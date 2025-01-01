DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Panels and Dialogs CDialog Add 

Add

Adds control to the client area by pointer.

bool  Add(
   CWnd   *control,        // pointer
   )

Parameters

control

[in]  Pointer to control.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.

Add

Adds control to the client area by reference.

bool  Add(
   CWnd   &control,        // reference
   )

Parameters

control

[in]  Reference to control.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.