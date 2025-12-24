CalendarSections

S&P Global Italy Construction Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Italy
EUR, Euro
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 48.2
50.7
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
48.2
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Italian Markit Construction PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) is compiled and published by IHS Markit. The indicator shows the activity level of the country's construction sector purchasing managers.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities. Thus, they are among the first to see when conditions change for better or for worse. The sample for the survey is chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large companies across the country.

PMI calculation is based on data collected from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 200 Italian construction companies that provide the highest contribution to GDP. Managers are asked to characterize current business and economic conditions in the national construction sector. The questionnaire covers the following economic variables:

  • General business activity
  • House construction activity
  • Commercial construction activity
  • Civil engineering activity
  • New orders
  • Employment
  • Quantity of purchases
  • Suppliers' delivery times
  • Input prices
  • Work with sub-contractors (activity, availability, rates, quality)
  • Near-term future output

Survey participants provide relative estimates, that is, if the data is up, or if the data is down or if the data remains the same. The index is seasonally adjusted. Individual weights are given to polled companies. Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It provides operational information covering the entire construction sector. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of construction sector activity and inflation. Construction PMI growth is an indication of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Italy Construction Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
48.2
50.7
Oct 2025
50.7
49.8
Sep 2025
49.8
47.7
Aug 2025
47.7
48.3
Jul 2025
48.3
50.2
Jun 2025
50.2
50.5
May 2025
50.5
50.1
Apr 2025
50.1
52.4
Mar 2025
52.4
48.2
Feb 2025
48.2
50.9
Jan 2025
50.9
51.2
Dec 2024
51.2
48.5
Nov 2024
48.5
48.2
Oct 2024
48.2
47.8
Sep 2024
47.8
46.6
Aug 2024
46.6
45.0
Jul 2024
45.0
46.0
Jun 2024
46.0
49.0
May 2024
49.0
48.5
Apr 2024
48.5
50.3
Mar 2024
50.3
50.3
Feb 2024
50.3
51.6
Jan 2024
51.6
55.2
Dec 2023
55.2
52.9
Nov 2023
52.9
51.8
Oct 2023
51.8
49.8
Sep 2023
49.8
47.7
Aug 2023
47.7
48.0
Jul 2023
48.0
48.6
Jun 2023
48.6
47.9
May 2023
47.9
49.0
Apr 2023
49.0
47.4
Mar 2023
47.4
48.9
Feb 2023
48.9
48.2
Jan 2023
48.2
47.0
Dec 2022
47.0
52.0
Nov 2022
52.0
48.1
Oct 2022
48.1
46.7
Sep 2022
46.7
41.2
Aug 2022
41.2
46.2
Jul 2022
46.2
50.4
Jun 2022
50.4
54.3
May 2022
54.3
59.0
Apr 2022
59.0
62.9
Mar 2022
62.9
68.5
Feb 2022
68.5
68.2
Jan 2022
68.2
65.5
Dec 2021
65.5
65.5
Nov 2021
65.5
58.6
Oct 2021
58.6
56.6
