Graphics

The graphics library contains classes and global functions for quick plotting of custom charts. The library provides convenient ready-made solutions for building axes, curves, as well as the methods for quick access to changing common properties of a custom chart.

To start working with the library, simply read the article Visualize this! MQL5 graphics library similar to 'plot' of R language.

The graphics library is placed to the Include\Graphics folder of the terminal's working directory.