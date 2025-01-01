DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveVisible 

Visible (Get method)

Get the flag defining if a function is visible on the chart.

void  Visible(
   const bool  visible      // 
   )

Return Value

A value of the flag defining a function visibility on the chart.

Visible (Set method)

Set the flag defining if a function is visible on the chart.

void  Visible(
   const bool  visible      // flag value
   )

Parameters

visible

[in]  A value of the flag defining a function visibility on the chart.