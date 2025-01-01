MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCDialogCreateWhiteBorder CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd CreateWhiteBorder Creates dependent control (white border). virtual bool CreateWhiteBorder() Return Value true - successful, otherwise - false. Add CreateBackground