MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCDialogCreateCaption CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd CreateCaption Creates dependent control (caption). virtual bool CreateCaption() Return Value true - successful, otherwise - false. CreateBackground CreateButtonClose