DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific Charts 

Graphics

The graphics library contains classes and global functions for quick plotting of custom charts. The library provides convenient ready-made solutions for building axes, curves, as well as the methods for quick access to changing common properties of a custom chart.

To start working with the library, simply read the article Visualize this! MQL5 graphics library similar to 'plot' of R language.

The graphics library is placed to the Include\Graphics folder of the terminal's working directory.

Class

Description

CAxis

Class for working with coordinate axes

ColorGenerator

Class specifying the default color scheme

CCurve

Class for working with curves

CGraphic

Base class for creating custom charts