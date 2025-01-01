DocumentationSections
CGraphic is a base class for creating custom charts.

Description

The CGraphic class provides numerous aspects of working with custom charts.

The class stores the main chart elements, sets their parameters and performs plotting.

Also, the class stores the curves for the chart and provides various display options.  

Declaration

   class CGraphic

Title

   #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>

Class methods

Method

Description

Create

Create a graphical resource bound to a chart object

Destroy

Remove a chart and destroy a graphical resource

Update

Display implemented changes

ChartObjectName

Get the name of an object bound to a chart

ResourceName

Get the graphical resource name

XAxis

Get the pointer to the X axis

YAxis

Get the pointer to the Y axis

GapSize

Get/set the size of indents between the chart elements  

BackgroundColor

Get/set a background color

BackgroundMain

Get/set a chart header

BackgroundMainSize

Get/set a sub-header font size

BackgroundMainColor

Get/set a chart header color

BackgroundSub

Get/set a sub-header

BackgroundSubSize

Get/set a sub-header font size

BackgroundSubColor

Get/set a chart sub-header color

GridLineColor

Get/set a grid line color

GridBackgroundColor

Get/set a grid background color

GridCircleRadius

Get/set the dot radius in the grid nodes

GridCircleColor

Get/set the dot color in the grid nodes

GridHasCircle

Get/set the dot plotting flag in the grid nodes

GridAxisLineColor

Get the value of a real chart axes color.

HistoryNameWidth

Get/set the maximum allowed length for displaying a curve name

HistoryNameSize

Get/set the font size of a curve name

HistorySymbolSize

Get/set a size of notational convention symbols

TextAdd

Add a text to the chart

LineAdd

Add a line to the chart

CurveAdd

Create and add a curve to the chart

CurvePlot

Plot a previously created curve by index

CurvePlotAll

Plot all previously created curves

CurveGetByIndex

Get a curve by a specified index

CurveGetByName

Get a curve by a specified name

CurveRemoveByIndex

Remove a curve by a specified index.

CurveRemoveByName

Remove a curve by a specified name.

CurvesTotal

Get the number of curves for the given chart.

MarksToAxisAdd

Add a scale mark to the chart axis

MajorMarkSize

Get/set the size of the scale's ticks on the chart axis

FontSet

Set the current font parameters

FontGet

Get the current font parameters

Attach

Get/set a graphical resource and bind it to the CGraphic class instance

CalculateMaxMinValues

Calculate (re-calculate) minimum and maximum chart values on both axes.

Height

Get a chart height in pixels.

IndentDown

Get/set a chart indent from the lower border.

IndentLeft

Get/set a chart indent from the left border.

IndentRight

Get/set a chart indent from the right border.

IndentUp

Get/set a chart indent from the upper border.

Redraw

Redraw the chart.

ResetParameters

Reset the chart redrawing parameters.

ScaleX

Scale the value by X axis.

ScaleY

Scale the value by Y axis.

SetDefaultParameters

Set the chart parameters to default values.

Width

Get the chart width in pixels.