OnDialogDragEnd

The virtual handler of the control "DialogDragEnd" event.

virtual bool  OnDialogDragEnd()

Return Value

true - event processed, otherwise - false.

Note

The "DialogDragEnd" event occurs at the end of the drag of the control.