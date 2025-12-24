CalendarSections

S&P Global Italy Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Italy
EUR, Euro
S&P Global
Business
Composite PMI is released by IHS Markit monthly. The indicator is based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers and is configured as a summary report of changes in the working conditions of private companies in the manufacturing and services sectors.

Purchasing managers can sometimes track changes in market conditions earlier than other company employees, since purchases precede a company's production activity, so those among the first to notice the changes are those responsible of purchases.

Markit PMI includes only information from private companies, and the purchasing managers complete a questionnaire where the basic parameters of their work are evaluated, namely entry and exit prices, employment, production, new orders, etc. Survey participants provide relative estimates, that is, if the data is up, or if the data is down or if the data remains the same.

Other subindices are calculated on the basis of these responses and these underlying indices characterize employment, inflation and other important indicators of economic activity.

Each answer is weighted in accordance with the size of the company in which the survey is carried out, and therefore a major contribution to the calculation of the indicator comes from large companies.

This indicator is seasonally adjusted. Data over 50 indicate that most interviews positively characterize the commercial conditions of the moment, while data below 50 indicate the worsening of commercial conditions.

PMIs are among the most popular indices followed by analysts very carefully. The indicator can anticipate changes in commercial activity in Italy's entire private sector, and is interpreted as a main indicator for production and inflation analyzes.

PMI growth is an indication of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Italy Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
53.8
53.1
Oct 2025
53.1
51.7
Sep 2025
51.7
51.7
Aug 2025
51.7
51.5
Jul 2025
51.5
51.1
Jun 2025
51.1
52.5
May 2025
52.5
52.1
Apr 2025
52.1
50.5
Mar 2025
50.5
51.9
Feb 2025
51.9
49.7
Jan 2025
49.7
49.7
Dec 2024
49.7
47.7
Nov 2024
47.7
51.0
Oct 2024
51.0
49.7
Sep 2024
49.7
50.8
Aug 2024
50.8
50.3
Jul 2024
50.3
51.3
Jun 2024
51.3
52.3
May 2024
52.3
52.6
Apr 2024
52.6
53.5
Mar 2024
53.5
51.1
Feb 2024
51.1
50.7
Jan 2024
50.7
48.6
Dec 2023
48.6
48.1
Nov 2023
48.1
47.0
Oct 2023
47.0
49.2
Sep 2023
49.2
48.2
Aug 2023
48.2
48.9
Jul 2023
48.9
49.7
Jun 2023
49.7
52.0
May 2023
52.0
55.3
Apr 2023
55.3
55.2
Mar 2023
55.2
52.2
Feb 2023
52.2
51.2
Jan 2023
51.2
49.6
Dec 2022
49.6
48.9
Nov 2022
48.9
45.8
Oct 2022
45.8
47.6
Sep 2022
47.6
49.6
Aug 2022
49.6
47.7
Jul 2022
47.7
51.3
Jun 2022
51.3
52.4
May 2022
52.4
54.5
Apr 2022
54.5
52.1
Mar 2022
52.1
53.6
Feb 2022
53.6
50.1
Jan 2022
50.1
54.7
Dec 2021
54.7
57.6
Nov 2021
57.6
54.2
Oct 2021
54.2
56.6
Use official plugin for WordPress websites

