Italy Retail Sales m/m

Country:
Italy
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics
Sector:
Consumer
Low 0.5% -0.1%
-0.4%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
0.1%
0.5%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Retail Sales indicator refers to the measure of sales variations of all goods sold by retailers in Italy. The month-over-month version of the Retail Sales index reflects a measure of the evolution of turnover at current prices in the retail sector in the current month compared to the previous month.

The term "retail sales" is used in the commercial sphere to indicate the sale of the products to the final consumer, or to the public. The retailer buys selectively large quantities of goods from the manufacturer or a wholesaler, and sells smaller quantities to consumers for a profit. The role of the retailer is to better organize the sale, so as to combine factors such as: stock availability, competitive price, stock rotation.

The volume of retail sales can be calculated in different methods: at sales points or through home delivery, as well as online. The last one mentioned above has become very popular in today's world, because it uses modern e-commerce technologies to offer consumers a vast selection of products.

The index is calculated by the Italian National Institute of Statistics Istat. From January 2009 it is calculated taking 2005 as a reference year and using new Ateco 2007 classification.

Retail Sales reflect data of household consumption, which is the largest element of expenditure and there is correlation with consumer confidence (and the appropriate index).

Retail sales are divided into three main sectors: Food Products, which include all kinds of nutrition necessary, Durable Consumer Goods which include appliances, furniture, tableware, and finally Consumer Goods, which include clothes and other goods which can be used multiple times.

The sales variation rate is represented in percentage terms. It has a positive and Euro-bullish interpretation if the data are above expectations, while a negative and Euro-bearish interpretation for data lower than expected.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Italy Retail Sales m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
0.5%
-0.1%
-0.4%
Sep 2025
-0.5%
0.0%
-0.2%
Aug 2025
-0.1%
-0.7%
0.0%
Jul 2025
0.0%
0.0%
0.7%
Jun 2025
0.6%
0.1%
-0.4%
May 2025
-0.4%
0.0%
0.7%
Apr 2025
0.7%
0.1%
-0.4%
Mar 2025
-0.5%
0.1%
0.1%
Feb 2025
0.1%
0.5%
-0.4%
Jan 2025
-0.4%
0.1%
0.6%
Dec 2024
0.6%
-0.1%
-0.4%
Nov 2024
-0.4%
-0.5%
-0.5%
Oct 2024
-0.5%
0.3%
1.3%
Sep 2024
1.2%
-0.3%
-0.3%
Aug 2024
-0.5%
0.1%
0.5%
Jul 2024
0.5%
-0.3%
-0.2%
Jun 2024
-0.2%
0.1%
0.4%
May 2024
0.4%
0.0%
-0.1%
Apr 2024
-0.1%
0.0%
-0.2%
Mar 2024
0.0%
0.1%
0.1%
Feb 2024
0.1%
0.1%
0.0%
Jan 2024
-0.1%
0.0%
-0.2%
Dec 2023
-0.1%
0.2%
0.3%
Nov 2023
0.4%
-0.2%
0.4%
Oct 2023
0.4%
0.0%
-0.4%
Sep 2023
-0.3%
0.1%
-0.4%
Aug 2023
-0.4%
0.0%
0.4%
Jul 2023
0.4%
-0.1%
-0.2%
Jun 2023
-0.2%
0.0%
0.6%
May 2023
0.7%
0.1%
0.2%
Apr 2023
0.2%
0.0%
0.0%
Mar 2023
0.0%
-0.1%
0.0%
Feb 2023
-0.1%
0.0%
1.7%
Jan 2023
1.7%
0.2%
-0.2%
Dec 2022
-0.2%
-0.1%
0.8%
Nov 2022
0.8%
-0.2%
-0.3%
Oct 2022
-0.4%
0.1%
0.5%
Sep 2022
0.5%
0.3%
-0.3%
Aug 2022
-0.4%
-0.2%
1.3%
Jul 2022
1.3%
-0.5%
-1.1%
Jun 2022
-1.1%
0.2%
2.0%
May 2022
1.9%
0.7%
0.3%
Apr 2022
0.0%
-0.2%
-0.6%
Mar 2022
-0.5%
-1.0%
0.7%
Feb 2022
0.7%
0.4%
-0.6%
Jan 2022
-0.5%
1.4%
0.8%
Dec 2021
0.9%
-0.5%
-0.4%
Nov 2021
-0.4%
-1.3%
0.2%
Oct 2021
0.1%
0.0%
1.0%
Sep 2021
0.8%
0.7%
0.8%
1234
