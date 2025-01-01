DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsBill Williams IndicatorsCiGatorCreate 

Create

Creates the indicator with specified parameters. Use Refresh() and GetData() to update and get the indicator values.

bool  Create(
   string           symbol,           // symbol
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,           // period
   int              jaw_period,       // jaws period
   int              jaw_shift,        // jaws shift
   int              teeth_period,     // teeth period
   int              teeth_shift,      // teeth shift
   int              lips_period,      // lips period
   int              lips_shift,       // lips shift
   ENUM_MA_METHOD   ma_method,        // averaging method
   int              applied           // price type, handle
   )

Parameters

symbol

[in]  Symbol.

period

[in]  Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).

jaw_period

[in]  Jaws averaging period.

jaw_shift

[in]  Jaws horizontal shift.

teeth_period

[in]  Teeth averaging period.

teeth_shift

[in]  Teeth horizontal shift.

lips_period

[in]  Lips averaging period.

lips_shift

[in]  Lips horizontal shift.

ma_method

[in]  Averaging method (ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration value).

applied

[in]  Price type or handle to apply.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.