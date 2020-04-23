Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XXXIII): Pending trading requests - closing positions under certain conditions

Contents

We continue the development of the library functionality featuring trading using pending requests. We have already implemented sending conditional trading requests for opening positions and placing pending orders. Now let's supplement the functionality with the ability to close positions under specified conditions. We are going to implement three types of closing positions: full closure, partial closure and closure by an opposite position.

Concept

As we develop the library functionality for trading using pending requests, we gradually identify the bottlenecks of the already complete functionality, as well as errors and other shortcomings, and fix erroneous methods or invalid logic.

For example, in order to make sure a pending request was already activated and should have been deleted, we checked the last trading event on the account. If the data set in the pending request object matched the last event, the request was deemed to be complete and it was removed. It turned out that such logic was not always correct. For example, when closing positions partially using pending requests, when it remains to close the last part of the open position (the previous closure was on 0.01 lot, while the remaining part is also equal to 0.01 lot), the method for checking the trading request relevance considered the request to be already activated — its data coincided with the previous closure.

Thinking about how to control this situation, I came to the conclusion that it is easier not to track the time of the event creation, the corresponding trading request execution time and other parameters, but simply check the last trading event only when the occurred account trading event is firmly established. Fortunately, we already implemented that long time ago, and we are able to use the method of the event class returning the flag of a new event present on the account. In such case, we will not confuse the past event with the current one — the check occurs only at the moment the occurrence of a new event is established (immediately after the occurrence).



Implementation

Since pending trading requests may be a part of the trading strategy functionality in the future, it is advisable to have access to all created pending request objects waiting for their activation conditions. For more convenient selection and sorting of the required objects, we are going to add the ability to search and sort by pending request object properties located in the list of requests. This makes it possible to select, display, sort (including the use of GUI) and manage required objects in the program. In other words, you can change, delete and modify them.

In the PendRequest.mqh file of the abstract pending request class, namely in its constructor, add initialization (setting all fields to zero) of the trading request structure:

CPendRequest::CPendRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); this .CopyRequest(request); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dg=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)); this .m_digits_lot=(dg== 0 ? 1 : dg); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE, this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)> 0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_activated_control, 0 , 10 ); this .m_follow= true ; }

Without setting all structure fields to zero, an invalid pending request type was sometimes created, since when creating an object for closing a position, a pending request object for closing a position by an opposite one is created if the position_by field has a non-zero value in the trading request structure. Without a preliminary reset of the fields, a request for closing a position by an opposite one was sometimes created instead of a simple position closure. However, this is justified since we should never forget that a simple declaration of a variable without its initialization may subsequently lead to unpredictable results. This fact was confirmed again when I forgot to initialize the structure of the trading request in the class constructor.



In the PendReqControl.mqh file of the trading management class, namely in its public section, declare the two methods — the method of creating a pending request for full and partial position closure and the method for closing a position by an opposite one:



public : CTradingControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual void OnTimer ( void ); CTradingControl(); template < typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreatePReqClose ( const ulong ticket, const double volume= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int CreatePReqCloseBy ( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); bool SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); };

In the method for checking the relevance of a pending request, improve the block of handling pending request objects when closing positions partially or by an opposite one:

bool CTradingControl::CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int index) { if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()== 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ) { uchar id= this .GetPendReqID(( uint )request.magic); CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } else { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()> 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ) { list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } else { if ( this .m_events.IsEvent()) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL || event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { if (event.TicketFirstOrderPosition()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME)==event.VolumeOrderExecuted()+event.VolumeOrderCurrent()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP) { if (event.TicketFirstOrderPosition()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ) { list= this .m_history.GetList(ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER && event.TypeEvent()<TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP) { if (event.TicketOrderEvent()==req_obj.Order()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At( 0 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } } } return (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ? false : true ); }

Here we added the check whether the flag of an occurred account event is currently set to always be able to handle the last trading event and not affect the previous one located in the list of account trading events. In this case, a newly created pending request object is deemed activated and is immediately removed. This is the outcome we want to avoid.

Beyond the class body, write the implementation of methods creating pending requests for full and partial position closure and closing a position by an opposite one:



int CTradingControl::CreatePReqClose ( const ulong ticket, const double volume= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_request.deviation=(deviation== ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation); this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.volume=(volume== WRONG_VALUE || volume>order.Volume() ? order.Volume() : symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(volume)); this .m_request.magic=order.Magic(); this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.position=ticket; this .m_request.position_by= 0 ; if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; } int CTradingControl::CreatePReqCloseBy ( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if (trade_obj_pos== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .m_account.IsHedge()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); return false ; } if (! this .CheckPositionAvailablity(ticket_by,DFUN)) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_POSITION_BY_ALREADY_CLOSED); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos_by= this .GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket_by,DFUN); if (trade_obj_pos_by== NULL ) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (symbol_obj.Name()!=trade_obj_pos_by.GetSymbol()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL)); return false ; } if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.position=ticket; this .m_request.position_by=ticket_by; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

The methods are identical to all previously considered methods of creating pending requests for opening positions and placing pending orders. We have already considered them in previous articles. Besides, the code of the methods is commented in sufficient detail, so there is no point in dwelling on it here.

