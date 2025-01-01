DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Panels and Dialogs CWndContainer OnMouseEvent 

OnMouseEvent

Mouse event handler.

virtual bool  OnMouseEvent(
   const int  x,         // x coordinate
   const int  y,         // y coordinate
   const int  flags      // flags
   )

Parameters

x

[in]  X coordinate of the mouse cursor relative to the upper-left corner of the chart.

y

[in]  Y coordinate of the mouse cursor relative to the upper-left corner of the chart.

flags

[in]  Flag of mouse buttons states.

Return Value

true - event processed, otherwise - false.