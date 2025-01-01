- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
CDialog
CDialog is class of the Dialog complex control.
Description
CDialog class is intended to combine the controls with different functions in the group.
Declaration
|
class CDialog : public CWndContainer
Title
|
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CDialog
Direct descendants
Class Methods by Groups
|
Create
|
|
Creates control
|
Chart event handlers
|
|
Event handler of all chart events
|
Properties
|
|
Gets/sets the value of the "Caption" property
|
Add
|
|
Adds control to the client area
|
Dependent controls
|
|
Creates dependent control (white border)
|
Creates dependent control (background)
|
Creates dependent control (caption)
|
Creates dependent control (close button)
|
Creates dependent control (client area)
|
Dependent controls event handlers
|
|
"ClickCaption" internal event handler
|
"ClickButtonClose" internal event handler
|
Access to client area properties
|
|
Sets a value indicating whether the client area is visible
|
Gets X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the control client area
|
Gets Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the control client area
|
Gets X coordinate of the lower-right corner of the control client area
|
Gets Y coordinate of the lower-right corner of the control client area
|
Gets the client area width
|
Gets the client area height
|
Drag event handlers
|
|
"DialogDragStart" event handler (virtual)
|
"DialogDragProcess" event handler (virtual)
|
"DialogDragEnd" event handler (virtual)
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
|
Methods inherited from class CWnd
Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop
|
Methods inherited from class CWndContainer
Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide