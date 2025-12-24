CalendarSections

Italy Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) y/y

Country:
Italy
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Low 1.1% 1.1%
1.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
0.9%
1.1%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) y/y reflects the change in the prices of a consumer basket of goods and services intended for the final household consumption in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The data for the Italy's HICP is collected by the Italian National Institute of Statistics ISTAT according to common European rules and is harmonized across Europe to enable the compatibility of the the index in different European countries.

The index is calculated by taking into consideration the basket of goods and services that is constructed in relation to the individual peculiarities of each of the countries and the rules common to these for the weighting of the goods and services that make up this basket. There is an exclusion of lotteries and lots ("lotti"), and predictive competitions. This index enables comparison of inflation between EU member states and is a key indicator used by the European Central bank in determining the monetary policy.

There are two other indices of consumer prices, NIC and FOI, which differ from the HICP (HIPC) in the type of price taken into consideration when calculating the Consumer Price Index, or in other words the Harmonized Consumer Price Index refers to prices actually paid by consumers, while the NIC (the national consumer price index for the entire community) and FOI (the national consumer price index for workers 'and employees' families) always consider full sales prices. So for example the consumer price indices NIC and FOI consider the full prices while the HICP uses in calculations the prices of goods and services taking into account discounts and promotions.

Regarding the survey, the price data is collected on sales points, representing the main types of commercial activities that consumers attend to make their purchases.

Higher than expected HICP y/y figures are usually seen as positive for the euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Italy Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
1.1%
1.1%
1.1%
Nov 2025 prelim.
1.1%
1.3%
1.3%
Oct 2025
1.3%
1.3%
1.3%
Oct 2025 prelim.
1.3%
1.7%
1.8%
Sep 2025
1.8%
1.8%
1.8%
Sep 2025 prelim.
1.8%
1.6%
1.6%
Aug 2025
1.6%
1.7%
1.7%
Aug 2025 prelim.
1.7%
1.7%
1.7%
Jul 2025
1.7%
1.7%
1.7%
Jul 2025 prelim.
1.7%
2.2%
1.8%
Jun 2025
1.8%
1.7%
1.7%
Jun 2025 prelim.
1.7%
1.5%
1.7%
May 2025
1.7%
1.9%
1.9%
May 2025 prelim.
1.9%
2.1%
2.0%
Apr 2025
2.0%
2.1%
2.1%
Apr 2025 prelim.
2.1%
2.2%
2.1%
Mar 2025
2.1%
2.1%
2.1%
Mar 2025 prelim.
2.1%
1.5%
1.7%
Feb 2025
1.7%
1.7%
1.7%
Feb 2025 prelim.
1.7%
2.0%
1.7%
Jan 2025
1.7%
1.7%
1.7%
Jan 2025 prelim.
1.7%
1.2%
1.4%
Dec 2024
1.4%
1.4%
1.4%
Dec 2024 prelim.
1.4%
1.4%
1.5%
Nov 2024
1.5%
1.6%
1.6%
Nov 2024 prelim.
1.6%
1.3%
1.0%
Oct 2024
1.0%
1.0%
1.0%
Oct 2024 prelim.
1.0%
0.8%
0.7%
Sep 2024
0.7%
0.8%
0.8%
Sep 2024 prelim.
0.8%
1.1%
1.2%
Aug 2024
1.2%
1.3%
1.3%
Aug 2024 prelim.
1.3%
1.3%
1.6%
Jul 2024
1.6%
1.7%
1.7%
Jul 2024 prelim.
1.7%
0.9%
0.9%
Jun 2024
0.9%
0.9%
0.9%
Jun 2024 prelim.
0.9%
0.8%
0.8%
May 2024
0.8%
0.8%
0.8%
May 2024 prelim.
0.8%
0.2%
0.9%
Apr 2024
0.9%
1.0%
1.0%
Apr 2024 prelim.
1.0%
2.0%
1.2%
Mar 2024
1.2%
1.3%
1.3%
Mar 2024 prelim.
1.3%
0.5%
0.8%
Feb 2024
0.8%
0.9%
0.9%
Feb 2024 prelim.
0.9%
0.4%
0.9%
Jan 2024
0.9%
0.9%
0.9%
Jan 2024 prelim.
0.9%
-1.4%
0.5%
Dec 2023
0.5%
0.6%
0.6%
Dec 2023 prelim.
0.6%
0.6%
Nov 2023
0.6%
0.7%
0.7%
Nov 2023 prelim.
0.7%
0.3%
1.8%
