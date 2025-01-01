MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCDialogClientAreaWidth CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd ClientAreaWidth Gets the width of the control client area. int ClientAreaWidth() Return Value The width of the client area. ClientAreaBottom ClientAreaHeight