The Retail Sales indicator refers to the measure of sales variations of all goods sold by retailers in Italy. The year-to-year version of the Retail Sales index reflects a measure of the evolution of turnover at current prices in the retail sector in the current month compared to the same month of the previous year.

The term "retail sales" is used in the commercial sphere to indicate the sale of the products to the final consumer, or to the public. The retailer buys selectively large quantities of goods from the manufacturer or a wholesaler, and sells smaller quantities to consumers for a profit. The role of the retailer is to better organize the sale, so as to combine factors such as: stock availability, competitive price, stock rotation.

The volume of retail sales can be calculated in different methods: at sales points or through home delivery, as well as online. The last one mentioned above has become very popular in today's world, because it uses modern e-commerce technologies to offer consumers a vast selection of products.

The index is calculated by the Italian National Institute of Statistics Istat. From January 2009 it is calculated taking 2005 as a reference year and using new Ateco 2007 classification.

Retail Sales reflect data of household consumption, which is the largest element of expenditure and there is correlation with consumer confidence (and the appropriate index).

Retail sales are divided into three main sectors: Food Products, which include all kinds of nutrition necessary, Durable Consumer Goods which include appliances, furniture, tableware, and finally Consumer Goods, which include clothes and other goods which can be used multiple times.

The sales variation rate is represented in percentage terms. It has a positive and Euro-bullish interpretation if the data are above expectations, while a negative and Euro-bearish interpretation for data lower than expected.

