Destroy Destroys all the container controls

Chart event handlers

OnEvent Event handler of all chart events

OnMouseEvent The CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE event handler

Access to container

ControlsTotal Gets the number of controls in the container

Control Gets control by index

ControlFind Gets control by ID

Add/Delete

Add Adds control to a group (container)

Delete Deletes control from a group (container)

Geometry

Move Performs a absolute displacement of an element group

Shift Performs a relative displacement of an element group

Identification

Id Sets the ID for all controls of the container

State

Enable Enables all controls of the container

Disable Disables all controls of the container

Show Shows all controls of the container

Hide Hides all controls of the container

Mouse operations

MouseFocusKill Kills mouse focus

File operations

Save Saves container information to file

Load Loads container information from file

Internal event handlers

OnResize "Resize" event handler

OnActivate "Activate" event handler