The economic indicator of Consumer Confidence is an index measuring the level of consumer confidence in the economic activities in Italy.

The index is calculated based on a survey of individuals of at least 18 years of age. The participants are asked nine questions which enable the assessment of consumer optimism or pessimism. The individuals are requested to provide assessments and expectations on the general economic situation in Italy, expectations on unemployment, assessments and expectations on households’ financial situation, current opportunity and future possibility of savings, durable goods purchases, assessments regarding family budget. The survey results are seasonally adjusted.

This indicator is very important because through it is possible to forecast consumer spending, where this expenditure constitutes an important part of the total economic activity in Italy. Consumer optimism is reflected by high values of this economic indicator.

With regard to interpretation in trading, higher than forecast data should be taken as positive for the EUR(bullish), while lower than forecast data should be taken as negative for the EUR (bearish).

