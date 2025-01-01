MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCDialogClientAreaBottom CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd ClientAreaBottom Gets Y coordinate of the lower-right corner of the control client area. int ClientAreaBottom() Return Value The Y coordinate of the lower-right corner of the control client area. ClientAreaRight ClientAreaWidth