OnMouseEvent

Mouse event handler.

virtual bool OnMouseEvent(

const int x,

const int y,

const int flags

)

Parameters

x

[in] X coordinate of the mouse cursor relative to the upper-left corner of the chart.

y

[in] Y coordinate of the mouse cursor relative to the upper-left corner of the chart.

flags

[in] Flag of mouse buttons states.

Return Value

true - event processed, otherwise - false.