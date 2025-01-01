- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
Add
Adds control to the client area by pointer.
|
bool Add(
Parameters
control
[in] Pointer to control.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.
Add
Adds control to the client area by reference.
|
bool Add(
Parameters
control
[in] Reference to control.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.