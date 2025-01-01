DocumentationSections
Caption (Get method)

Gets the "Caption" property of the CDialog control.

string  MinValue()  const

Return Value

The "Caption" property.

Caption (Set method)

Sets the "Caption" property of the CDialog control.

bool  Caption(
   const string  text      // text
   )

Parameters

text

[in]  New value of "Caption" property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.

