Downtrend (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Downtrend" flag.

bool Downtrend() const

Return Value

Value of the "Downtrend" flag of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false.

Downtrend (Set Method)

Sets new value of "Downtrend" property.

bool Downtrend(

bool downtrend

)

Parameters

downtrend

[in] New value for "Downtrend" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the flag.