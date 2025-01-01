MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCDialogOnClickCaption CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd OnClickCaption The virtual handler of the control "ClickCaption" internal event. virtual bool OnClickCaption() Return Value true - successful, otherwise - false. CreateClientArea OnClickButtonClose