Industrial Production m/m in Italy measures the volume of goods produced by the industry in the given month, as compared to the previous month. The index covers a representative series of products produced by the manufacturing industry, mining industry, and electricity and gas supply.

The index is calculated based on data collected from monthly survey of approximately 4,600 companies. Additional statistical sources can be used for estimating production in specific industrial sectors. Weights are assigned to collected data to compile the nationwide index.

In addition to raw data, the Italian National Institute of Statistics also releases seasonally adjusted data, as well as a calendar adjusted index which takes into account only working days, while weekend, secular and religious holidays are excluded from the data series. The adjusted data enable accurate comparison of period-over-period changes.

The Industrial Production index is an important tool both for forecasting future GDP and economic performance.

As for trading and interpretation, numbers above forecasts should be considered positive for the EUR, while numbers lower than forecasts should be considered negative for the EUR.

