660 B
€​-1.171 B
Sep 2024
€​-1.175 B
€​-1.460 B
Aug 2024
€​-1.364 B
€​0.716 B
Jul 2024
€​0.642 B
€​-0.961 B
Jun 2024
€​-1.045 B
€​0.471 B
May 2024
€​0.524 B
€​-0.207 B
Apr 2024
€​-0.228 B
€​-1.474 B
Mar 2024
€​-1.430 B
€​-0.851 B
Feb 2024
€​-0.851 B
€​-0.536 B
Jan 2024
€​-0.376 B
€​-2.837 B
Dec 2023
€​-2.750 B
€​-2.390 B
Nov 2023
€​-2.385 B
€​-0.651 B
Oct 2023
€​-0.684 B
€​-0.424 B
Sep 2023
€​-0.471 B
€​-1.130 B
Aug 2023
€​-1.011 B
€​1.065 B
Jul 2023
€​1.331 B
€​-1.805 B
Jun 2023
€​-1.729 B
€​0.324 B
May 2023
€​0.267 B
€​-0.877 B
Apr 2023
€​-0.921 B
€​-0.834 B
Mar 2023
€​-0.916 B
€​-1.902 B
Feb 2023
€​-1.889 B
€​-2.850 B
Jan 2023
€​-2.808 B
€​-2.640 B
Dec 2022
€​-2.932 B
€​-0.393 B
Nov 2022
€​-0.371 B
€​0.170 B
Oct 2022
€​0.104 B
€​-1.081 B
Sep 2022
€​-1.023 B
€​-1.746 B
Aug 2022
€​-1.807 B
€​2.367 B
Jul 2022
€​2.466 B
€​0.497 B
Jun 2022
€​0.844 B
€​0.196 B
May 2022
€​0.246 B
€​-0.928 B
Apr 2022
€​-0.955 B
€​0.275 B
Mar 2022
€​0.420 B
€​-0.219 B
Feb 2022
€​-0.115 B
€​-0.966 B
Jan 2022
€​-0.890 B
€​-3.638 B
Dec 2021
€​-3.638 B
€​-0.044 B
Nov 2021
€​-0.060 B
€​0.294 B
Oct 2021
€​0.291 B
€​0.753 B
Sep 2021
€​0.762 B
€​-0.279 B
1234
