- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
Create
Creates new CDialog control.
|
virtual bool Create(
Parameters
chart
[in] ID of the chart, at which the control is created.
name
[in] Unique name of the control.
subwin
[in] Subwindow of the chart, at which the control is created.
x1
[in] X coordinate of the upper left corner.
y1
[in] Y coordinate of the upper left corner.
x2
[in] X coordinate of the lower right corner.
y2
[in] Y coordinate of the lower right corner.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.