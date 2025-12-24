The Industrial Sales m/m index (sometimes referred to as Industrial Turnover) shows the data of the month-over-month variation (change) in the total turnover of Italian industrial enterprises. It is a very important indicator to evaluate the trend of the growth capacity of industrial companies, relating to the period under consideration.

The index is calculated based on a survey of Italian companies with at least 20 employees. The companies participating in the survey are grouped according to the Alteco 2007 classification. The representative sample is compiled so as to include companies representing at least 70% of the total turnover of the sector.

Within the index, separate elementary indices are calculated for domestic market, as well as non-domestic one, within which they are subdivided into Euro zone and non-Euro zone. The total index is then calculated according to the Laspeyres formula, i.e. as a weighted structure. The index is calculated with 2015 as a base year.

The data is published 45 days after the reference period. It can be used for various economic analyzes crossing it with other economic indicators of production and sales, as well as in relation to data on the Gross Domestic Product and the Public Debt / GDP ratio.

In relation to trading and interpretation, values above expectations are to be considered positive for the EUR, while values below expectations are to be considered negative for the EUR.

