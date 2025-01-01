Add

Adds control to the client area by pointer.

bool Add(

CWnd *control,

)

Parameters

control

[in] Pointer to control.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.

Add

Adds control to the client area by reference.

bool Add(

CWnd &control,

)

Parameters

control

[in] Reference to control.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.