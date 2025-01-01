DocumentationSections
CAppDialog

CAppDialog is a class of Application Dialog complex control (with dependent controls).

Description

CAppDialog class is intended to combine the controls with different functions in the group inside the MQL5 program.

Declaration

   class CAppDialog : public CDialog

Title

   #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CDialog

                  CAppDialog

Class Methods by Groups

Create and destroy

 

Create

Creates control

Destroy

Destroys control

Events processing

 

OnEvent

Event handler of all chart events

Run

 

Run

Runs control

Chart events processing

 

ChartEvent

Event handler of all chart events

Settings

 

Minimized

Sets a value indicating whether the control is minimized

Save/Load

 

IniFileSave

Saves the control state to file

IniFileLoad

Loads the control state from file

IniFileName

Sets the file name for loading/saving the control state

IniFileExt

Sets the file extension for loading/saving the control state

Initialization

 

CreateCommon

Common initialization method

CreateExpert

Initialization method for working in Expert Advisors

CreateIndicator

Initialization method for working in indicators

Dependent controls

 

CreateButtonMinMax

Creates dependent controls (minimize/maximize buttons)

Dependent controls event handlers

 

OnClickButtonClose

"ClickButtonClose" internal event handler (virtual)

OnClickButtonMinMax

"ClickButtonMinMax" internal event handler (virtual)

External events

 

OnAnotherApplicationClose

Event handler of external events (virtual)

Methods

 

Rebound

Sets new coordinates of the control using CRect class coordinates

Minimize

Shows the control in the minimized state

Maximize

Shows the control in the maximized (restored) state

CreateInstanceId

Creates a unique Id for the names of the control objects

ProgramName

Gets the name of MQL5 program, at which the control is used

SubwinOff

Get the Y offset of the control subwindow

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Methods inherited from class CWndContainer

OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide

Methods inherited from class CDialog

Caption, Caption, Add, Add

 