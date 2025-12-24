CalendarSections

Italy Consumer Confidence

Country:
Italy
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics
Sector:
Consumer
Low 96.6 96.3
95.0
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
The economic indicator of Consumer Confidence is an index measuring the level of consumer confidence in the economic activities in Italy.

The index is calculated based on a survey of individuals of at least 18 years of age. The participants are asked nine questions which enable the assessment of consumer optimism or pessimism. The individuals are requested to provide assessments and expectations on the general economic situation in Italy, expectations on unemployment, assessments and expectations on households’ financial situation, current opportunity and future possibility of savings, durable goods purchases, assessments regarding family budget. The survey results are seasonally adjusted.

This indicator is very important because through it is possible to forecast consumer spending, where this expenditure constitutes an important part of the total economic activity in Italy. Consumer optimism is reflected by high values of this economic indicator.

With regard to interpretation in trading, higher than forecast data should be taken as positive for the EUR(bullish), while lower than forecast data should be taken as negative for the EUR (bearish).

The chart of the entire available history of the "Italy Consumer Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
96.6
96.3
95.0
Nov 2025
95.0
96.4
97.6
Oct 2025
97.6
96.3
96.8
Sep 2025
96.8
96.3
96.2
Aug 2025
96.2
96.3
97.2
Jul 2025
97.2
96.4
96.1
Jun 2025
96.1
96.4
96.5
May 2025
96.5
93.7
92.7
Apr 2025
92.7
96.8
95.0
Mar 2025
95.0
98.4
98.8
Feb 2025
98.8
100.1
98.2
Jan 2025
98.2
98.4
96.3
Dec 2024
96.3
100.3
96.6
Nov 2024
96.6
100.5
97.4
Oct 2024
97.4
99.9
98.3
Sep 2024
98.3
98.8
96.1
Aug 2024
96.1
97.9
98.9
Jul 2024
98.9
95.8
98.3
Jun 2024
98.3
102.5
96.4
May 2024
96.4
90.2
95.2
Apr 2024
95.2
96.6
96.5
Mar 2024
96.5
98.5
97.0
Feb 2024
97.0
93.1
96.4
Jan 2024
96.4
108.0
95.8
Dec 2023
106.7
102.6
103.6
Nov 2023
103.6
103.5
101.6
Oct 2023
101.6
105.9
105.4
Sep 2023
105.4
106.6
106.5
Aug 2023
106.5
107.7
106.7
Jul 2023
106.7
106.9
108.6
Jun 2023
108.6
105.3
105.1
May 2023
105.1
105.3
105.5
Apr 2023
105.5
104.5
105.1
Mar 2023
105.1
102.4
104.0
Feb 2023
104.0
101.6
100.9
Jan 2023
100.9
100.3
102.5
Dec 2022
102.5
94.0
98.1
Nov 2022
98.1
92.3
90.1
Oct 2022
90.1
96.4
94.8
Sep 2022
94.8
96.5
98.3
Aug 2022
98.3
96.4
94.8
Jul 2022
94.8
100.4
98.3
Jun 2022
98.3
101.3
102.7
May 2022
102.7
100.3
100.0
Apr 2022
100.0
106.5
100.8
Mar 2022
100.8
113.4
112.4
Feb 2022
112.4
116.1
114.2
Jan 2022
114.2
117.8
117.7
Dec 2021
117.7
118.1
117.5
Nov 2021
117.5
119.2
118.4
1234
