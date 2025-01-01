Create
Creates the indicator with specified parameters. Use Refresh() and GetData() to update and get the indicator values.
bool Create(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Symbol.
period
[in] Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).
jaw_period
[in] Jaws averaging period.
jaw_shift
[in] Jaws horizontal shift.
teeth_period
[in] Teeth averaging period.
teeth_shift
[in] Teeth horizontal shift.
lips_period
[in] Lips averaging period.
lips_shift
[in] Lips horizontal shift.
ma_method
[in] Averaging method (ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration value).
applied
[in] Price type or handle to apply.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.