CWndContainer
CWndContainer is a base class for a complex control (containing dependent controls) of the Standard library.
Description
CWndContainer class implements base methods of the complex control.
Declaration
|
class CWndContainer : public CWnd
Title
|
#include <Controls\WndContainer.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CWndContainer
Direct descendants
CCheckBox, CComboBox, CDateDropList, CDatePicker, CDialog, CRadioButton, CScroll, CSpinEdit, CWndClient
Class Methods by Groups
|
Destroy
|
|
Destroys all the container controls
|
Chart event handlers
|
|
Event handler of all chart events
|
The CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE event handler
|
Access to container
|
|
Gets the number of controls in the container
|
Gets control by index
|
Gets control by ID
|
Add/Delete
|
|
Adds control to a group (container)
|
Deletes control from a group (container)
|
Geometry
|
|
Performs a absolute displacement of an element group
|
Performs a relative displacement of an element group
|
Identification
|
|
Sets the ID for all controls of the container
|
State
|
|
Enables all controls of the container
|
Disables all controls of the container
|
Shows all controls of the container
|
Hides all controls of the container
|
Mouse operations
|
|
Kills mouse focus
|
File operations
|
|
Saves container information to file
|
Loads container information from file
|
Internal event handlers
|
|
"Resize" event handler
|
"Activate" event handler
|
"Deactivate" event handler
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
|
Methods inherited from class CWnd
Create, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop