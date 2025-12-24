The Italian Trade Balance index measures the difference in the value of exported goods and imported goods, i.e. it is calculated by subtracting imports from exports. The reference period is the current month. Data indicating a positive number shows that more goods and services have been exported over the reported period that imported into the country. In this case the country is said to have a positive trade balance.

It is the most important index of a nation's Balance of Payments. Export data are projecting Italy's economic growth. Imports instead project an indication of the internal demand of Italy. The most recent data show that Italy's major exports include packaged medicaments, cars and car parts. Major imports include cars and crude petroleum.

Italy is the 7th largest exporting country and it traditionally has a positive trade balance.

In relation to the EUR currency and to trading, since foreign nations must buy the national currency for the country's exports, it can have a significant effect on the EUR currency: it can be considered that the values that are higher than the forecasts can be interpreted as positive for the EUR and lead to an increase in the value of the EUR currency (bullish). On the contrary values lower than forecast can be considered negative for the EUR and lead to a decrease in the value of the EUR (bearish) currency.

Last values: