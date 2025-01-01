MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCDialogOnDialogDragStart
- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
OnDialogDragStart
The virtual handler of the control "DialogDragStart" event.
|
virtual bool OnDialogDragStart()
Return Value
true - event processed, otherwise - false.
Note
The "DialogDragStart" event occurs at start of the drag of the control.