MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsGann ToolsCChartObjectGannFanDowntrend CreatePipsPerBarDowntrendSaveLoadType Downtrend (Get Method) Gets the value of "Downtrend" flag. bool Downtrend() const Return Value Value of the "Downtrend" flag of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false. Downtrend (Set Method) Sets new value of "Downtrend" property. bool Downtrend( bool downtrend // flag value ) Parameters downtrend [in] New value for "Downtrend" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the flag. PipsPerBar Save