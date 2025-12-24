The Business Confidence economic indicator reflects the general state of the economy as it relates to business doing conditions in Italy. It can be useful in analyzing the economic situation in the short term.

The index is calculated based on a sample of 4,000 manufacturing, construction, retail trade and services companies. The survey targets companies with 5 or more employees for the manufacturing sector and those with 3 or more employees for the construction and service sector. Data is collected monthly, in the first half of the reference month.

A tendency of this economic indicator to increase may indicate an increase in business investments and therefore that can lead to higher levels of production.

As for trading interpretation, higher than expected data should be interpreted as positive (bullish) for the EUR, while lower than expected values should be interpreted as negative (bearish) for the EUR.

Last values: