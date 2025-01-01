- Create
- Destroy
- Update
- ChartObjectName
- ResourceName
- XAxis
- YAxis
- GapSize
- BackgroundColor
- BackgroundMain
- BackgroundMainSize
- BackgroundMainColor
- BackgroundSub
- BackgroundSubSize
- BackgroundSubColor
- GridLineColor
- GridBackgroundColor
- GridCircleRadius
- GridCircleColor
- GridHasCircle
- GridAxisLineColor
- HistoryNameWidth
- HistoryNameSize
- HistorySymbolSize
- TextAdd
- LineAdd
- CurveAdd
- CurvePlot
- CurvePlotAll
- CurveGetByIndex
- CurveGetByName
- CurveRemoveByIndex
- CurveRemoveByName
- CurvesTotal
- MarksToAxisAdd
- MajorMarkSize
- FontSet
- FontGet
- Attach
- CalculateMaxMinValues
- Height
- IndentDown
- IndentLeft
- IndentRight
- IndentUp
- Redraw
- ResetParameters
- ScaleX
- ScaleY
- SetDefaultParameters
- Width
CurveAdd
Create and add a new curve to the chart.
This version uses the Y coordinate (a curve color is set automatically)
|
CCurve* CurveAdd(
Note
Y array indices are used as X coordinates for the curve.
This version uses the X and Y coordinates (a curve color is set automatically)
|
CCurve* CurveAdd(
The version for working with CPoint2D dots (curve color is set automatically)
|
CCurve* CurveAdd(
Version for working with the pointer to the CurveFunction function (curve color is set automatically)
|
CCurve* CurveAdd(
Version for working by Y coordinate (a curve color is set by a user)
|
CCurve* CurveAdd(
Note
Y array indices are used as X coordinates for the curve.
This version uses the X and Y coordinates (a curve color is set by a user)
|
CCurve* CurveAdd(
The version for working with CPoint2D dots (curve color is set by a user)
|
CCurve* CurveAdd(
Version for working with the pointer to the CurveFunction function (curve color is set by a user)
|
CCurve* CurveAdd(
Parameters
&x[]
[in] X coordinate.
&y[]
[in] Y coordinate.
&points[]
[in] Coordinates of dots.
function
[in] Pointer to the function.
from
[in] Initial value of the argument.
to
[in] Final value of the argument.
step
[in] Increment by the argument.
type
[in] Curve type.
name=NULL
[in] Curve name.
clr
[in] Curve color.
Return Value
Pointer to the created curve.