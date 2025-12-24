CalendarSections

Italy Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y

Country:
Italy
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Low -0.2% 0.2%
0.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
The Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y implements the recognition of both the production prices of industrial products sold on the domestic market and the production prices of industrial products sold on foreign markets, therefore it is the index that measures the variations over time of the output prices that are formed in the first stage of marketing.

The PPI may present different percentage variations of the indices depending on the calculation period. The PPI y/y is considered the tendential change (in Italian "variazione tendenziale"), i.e. the change compared to the same month but the previous year.

The index is calculated in Italy by ISTAT on the basis of the European rules and covers the following industrial sectors as per ATECO 2002 classification: Mining and carrying; Manufacturing; Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities. The product items are aggregated according to the ATECO hierarchy, i.e. categories, classes, groups, divisions and sections, as well as they are distinguished between consumer durables, non-durable consumer goods, capital goods, intermediate goods and energy.

The prices are recorded on 'ex works' (or warehouse) terms net of VAT. The data series includes price information on 1,102 product items collected from a sample of 3,667 companies, with a total of about 12,600 observations for each month.

A weight is determined for each aggregate based on the value of sales invoiced in the domestic market, as determined by ISTAT in its 2000 survey of income statements.

A higher than expected PPI y/y reading can be seen as positive for the euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Italy Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-0.2%
0.2%
0.1%
Oct 2025
0.1%
2.0%
1.1%
Sep 2025
1.1%
-2.2%
0.2%
Aug 2025
0.2%
0.1%
1.6%
Jul 2025
1.6%
4.3%
2.4%
Jun 2025
2.5%
-2.0%
1.7%
May 2025
1.7%
0.2%
2.6%
Apr 2025
2.6%
6.6%
3.9%
Mar 2025
3.9%
10.3%
6.2%
Feb 2025
6.2%
4.8%
4.4%
Jan 2025
4.4%
-1.8%
1.1%
Dec 2024
1.1%
-1.8%
-0.5%
Nov 2024
-0.5%
-4.4%
-2.8%
Oct 2024
-2.8%
-0.9%
-2.0%
Sep 2024
-2.0%
1.3%
-0.8%
Aug 2024
-0.8%
2.0%
-1.1%
Jul 2024
-1.1%
0.6%
-2.5%
Jun 2024
-2.5%
1.0%
-3.5%
May 2024
-1.5%
-4.8%
-1.4%
Apr 2024
-5.9%
-9.2%
-9.6%
Mar 2024
-9.6%
-7.1%
-10.8%
Feb 2024
-10.8%
-11.1%
-10.7%
Jan 2024
-10.7%
-15.5%
-16.0%
Dec 2023
-16.0%
-8.8%
-12.6%
Nov 2023
-12.6%
-2.8%
-9.5%
Oct 2023
-9.5%
-8.5%
-14.1%
Sep 2023
-14.1%
-8.6%
-12.2%
Aug 2023
-12.2%
-7.6%
-10.2%
Jul 2023
-10.2%
-11.5%
-5.5%
Jun 2023
-5.5%
-12.9%
-4.3%
May 2023
-4.3%
-9.4%
-1.5%
Apr 2023
-1.5%
-4.0%
3.7%
Mar 2023
3.8%
1.8%
9.6%
Feb 2023
9.6%
10.1%
11.1%
Jan 2023
11.1%
25.2%
31.7%
Dec 2022
31.7%
25.1%
29.4%
Nov 2022
29.4%
23.7%
28.0%
Oct 2022
28.0%
44.6%
41.7%
Sep 2022
41.8%
44.2%
40.1%
Aug 2022
40.1%
38.6%
36.9%
Jul 2022
36.9%
33.5%
34.1%
Jun 2022
34.1%
34.7%
34.6%
May 2022
34.6%
32.1%
35.3%
Apr 2022
35.3%
40.0%
36.9%
Mar 2022
36.9%
29.7%
32.8%
Feb 2022
32.8%
35.0%
32.9%
Jan 2022
32.9%
20.7%
22.6%
Dec 2021
22.6%
23.8%
22.2%
Nov 2021
22.1%
22.1%
20.4%
Oct 2021
20.4%
15.0%
13.3%
