S&P Global Italy Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Italy
EUR, Euro
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Medium 50.6 50.1
49.9
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
50.2
50.6
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is released by IHS Markit monthly based on data collected through surveys of purchasing managers employed in manufacturing companies.

The survey takes place in the second half of the month. The survey participants are asked to answer various questions about business conditions, employment, prices, inventories, etc. Based on received data, a diffusion index is calculated for each variable. This results from the sum of the percentage of companies reporting an improvement and half the percentage of those reporting no change in the situation.

This index has a reference value of 50.0. When the index is above this threshold, it indicates that there is an expansion of the industrial sector. When the index is below the threshold, it indicates that there is a contraction of the industrial sector.

The indices are seasonally adjusted. The original data are not subject to revision after their first publication. Seasonally adjusted data, on the other hand, can be revised if necessary due to updated seasonal adjustment factors.

Purchasing managers are considered to be among the first to see changes in industry sentiments and therefore the PMI is considered to feature a headline number and to provide insights into other key economic drivers such as GDP, inflation, employment, etc.

In case the published value is above the expected one, one could assume an appreciation of the Euro. In the event that the published value is below that expected, it could be assumed that the Euro will be depreciated and the Euro quotes will move accordingly.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Italy Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
50.6
50.1
49.9
Oct 2025
49.9
47.4
49.0
Sep 2025
49.0
47.4
50.4
Aug 2025
50.4
47.2
49.8
Jul 2025
49.8
48.1
48.4
Jun 2025
48.4
50.9
49.2
May 2025
49.2
49.9
49.3
Apr 2025
49.3
45.2
46.6
Mar 2025
46.6
46.6
47.4
Feb 2025
47.4
47.7
46.3
Jan 2025
46.3
47.8
46.2
Dec 2024
46.2
44.4
44.5
Nov 2024
44.5
45.1
46.9
Oct 2024
46.9
46.9
48.3
Sep 2024
48.3
50.0
49.4
Aug 2024
49.4
48.8
47.4
Jul 2024
47.4
46.4
45.7
Jun 2024
45.7
44.5
45.6
May 2024
45.6
46.1
47.3
Apr 2024
47.3
49.0
50.4
Mar 2024
50.4
49.7
48.7
Feb 2024
48.7
51.0
48.5
Jan 2024
48.5
46.1
45.3
Dec 2023
45.3
44.6
44.4
Nov 2023
44.4
45.8
44.9
Oct 2023
44.9
46.0
46.8
Sep 2023
46.8
44.9
45.4
Aug 2023
45.4
44.1
44.5
Jul 2023
44.5
44.8
43.8
Jun 2023
43.8
46.3
45.9
May 2023
45.9
48.9
46.8
Apr 2023
46.8
52.0
51.1
Mar 2023
51.1
51.2
52.0
Feb 2023
52.0
49.4
50.4
Jan 2023
50.4
48.4
48.5
Dec 2022
48.5
47.4
48.4
Nov 2022
48.4
47.3
46.5
Oct 2022
46.5
48.1
48.3
Sep 2022
48.3
48.2
48.0
Aug 2022
48.0
49.7
48.5
Jul 2022
48.5
51.4
50.9
Jun 2022
50.9
53.2
51.9
May 2022
51.9
55.2
54.5
Apr 2022
54.5
57.1
55.8
Mar 2022
55.8
58.4
58.3
Feb 2022
58.3
60.2
58.3
Jan 2022
58.3
63.0
62.0
Dec 2021
62.0
62.1
62.8
Nov 2021
62.8
60.5
61.1
Oct 2021
61.1
60.4
59.7
