DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndContainer 

CWndContainer

CWndContainer is a base class for a complex control (containing dependent controls) of the Standard library.

Description

CWndContainer class implements base methods of the complex control.

Declaration

   class CWndContainer : public CWnd

Title

   #include <Controls\WndContainer.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

Direct descendants

CCheckBox, CComboBox, CDateDropList, CDatePicker, CDialog, CRadioButton, CScroll, CSpinEdit, CWndClient

Class Methods by Groups

Destroy

 

Destroy

Destroys all the container controls

Chart event handlers

 

OnEvent

Event handler of all chart events

OnMouseEvent

The CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE event handler

Access to container

 

ControlsTotal

Gets the number of controls in the container

Control

Gets control by index

ControlFind

Gets control by ID

Add/Delete

 

Add

Adds control to a group (container)

Delete

Deletes control from a group (container)

Geometry

 

Move

Performs a absolute displacement of an element group

Shift

Performs a relative displacement of an element group

Identification

 

Id

Sets the ID for all controls of the container

State

 

Enable

Enables all controls of the container

Disable

Disables all controls of the container

Show

Shows all controls of the container

Hide

Hides all controls of the container

Mouse operations

 

MouseFocusKill

Kills mouse focus

File operations

 

Save

Saves container information to file

Load

Loads container information from file

Internal event handlers

 

OnResize

"Resize" event handler

OnActivate

"Activate" event handler

OnDeactivate

"Deactivate" event handler

 