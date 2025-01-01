DocumentationSections
Performs an absolute displacement of all controls of the container.

virtual bool  Move(
   const int  x,     // X coordinate
   const int  y      // Y coordinate
   )

Parameters

x

[in]  New X coordinate of the upper-left corner.

y

[in]  New Y coordinate of the upper-left corner.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.