In the Trading.mqh file of the library base trading object class, move the methods from the private section of the class to the protected one:

private : CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_disable; bool m_use_sound; ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior; bool AddErrorCodeToList( const int error_code); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByPosition( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByOrder( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjBySymbol( const string symbol, const string source_method); COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket( const ulong ticket); int PositionsTotalAll( void ) const ; int PositionsTotalLong( void ) const ; int PositionsTotalShort( void ) const ; int OrdersTotalAll( void ) const ; int OrdersTotalLong( void ) const ; int OrdersTotalShort( void ) const ; double PositionsTotalVolumeLong( void ) const ; double PositionsTotalVolumeShort( void ) const ; double OrdersTotalVolumeLong( void ) const ; double OrdersTotalVolumeShort( void ) const ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE DirectionByActionType( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action) const ; bool CheckPositionAvailablity( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); bool CheckOrderAvailablity( const ulong ticket, const string source_method);

Now the relocated methods are in the protected section of the class:

class CTrading : public CBaseObj { protected : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CEventsCollection *m_events; CArrayObj m_list_request; uchar m_total_try; MqlTradeRequest m_request; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; bool AddErrorCodeToList( const int error_code); int GetFreeID( void ); bool IsPresentOrderByID( const uchar id); COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket( const ulong ticket); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByPosition( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByOrder( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjBySymbol( const string symbol, const string source_method); bool CheckPositionAvailablity( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); bool CheckOrderAvailablity( const ulong ticket, const string source_method); private :

These methods are used by the CTradingControl child class and should be located in the protected section.

In the CEngine library base object class, namely in its public section, add the method returning the full list of all pending requests:

CArrayObj *GetListResource( void ) { return this .m_resource.GetList(); } int GetIndexResObjByDescription( const string file_name) { return this .m_resource.GetIndexResObjByDescription(file_name); } CArrayObj *GetListPendingRequests( void ) { return this .m_trading.GetListRequests(); }

The method returns the list of pending requests by calling the method of the GetListRequests() trading class.

Now the method allows us to get the full list of existing pending requests that can be sorted and searched using the search and sorting methods to be developed below.

In the public section of the class, declare three methods for creating pending requests:

for a full position closure, for a partial position closure and for closing by an opposite position:



template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenBuyPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenSellPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); int ClosePositionPending ( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionPartiallyPending ( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionByPending ( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by);

Implement them beyond the class body:

int CEngine::ClosePositionPending( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqClose(ticket, WRONG_VALUE ,comment,deviation); } int CEngine::ClosePositionPartiallyPending( const ulong ticket, const double volume , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqClose(ticket, volume ,comment,deviation); } int CEngine::ClosePositionByPending( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqCloseBy(ticket,ticket_by); }

The methods simply call the appropriate methods of creating pending requests of the CTradingControl class.

To create a pending request for a full position closure, the CreatePReqClose() method of the trading management class receives WRONG_VALUE as a closed volume, while a closed volume passed to the method as an input is used for a partial closure.

Now let's create the methods for searching and sorting pending request objects in the list of pending requests.

The \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Services\Select.mqh file receives the abstract pending request object class. Declare the methods for working with pending requests:



#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" CArrayObj ListStorage; class CSelect { private : template<typename T> static bool CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); public : static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); };

Implement the methods for sorting and searching in the list of pending requests beyond the class body:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CPendRequest *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

The methods were described in detail in the third article when considering the implementation of the search by library collections.

The only difference in the logic of the current methods is that the search and sorting methods work with objects and pending request data of the CPendRequest class.



These are all the changes of the library classes for arranging closing positions under certain conditions using pending trading requests.



Testing

To test closing positions under certain conditions, use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part33\ under the name TestDoEasyPart33.mq5.

In the block of EA global variables, I have changed the names of variables storing the flags of states of the buttons activating trading modes using pending requests:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pending_buy; bool pending_buy_limit; bool pending_buy_stop; bool pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pending_close_buy; bool pending_close_buy2; bool pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pending_sell; bool pending_sell_limit; bool pending_sell_stop; bool pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pending_close_sell; bool pending_close_sell2; bool pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2;

Now these variables have more readable names:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2;

I used Ctrl+H to search for "pending_" throughout the entire text and replace it with "pressed_pending_" in order to rename all these variables within the entire EA code.



The PressButtonEvents() function handling EA button pressing features similar code blocks for setting activation conditions for newly created objects of pending trading requests:

if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double control_value= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request* SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ),( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) {

To reduce the amount of code, it would be reasonable to put all repeating code blocks into a separate function which is to accept required parameters for setting activation conditions to pending request objects.

Let's implement the following function:

void SetPReqCriterion( const uchar id, const double price_activation, const ulong time_activation,ENUM_BUTTONS button,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comp_type, const double price_curr, const datetime time_curr) { double point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (button)+ "_PRICE" )) { engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_activation,comp_type,price_curr); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (button)+ "_TIME" )) { engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,time_activation,EQUAL_OR_MORE,time_curr); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), ", ID #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } }

The function receives the ID of a new pending request object, request price and activation time, pressed button name constant, comparison type and the current price and time.

Depending on the pressed button name, request object activation conditions are set in it and a message is displayed in the journal informing of adding activation conditions for a pending request.

Now, in the PressButtonEvents() function, replace the code blocks of the same type described above with calling a new function for setting pending request activation conditions, as well as improve handling pressing position closure buttons:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; double point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending order BuyStopLimit" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; engine.DeleteOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind (button, "_PRICE" )< 0 && StringFind (button, "_TIME" )< 0 ) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy= true ; } } ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } ChartRedraw (); } }

All replaced code blocks, as well as newly added ones, are commented in detail and require no further explanations.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments.



Let's compile the EA and test pending requests in relation to various types of closing positions (partial, full and by an opposite one). To do this, launch the EA in the visual tester and do the following:



open a sell position and create a pending request for closing it partially by price;

after the partial closure, open a buy position and create a pending request for closing it by the opposite one (the half-closed short position) by price;

after the partial closure of the long position by the opposite sell one, create a new pending request for the full closure of the long position under the condition that the request is activated by time.



As we can see, all requests are handled according to the given conditions and are removed after activation.



What's next?

In the next article, we will continue the development of the pending trading request concept and implement removal of pending orders, as well as modifying orders and positions under certain conditions.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

