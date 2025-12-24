CalendarSections

S&P Global Italy Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Italy
EUR, Euro
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Medium 55.0 52.7
54.0
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
53.8
55.0
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Service Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is released by IHS Markit monthly based on data collected through surveys of purchasing managers employed in service sector companies.

Markit Service PMI only includes information from private companies. Purchasing managers fill in questionnaire, in which they characterize the main parameters of their work:

  • Output
  • New orders
  • Backlogs
  • Price paid (for materials, services and goods purchased by the company)
  • Prices received
  • Suppliers' delivery times
  • Inventories
  • Employment
  • Future output

Respondents are asked to provide a relative estimate, showing whether the above parameters have improved, deteriorated or have not changed. Individual subindexes are calculated based on these answers. These subindexes characterize inflation, employment and other key indicators of economic activity.

This index has a reference value of 50.0. When the data are above this threshold, the values indicate that there is an expansion of the service sector. When the data are below the threshold, the values indicate that there is a contraction of the service sector.

Purchasing managers are considered to be among the first to see changes in industry sentiments and therefore the PMI is considered to feature a headline number and to provide insights into other key economic drivers such as GDP, inflation, employment, etc.

In case the published value is above the expected one, one could assume an appreciation of the Euro. In the event that the published value is below that expected, it could be assumed that the Euro will be depreciated and the Euro quotes will move accordingly.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Italy Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
55.0
52.7
54.0
Oct 2025
54.0
51.7
52.5
Sep 2025
52.5
51.7
51.5
Aug 2025
51.5
52.1
52.3
Jul 2025
52.3
52.4
52.1
Jun 2025
52.1
52.6
53.2
May 2025
53.2
52.7
52.9
Apr 2025
52.9
52.6
52.0
Mar 2025
52.0
52.5
53.0
Feb 2025
53.0
50.6
50.4
Jan 2025
50.4
50.5
50.7
Dec 2024
50.7
50.5
49.2
Nov 2024
49.2
51.1
52.4
Oct 2024
52.4
50.8
50.5
Sep 2024
50.5
51.2
51.4
Aug 2024
51.4
51.9
51.7
Jul 2024
51.7
52.5
53.7
Jun 2024
53.7
52.6
54.2
May 2024
54.2
52.8
54.3
Apr 2024
54.3
54.2
54.6
Mar 2024
54.6
53.3
52.2
Feb 2024
52.2
49.3
51.2
Jan 2024
51.2
49.9
49.8
Dec 2023
49.8
48.6
49.5
Nov 2023
49.5
48.8
47.7
Oct 2023
47.7
49.8
49.9
Sep 2023
49.9
50.6
49.8
Aug 2023
49.8
51.9
51.5
Jul 2023
51.5
53.1
52.2
Jun 2023
52.2
55.8
54.0
May 2023
54.0
53.7
57.6
Apr 2023
57.6
53.7
55.7
Mar 2023
55.7
51.4
51.6
Feb 2023
51.6
50.6
51.2
Jan 2023
51.2
49.7
49.9
Dec 2022
49.9
47.6
49.5
Nov 2022
49.5
47.6
46.4
Oct 2022
46.4
49.6
48.8
Sep 2022
48.8
49.5
50.5
Aug 2022
50.5
50.0
48.4
Jul 2022
48.4
52.7
51.6
Jun 2022
51.6
54.7
53.7
May 2022
53.7
54.0
55.7
Apr 2022
55.7
52.5
52.1
Mar 2022
52.1
50.7
52.8
Feb 2022
52.8
50.7
48.5
Jan 2022
48.5
54.5
53.0
Dec 2021
53.0
54.2
55.9
Nov 2021
55.9
54.0
52.4
Oct 2021
52.4
56.8
55.5
1234
