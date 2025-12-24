CalendarSections

Italy Business Confidence

Country:
Italy
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics
Sector:
Business
Low 88.4 88.9
89.5
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
The Business Confidence economic indicator reflects the general state of the economy as it relates to business doing conditions in Italy. It can be useful in analyzing the economic situation in the short term.

The index is calculated based on a sample of 4,000 manufacturing, construction, retail trade and services companies. The survey targets companies with 5 or more employees for the manufacturing sector and those with 3 or more employees for the construction and service sector. Data is collected monthly, in the first half of the reference month.

A tendency of this economic indicator to increase may indicate an increase in business investments and therefore that can lead to higher levels of production.

As for trading interpretation, higher than expected data should be interpreted as positive (bullish) for the EUR, while lower than expected values should be interpreted as negative (bearish) for the EUR.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Italy Business Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
88.4
88.9
89.5
Nov 2025
89.6
87.7
88.4
Oct 2025
88.3
87.5
87.4
Sep 2025
87.3
87.5
87.3
Aug 2025
87.4
87.9
87.8
Jul 2025
87.8
86.8
87.3
Jun 2025
87.3
86.0
86.6
May 2025
86.5
85.7
85.8
Apr 2025
85.7
86.4
86.0
Mar 2025
86.0
86.8
86.9
Feb 2025
87.0
87.8
86.8
Jan 2025
86.8
87.0
85.9
Dec 2024
85.8
86.2
86.5
Nov 2024
86.5
85.5
85.8
Oct 2024
85.8
86.0
86.6
Sep 2024
86.7
87.6
87.0
Aug 2024
87.1
86.5
87.6
Jul 2024
87.6
86.5
86.9
Jun 2024
86.8
89.4
88.2
May 2024
88.4
85.1
87.7
Apr 2024
87.6
91.1
88.4
Mar 2024
88.6
89.1
87.5
Feb 2024
87.3
87.8
88.1
Jan 2024
88.3
94.6
87.3
Dec 2023
95.4
96.3
96.6
Nov 2023
96.6
96.2
96.1
Oct 2023
96.0
97.1
96.4
Sep 2023
96.4
98.5
97.7
Aug 2023
97.8
99.8
99.1
Jul 2023
99.3
100.8
100.2
Jun 2023
100.3
102.2
101.2
May 2023
101.4
103.6
102.8
Apr 2023
103.0
103.5
104.1
Mar 2023
104.2
102.8
103.0
Feb 2023
102.8
102.1
102.8
Jan 2023
102.7
102.0
101.5
Dec 2022
101.4
101.5
102.5
Nov 2022
102.5
100.8
100.7
Oct 2022
100.4
102.8
101.2
Sep 2022
101.3
105.5
104.0
Aug 2022
104.3
108.4
106.4
Jul 2022
106.7
109.8
109.5
Jun 2022
110.0
109.8
109.4
May 2022
109.3
110.3
109.9
Apr 2022
110.0
112.0
110.1
Mar 2022
110.3
113.8
112.9
Feb 2022
113.4
114.7
113.7
Jan 2022
113.9
115.8
115.0
Dec 2021
115.2
115.7
115.9
Nov 2021
116.0
114.2
115.1
