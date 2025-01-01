CurveAdd

Create and add a new curve to the chart.

This version uses the Y coordinate (a curve color is set automatically)

CCurve* CurveAdd(

const double &y[],

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type,

const string name=NULL

)

Note

Y array indices are used as X coordinates for the curve.

This version uses the X and Y coordinates (a curve color is set automatically)

CCurve* CurveAdd(

const double &x[],

const double &y[],

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type,

const string name=NULL

)

The version for working with CPoint2D dots (curve color is set automatically)

CCurve* CurveAdd(

const CPoint2D &points[],

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type,

const string name=NULL

)

Version for working with the pointer to the CurveFunction function (curve color is set automatically)

CCurve* CurveAdd(

CurveFunction function,

const double from,

const double to,

const double step,

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type,

const string name=NULL

)

Version for working by Y coordinate (a curve color is set by a user)

CCurve* CurveAdd(

const double &y[],

const uint clr,

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type,

const string name=NULL

)

Note

Y array indices are used as X coordinates for the curve.

This version uses the X and Y coordinates (a curve color is set by a user)

CCurve* CurveAdd(

const double &x[],

const double &y[],

const uint clr,

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type,

const string name=NULL

)

The version for working with CPoint2D dots (curve color is set by a user)

CCurve* CurveAdd(

const CPoint2D &points[],

const uint clr,

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type,

const string name=NULL

)

Version for working with the pointer to the CurveFunction function (curve color is set by a user)

CCurve* CurveAdd(

CurveFunction function,

const double from,

const double to,

const double step,

const uint clr,

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type,

const string name=NULL

)

Parameters

&x[]

[in] X coordinate.

&y[]

[in] Y coordinate.

&points[]

[in] Coordinates of dots.

function

[in] Pointer to the function.

from

[in] Initial value of the argument.

to

[in] Final value of the argument.

step

[in] Increment by the argument.

type

[in] Curve type.

name=NULL

[in] Curve name.

clr

[in] Curve color.

Return Value

Pointer to the created curve.