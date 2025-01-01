Visible (Get method)

Get the flag defining if a function is visible on the chart.

void Visible(

const bool visible

)

Return Value

A value of the flag defining a function visibility on the chart.

Visible (Set method)

Set the flag defining if a function is visible on the chart.

void Visible(

const bool visible

)

Parameters

visible

[in] A value of the flag defining a function visibility on the chart.