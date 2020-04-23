Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XXXIII): Pending trading requests - closing positions under certain conditions
We continue the development of the library functionality featuring trading using pending requests. We have already implemented sending conditional trading requests for opening positions and placing pending orders. Now let's supplement the functionality with the ability to close positions under specified conditions. We are going to implement three types of closing positions: full closure, partial closure and closure by an opposite position.
Concept
As we develop the library functionality for trading using pending requests, we gradually identify the bottlenecks of the already complete functionality, as well as errors and other shortcomings, and fix erroneous methods or invalid logic.
For example, in order to make sure a pending request was already activated and should have been deleted, we checked the last trading event on the account. If the data set in the pending request object matched the last event, the request was deemed to be complete and it was removed. It turned out that such logic was not always correct. For example, when closing positions partially using pending requests, when it remains to close the last part of the open position (the previous closure was on 0.01 lot, while the remaining part is also equal to 0.01 lot), the method for checking the trading request relevance considered the request to be already activated — its data coincided with the previous closure.
Thinking about how to control this situation, I came to the conclusion that it is easier not to track the time of the event creation, the
corresponding trading request execution time and other parameters, but simply check the last trading event only when the occurred account
trading event is firmly established. Fortunately, we already implemented that long time ago, and we are able to use the method of the event
class returning the flag of a new event present on the account. In such case, we will not confuse the past event with the current one — the check
occurs only at the moment the occurrence of a new event is established (immediately after the occurrence).
Implementation
In the PendRequest.mqh file of the abstract pending request class, namely in its constructor, add initialization (setting all fields to zero) of the trading request structure:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPendRequest::CPendRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request); this.CopyRequest(request); this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif; this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dg=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)); this.m_digits_lot=(dg==0 ? 1 : dg); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)>0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); this.m_pause.SetTimeBegin(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); this.m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)); ::ArrayResize(this.m_activated_control,0,10); this.m_follow=true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Without setting all structure fields to zero, an invalid pending request type was sometimes created, since when creating an object for closing a
position, a pending request object for closing a position by an opposite one is created if the position_by field has a non-zero value in the
trading request structure. Without a preliminary reset of the fields, a request for closing a position by an opposite one was sometimes
created instead of a simple position closure. However, this is justified since we should never forget that a simple declaration of a
variable without its initialization may subsequently lead to unpredictable results. This fact was confirmed again when I forgot to
initialize the structure of the trading request in the class constructor.
In the PendReqControl.mqh file of the trading management class, namely in its public section, declare the two methods — the
method of creating a pending request for full and partial position closure and the
method for closing a position by an opposite one:
public: //--- Return itself CTradingControl *GetObject(void) { return &this; } //--- Timer virtual void OnTimer(void); //--- Constructor CTradingControl(); //--- (1) Create a pending request (1) to open a position, (2) to place a pending order template<typename SL,typename TP> int CreatePReqPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int CreatePReqOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const PL price_limit=0, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Create a pending request (1) for full and partial position closure, (2) for closing a position by an opposite one int CreatePReqClose(const ulong ticket,const double volume=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); int CreatePReqCloseBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by); //--- Set pending request activation criteria bool SetNewActivationProperties(const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the method for checking the relevance of a pending request, improve the block of handling pending request objects when closing positions partially or by an opposite one:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checking the pending request relevance | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTradingControl::CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj,const MqlTradeRequest &request,const int index) { //--- If this is a position opening or placing a pending order if((req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()==0) || req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_PENDING) { //--- Get the pending request ID uchar id=this.GetPendReqID((uint)request.magic); //--- Get the list of orders/positions containing the order/position with the pending request ID CArrayObj *list=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); if(::CheckPointer(list)==POINTER_INVALID) return false; //--- If the order/position is present, the request is handled: remove it and proceed to the next (leave the method for the external loop) if(list.Total()>0) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this.m_list_request.Delete(index); return false; } } //--- Otherwise: full and partial position closure, removing an order, modifying order parameters and position stop orders else { CArrayObj *list=NULL; //--- if this is a position closure, including a closure by an opposite one if((req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()>0) || req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY) { //--- Get a position with the necessary ticket from the list of open positions list=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if(::CheckPointer(list)==POINTER_INVALID) return false; //--- If the market has no such position, the request is handled: remove it and proceed to the next (leave the method for the external loop) if(list.Total()==0) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this.m_list_request.Delete(index); return false; } //--- Otherwise, if the position still exists, this is a partial closure else { //--- If there is an event if(this.m_events.IsEvent()) { //--- Get the list of all account trading events list=this.m_events.GetList(); if(list==NULL) return false; //--- In the loop from the end of the account trading event list int events_total=list.Total(); for(int j=events_total-1; j>WRONG_VALUE; j--) { //--- get the next trading event CEvent *event=list.At(j); if(event==NULL) continue; //--- If this event is a partial closure or there was a partial closure when closing by an opposite one if(event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL || event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { //--- If a position ticket in a trading event coincides with the ticket in a pending trading request if(event.TicketFirstOrderPosition()==req_obj.Position()) { //--- Get a position object from the list of market positions CArrayObj *list_orders=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) break; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()-1); if(order==NULL) break; //--- Set actual position data to the pending request object this.SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); //--- If (executed request volume + unexecuted request volume) is equal to the requested volume in a pending request - //--- the request is handled: remove it and break the loop by the list of account trading events if(req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME)==event.VolumeOrderExecuted()+event.VolumeOrderCurrent()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this.m_list_request.Delete(index); break; } } } } //--- If a handled pending request object was removed by the trading event list in the loop, move on to the next one (leave the method for the external loop) if(::CheckPointer(req_obj)==POINTER_INVALID) return false; } } } //--- If this is a modification of position stop orders if(req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_SLTP) { //--- Get the list of all account trading events list=this.m_events.GetList(); if(list==NULL) return false; //--- In the loop from the end of the account trading event list int events_total=list.Total(); for(int j=events_total-1; j>WRONG_VALUE; j--) { //--- get the next trading event CEvent *event=list.At(j); if(event==NULL) continue; //--- If this is a change of the position's stop orders if(event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP) { //--- If a position ticket in a trading event coincides with the ticket in a pending trading request if(event.TicketFirstOrderPosition()==req_obj.Position()) { //--- Get a position object from the list of market positions CArrayObj *list_orders=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) break; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()-1); if(order==NULL) break; //--- Set actual position data to the pending request object this.SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); //--- If all modifications have worked out - //--- the request is handled: remove it and break the loop by the list of account trading events if(req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this.m_list_request.Delete(index); break; } } } } //--- If a handled pending request object was removed by the trading event list in the loop, move on to the next one (leave the method for the external loop) if(::CheckPointer(req_obj)==POINTER_INVALID) return false; } //--- If this is a pending order removal if(req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE) { //--- Get the list of removed pending orders from the historical list list=this.m_history.GetList(ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); if(::CheckPointer(list)==POINTER_INVALID) return false; //--- Leave a single order with the necessary ticket in the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); //--- If the order is present, the request is handled: remove it and proceed to the next (leave the method for the external loop) if(list.Total()>0) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this.m_list_request.Delete(index); return false; } } //--- If this is a pending order modification if(req_obj.Action()==TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY) { //--- Get the list of all account trading events list=this.m_events.GetList(); if(list==NULL) return false; //--- In the loop from the end of the account trading event list int events_total=list.Total(); for(int j=events_total-1; j>WRONG_VALUE; j--) { //--- get the next trading event CEvent *event=list.At(j); if(event==NULL) continue; //--- If this event involves any change of modified pending order parameters if(event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER && event.TypeEvent()<TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP) { //--- If an order ticket in a trading event coincides with the ticket in a pending trading request if(event.TicketOrderEvent()==req_obj.Order()) { //--- Get an order object from the list CArrayObj *list_orders=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) break; COrder *order=list_orders.At(0); if(order==NULL) break; //--- Set actual order data to the pending request object this.SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); //--- If all modifications have worked out - //--- the request is handled: remove it and break the loop by the list of account trading events if(req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(req_obj.Header(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this.m_list_request.Delete(index); break; } } } } } } //--- Exit if the pending request object has been removed after checking its operation (leave the method for the external loop) return(::CheckPointer(req_obj)==POINTER_INVALID ? false : true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we added the check whether the flag of an occurred account event is currently set to always be able to handle the last trading event and not affect the previous one located in the list of account trading events. In this case, a newly created pending request object is deemed activated and is immediately removed. This is the outcome we want to avoid.
