OnDialogDragProcess

The virtual handler of the control "DialogDragProcess" event.

virtual bool  OnDialogDragProcess()

Return Value

true - event processed, otherwise - false.

Note

The "DialogDragProcess" event occurs when the control is dragged.

OnDialogDragStart

OnDialogDragEnd