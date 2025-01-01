CAppDialog

CAppDialog is a class of Application Dialog complex control (with dependent controls).

Description

CAppDialog class is intended to combine the controls with different functions in the group inside the MQL5 program.

Declaration

class CAppDialog : public CDialog

Title

#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CWnd CWndContainer CDialog CAppDialog

Class Methods by Groups

Create and destroy Create Creates control Destroy Destroys control Events processing OnEvent Event handler of all chart events Run Run Runs control Chart events processing ChartEvent Event handler of all chart events Settings Minimized Sets a value indicating whether the control is minimized Save/Load IniFileSave Saves the control state to file IniFileLoad Loads the control state from file IniFileName Sets the file name for loading/saving the control state IniFileExt Sets the file extension for loading/saving the control state Initialization CreateCommon Common initialization method CreateExpert Initialization method for working in Expert Advisors CreateIndicator Initialization method for working in indicators Dependent controls CreateButtonMinMax Creates dependent controls (minimize/maximize buttons) Dependent controls event handlers OnClickButtonClose "ClickButtonClose" internal event handler (virtual) OnClickButtonMinMax "ClickButtonMinMax" internal event handler (virtual) External events OnAnotherApplicationClose Event handler of external events (virtual) Methods Rebound Sets new coordinates of the control using CRect class coordinates Minimize Shows the control in the minimized state Maximize Shows the control in the maximized (restored) state CreateInstanceId Creates a unique Id for the names of the control objects ProgramName Gets the name of MQL5 program, at which the control is used SubwinOff Get the Y offset of the control subwindow