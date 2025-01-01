- Destroy
- OnEvent
- OnMouseEvent
- ControlsTotal
- Control
- ControlFind
- Add
- Delete
- Move
- Shift
- Id
- Enable
- Disable
- Show
- Hide
- MouseFocusKill
- Save
- Load
- OnResize
- OnActivate
- OnDeactivate
Mouse event handler.
|
virtual bool OnMouseEvent(
Parameters
x
[in] X coordinate of the mouse cursor relative to the upper-left corner of the chart.
y
[in] Y coordinate of the mouse cursor relative to the upper-left corner of the chart.
flags
[in] Flag of mouse buttons states.
Return Value
true - event processed, otherwise - false.