Beyond the class body, write the implementation of methods creating
pending requests for full and partial position closure and closing a
position by an opposite one:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for closing a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTradingControl::CreatePReqClose(const ulong ticket,const double volume=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX) { //--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE if(this.IsTradingDisable()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the error flag as "no errors" this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE; //--- Get an order object by ticket COrder *order=this.GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if(order==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(); //--- Get a symbol object by a position ticket CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); //--- If failed to get the symbol object, display the message and return 'false' if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false; } //--- get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } //--- Update symbol quotes if(!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); this.AddErrorCodeToList(10021); // No quotes to handle the request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); return false; } //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE int id=this.GetFreeID(); if(id<1) { //--- No free IDs to create a pending request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Write a volume, deviation and a comment to the request structure this.m_request.deviation=(deviation==ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation); this.m_request.comment=(comment==NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this.m_request.volume=(volume==WRONG_VALUE || volume>order.Volume() ? order.Volume() : symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(volume)); //--- Write a magic number, a symbol name, //--- a trading operation type, as well as order type and ticket to the request structure this.m_request.magic=order.Magic(); this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; this.m_request.type=order_type; this.m_request.position=ticket; this.m_request.position_by=0; //--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for closing a position by an opposite one | //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTradingControl::CreatePReqCloseBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by) { //--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE if(this.IsTradingDisable()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the error flag as "no errors" this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY; //--- Get an order object by ticket COrder *order=this.GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if(order==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(); //--- Get a symbol object by a position ticket CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false; } //--- trading object of a closed position CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if(trade_obj_pos==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } if(!this.m_account.IsHedge()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); return false; } //--- check the presence of an opposite position if(!this.CheckPositionAvailablity(ticket_by,DFUN)) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_POSITION_BY_ALREADY_CLOSED); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); return false; } //--- trading object of an opposite position CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos_by=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket_by,DFUN); if(trade_obj_pos_by==NULL) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } //--- If a symbol of a closed position is not equal to an opposite position's one, inform of that and exit if(symbol_obj.Name()!=trade_obj_pos_by.GetSymbol()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL)); return false; } //--- Update symbol quotes if(!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj_pos.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj_pos.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj_pos.GetResultRetcode())); this.AddErrorCodeToList(10021); // No quotes to handle the request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); return false; } //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE int id=this.GetFreeID(); if(id<1) { //--- No free IDs to create a pending request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Write the trading operation type, symbol, tickets of two positions, type and volume of a closed position to the request structure this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY; this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this.m_request.position=ticket; this.m_request.position_by=ticket_by; this.m_request.type=order_type; this.m_request.volume=order.Volume(); //--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The methods are identical to all previously considered methods of creating pending requests for opening positions and placing pending orders. We have already considered them in previous articles. Besides, the code of the methods is commented in sufficient detail, so there is no point in dwelling on it here.
