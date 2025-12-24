CPI FOI excl. Tobacco m/m shows changes in prices for goods and services, from the perspective of blue- and white-collar worker households, in the reported month compared to the previous month. The index evaluates a basket of goods and services, which account for a larger share of household expenditures, excluding tobacco products. The index is considered as one of the key measures of consumer sentiment and national inflation. CPI growth can be seen as positive for the euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Italy Consumer Price Index (CPI) FOI excl. Tobacco m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.