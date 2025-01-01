MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCDialogClientAreaRight CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd ClientAreaRight Gets X coordinate of the lower-right corner of the control client area. int ClientAreaTop() Return Value The X coordinate of the lower-right corner of the control client area. ClientAreaTop ClientAreaBottom