In the Trading.mqh file of the library base trading object class, move the methods from the private section of the class to the protected one:
private: CArrayInt m_list_errors; // Error list bool m_is_trade_disable; // Flag disabling trading bool m_use_sound; // The flag of using sounds of the object trading events ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior; // Behavior when handling error //--- Add the error code to the list bool AddErrorCodeToList(const int error_code); //--- Return the symbol object by (1) position, (2) order ticket CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByPosition(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByOrder(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); //--- Return a symbol trading object by (1) position, (2) order ticket, (3) symbol name CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjBySymbol(const string symbol,const string source_method); //--- Return an order object by ticket COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the number of (1) all positions, (2) buy, (3) sell positions int PositionsTotalAll(void) const; int PositionsTotalLong(void) const; int PositionsTotalShort(void) const; //--- Return the number of (1) all pending orders, (2) buy, (3) sell pending orders int OrdersTotalAll(void) const; int OrdersTotalLong(void) const; int OrdersTotalShort(void) const; //--- Return the total volume of (1) buy, (2) sell positions double PositionsTotalVolumeLong(void) const; double PositionsTotalVolumeShort(void) const; //--- Return the total volume of (1) buy, (2) sell orders double OrdersTotalVolumeLong(void) const; double OrdersTotalVolumeShort(void) const; //--- Return the order direction by an operation type ENUM_ORDER_TYPE DirectionByActionType(const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action) const; //--- Check the presence of a (1) position, (2) order by ticket bool CheckPositionAvailablity(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); bool CheckOrderAvailablity(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); //--- Set the desired sound for a trading object
Now the relocated methods are in the protected section of the class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trading class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTrading : public CBaseObj { protected: CAccount *m_account; // Pointer to the current account object CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; // Pointer to the symbol collection list CMarketCollection *m_market; // Pointer to the list of the collection of market orders and positions CHistoryCollection *m_history; // Pointer to the list of the collection of historical orders and deals CEventsCollection *m_events; // Pointer to the event collection list CArrayObj m_list_request; // List of pending requests uchar m_total_try; // Number of trading attempts MqlTradeRequest m_request; // Trade request structure ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; // Flags of error source in a trading method //--- Add the error code to the list bool AddErrorCodeToList(const int error_code); //--- Look for the first free pending request ID int GetFreeID(void); //--- Return the flag of a market order/position with a pending request ID bool IsPresentOrderByID(const uchar id); //--- Return an order object by ticket COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the symbol object by (1) position, (2) order ticket CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByPosition(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByOrder(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); //--- Return a symbol trading object by (1) position, (2) order ticket, (3) symbol name CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjBySymbol(const string symbol,const string source_method); //--- Check the presence of a (1) position, (2) order by ticket bool CheckPositionAvailablity(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); bool CheckOrderAvailablity(const ulong ticket,const string source_method); private:
These methods are used by the CTradingControl child class and should be located in the protected section.
In the CEngine library base object class, namely in its public section, add the method returning the full list of all pending requests:
//--- Return (1) the list of references to resources, (2) resource object index by its description CArrayObj *GetListResource(void) { return this.m_resource.GetList(); } int GetIndexResObjByDescription(const string file_name) { return this.m_resource.GetIndexResObjByDescription(file_name); } //--- Return the list of pending requests CArrayObj *GetListPendingRequests(void) { return this.m_trading.GetListRequests(); } //--- Set the following for the trading classes: //--- (1) correct filling policy, (2) filling policy, //--- (3) correct order expiration type, (4) order expiration type, //--- (5) magic number, (6) comment, (7) slippage, (8) volume, (9) order expiration date, //--- (10) the flag of asynchronous sending of a trading request, (11) logging level, (12) number of trading attempts
The method returns the list of pending requests by calling the method of the GetListRequests() trading class.
Now the method allows us to get the full list of existing pending requests that can be sorted and searched using the search and sorting methods to be developed below.
In the public section of the class, declare three methods for creating pending requests:
for a full position closure, for a partial position closure and for closing by an opposite position:
//--- Create a pending request (1) to open Buy and (2) Sell positions template<typename SL,typename TP> int OpenBuyPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename SL,typename TP> int OpenSellPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Create a pending request for closing a position (1) fully, (2) partially, (3) by an opposite one int ClosePositionPending(const ulong ticket,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); int ClosePositionPartiallyPending(const ulong ticket,const double volume,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); int ClosePositionByPending(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by); //--- Create a pending request to place a (1) BuyLimit, (2) BuyStop and (3) BuyStopLimit order
Implement them beyond the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for closing a position in full | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::ClosePositionPending(const ulong ticket,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqClose(ticket,WRONG_VALUE,comment,deviation); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for closing a position partially | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::ClosePositionPartiallyPending(const ulong ticket,const double volume,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqClose(ticket,volume,comment,deviation); } //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for closing a position by an opposite one | //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::ClosePositionByPending(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqCloseBy(ticket,ticket_by); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The methods simply call the appropriate methods of creating pending requests of the CTradingControl class.
