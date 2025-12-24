CalendarSections

Italy New Car Registrations y/y

Country:
Italy
EUR, Euro
Source:
Italian Association of the Automobile Industry (ANFIA)
Sector:
Business
Low 0.0%
-0.6%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
0.0%
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
New Car Registrations y/y reflect a change in the number of newly registered passenger vehicles in Italy, in the current month compared to the same month of the previous year. On the fourth working day of each month, the Italian Association of the Automotive Industry ANFIA, which is a member of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association ACEA, publishes data on the number of newly registered cars during the past month. Separate data are available by vehicle type, manufacturer and region.

Data for the report calculation is collected from local regulatory authorities and insurance companies. The report only includes new cars, which received the plates for the first time. Any cars which have already been previously registered in the country or abroad are excluded from the report. Thus the registration data directly reflects car sales.

The indicator growth demonstrates consumption growth and a favorable economic situation in the country. However, car sales and registrations can also be affected by non-economic factors, such as tightening of environmental standards. Therefore, the effect of the indicator on currency quotes is limited. Generally, higher than expected values may have a positive effect on euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Italy New Car Registrations y/y" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
0.0%
-0.6%
Oct 2025
-0.6%
4.1%
Sep 2025
4.1%
-2.7%
Aug 2025
-2.7%
-5.1%
Jul 2025
-5.1%
-17.4%
Jun 2025
-17.4%
-0.2%
May 2025
-0.2%
2.7%
Apr 2025
2.7%
6.2%
Mar 2025
6.2%
-6.3%
Feb 2025
-6.3%
-5.9%
Jan 2025
-5.9%
-4.9%
Dec 2024
-4.9%
-10.8%
Nov 2024
-10.8%
-9.1%
Oct 2024
-9.1%
-10.7%
Sep 2024
-10.7%
-13.4%
Aug 2024
-13.4%
4.7%
Jul 2024
4.7%
15.0%
Jun 2024
15.0%
-6.6%
May 2024
-6.6%
7.5%
Apr 2024
7.5%
-3.7%
Mar 2024
-3.7%
12.8%
Feb 2024
12.8%
10.6%
Jan 2024
10.6%
5.9%
Dec 2023
5.9%
16.2%
Nov 2023
16.2%
20.0%
Oct 2023
20.0%
22.8%
Sep 2023
22.8%
12.0%
Aug 2023
12.0%
8.8%
Jul 2023
8.8%
9.2%
Jun 2023
9.2%
23.1%
May 2023
23.1%
29.2%
Apr 2023
29.2%
40.8%
Mar 2023
40.8%
17.5%
Feb 2023
17.5%
19.0%
Jan 2023
19.0%
21.0%
Dec 2022
21.0%
14.7%
Nov 2022
14.7%
14.6%
Oct 2022
14.6%
5.4%
Sep 2022
5.4%
9.9%
Aug 2022
9.9%
-0.8%
Jul 2022
-0.8%
-15.0%
Jun 2022
-15.0%
-15.1%
May 2022
-15.1%
-33.0%
Apr 2022
-33.0%
-29.7%
Mar 2022
-29.7%
-22.6%
Feb 2022
-22.6%
-19.7%
Jan 2022
-19.7%
-27.5%
Dec 2021
-27.5%
-24.6%
Nov 2021
-24.6%
-35.7%
Oct 2021
-35.7%
-32.7%
123
