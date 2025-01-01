DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCDialogOnDialogDragStart 

OnDialogDragStart

The virtual handler of the control "DialogDragStart" event.

virtual bool  OnDialogDragStart()

Return Value

true - event processed, otherwise - false.

Note

The "DialogDragStart" event occurs at start of the drag of the control.