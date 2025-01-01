MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCWndContainerMove DestroyOnEventOnMouseEventControlsTotalControlControlFindAddDeleteMoveShiftIdEnableDisableShowHideMouseFocusKillSaveLoadOnResizeOnActivateOnDeactivate Move Performs an absolute displacement of all controls of the container. virtual bool Move( const int x, // X coordinate const int y // Y coordinate ) Parameters x [in] New X coordinate of the upper-left corner. y [in] New Y coordinate of the upper-left corner. Return Value true - successful, otherwise - false. Delete Shift