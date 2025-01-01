DocumentationSections
CDialog

CDialog is class of the Dialog complex control.

Description

CDialog class is intended to combine the controls with different functions in the group.

Declaration

   class CDialog : public CWndContainer

Title

   #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CDialog

Direct descendants

CAppDialog

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates control

Chart event handlers

 

OnEvent

Event handler of all chart events

Properties

 

Caption

Gets/sets the value of the "Caption" property

Add

 

Add

Adds control to the client area

Dependent controls

 

CreateWhiteBorder

Creates dependent control (white border)

CreateBackground

Creates dependent control (background)

CreateCaption

Creates dependent control (caption)

CreateButtonClose

Creates dependent control (close button)

CreateClientArea

Creates dependent control (client area)

Dependent controls event handlers

 

OnClickCaption

"ClickCaption" internal event handler

OnClickButtonClose

"ClickButtonClose" internal event handler

Access to client area properties

 

ClientAreaVisible

Sets a value indicating whether the client area is visible

ClientAreaLeft

Gets X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the control client area

ClientAreaTop

Gets Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the control client area

ClientAreaRight

Gets X coordinate of the lower-right corner of the control client area

ClientAreaBottom

Gets Y coordinate of the lower-right corner of the control client area

ClientAreaWidth

Gets the client area width

ClientAreaHeight

Gets the client area height

Drag event handlers

 

OnDialogDragStart

"DialogDragStart" event handler (virtual)

OnDialogDragProcess

"DialogDragProcess" event handler (virtual)

OnDialogDragEnd

"DialogDragEnd" event handler (virtual)

 