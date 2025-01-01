- Create
CAppDialog
CAppDialog is a class of Application Dialog complex control (with dependent controls).
Description
CAppDialog class is intended to combine the controls with different functions in the group inside the MQL5 program.
Declaration
|
class CAppDialog : public CDialog
Title
|
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CAppDialog
Class Methods by Groups
|
Create and destroy
|
|
Creates control
|
Destroys control
|
Events processing
|
|
Event handler of all chart events
|
Run
|
|
Runs control
|
Chart events processing
|
|
Event handler of all chart events
|
Settings
|
|
Sets a value indicating whether the control is minimized
|
Save/Load
|
|
Saves the control state to file
|
Loads the control state from file
|
Sets the file name for loading/saving the control state
|
Sets the file extension for loading/saving the control state
|
Initialization
|
|
Common initialization method
|
Initialization method for working in Expert Advisors
|
Initialization method for working in indicators
|
Dependent controls
|
|
Creates dependent controls (minimize/maximize buttons)
|
Dependent controls event handlers
|
|
"ClickButtonClose" internal event handler (virtual)
|
"ClickButtonMinMax" internal event handler (virtual)
|
External events
|
|
Event handler of external events (virtual)
|
Methods
|
|
Sets new coordinates of the control using CRect class coordinates
|
Shows the control in the minimized state
|
Shows the control in the maximized (restored) state
|
Creates a unique Id for the names of the control objects
|
Gets the name of MQL5 program, at which the control is used
|
Get the Y offset of the control subwindow
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
|
Methods inherited from class CWnd
Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop
|
Methods inherited from class CWndContainer
OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide
|
Methods inherited from class CDialog