To create a pending request for a full position closure, the CreatePReqClose() method of the trading management class receives WRONG_VALUE as a closed volume, while a closed volume passed to the method as an input is used for a partial closure.
Now let's create the methods for searching and sorting pending request objects in the list of pending requests.
The \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Services\Select.mqh file receives the abstract pending request object class. Declare the methods for working with pending requests:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select.mqh | //| Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Storage list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj ListStorage; // Storage object for storing sorted collection lists //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class for sorting objects meeting the criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSelect { private: //--- Method for comparing two values template<typename T> static bool CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); public: //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of orders with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the order index with the maximum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the order index with the minimum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of events with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the event index with the maximum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the event index with the minimum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with accounts | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of accounts with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the event index with the maximum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the event index with the minimum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of symbols with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the symbol index with the maximum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the symbol index with the minimum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with pending requests | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of pending requests with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the pending request index with the maximum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the pending request index with the minimum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); //--- }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Implement the methods for sorting and searching in the list of pending requests beyond the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with lists of pending trading requests | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of requests with one integer | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for(int i=0; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of requests with one real | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of requests with one string | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the listed request index | //| with the maximum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CPendRequest *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the listed request index | //| with the maximum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CPendRequest *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the listed request index | //| with the maximum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CPendRequest *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the listed request index | //| with the minimum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index=0; CPendRequest *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the listed request index | //| with the minimum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index=0; CPendRequest *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total== 0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the listed request index | //| with the minimum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property) { int index=0; CPendRequest *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPendRequest *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The methods were described in detail in the third article when
considering the implementation of the search by library collections.
The only difference in the logic of the current methods is that the search and sorting methods work with objects and pending request data of the CPendRequest class.
These are all the changes of the library classes for arranging closing positions under certain conditions using pending trading requests.
Testing
To test closing positions under certain conditions, use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part33\ under the name TestDoEasyPart33.mq5.
In the block of EA global variables, I have changed the names of variables storing the flags of states of the buttons activating trading modes using pending requests:
//--- global variables CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pending_buy; bool pending_buy_limit; bool pending_buy_stop; bool pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pending_close_buy; bool pending_close_buy2; bool pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pending_sell; bool pending_sell_limit; bool pending_sell_stop; bool pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pending_close_sell; bool pending_close_sell2; bool pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now these variables have more readable names:
//--- global variables CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I used Ctrl+H to search for "pending_" throughout the entire text and replace it with "pressed_pending_" in order to rename all
these variables within the entire EA code.
The PressButtonEvents() function handling EA button pressing features similar code blocks for setting activation conditions for newly created objects of pending trading requests:
//--- If the button is pressed if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Buy if(!pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Buy position else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE")) { double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double control_value=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT),(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS)); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")) { ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) {
To reduce the amount of code, it would be reasonable to put all repeating code blocks into a separate function which is to accept required parameters for setting activation conditions to pending request objects.
Let's implement the following function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set pending request activation conditions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetPReqCriterion(const uchar id,const double price_activation,const ulong time_activation,ENUM_BUTTONS button,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comp_type,const double price_curr,const datetime time_curr) { double point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT); int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(button)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_activation,comp_type,price_curr); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(button)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,time_activation,EQUAL_OR_MORE,time_curr); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS),", ID #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The function receives the ID of a new pending request object, request price and activation time, pressed button name constant, comparison
type and the current price and time.
Depending on the pressed button name, request object activation conditions are set in it and a message is displayed in the journal informing of adding activation conditions for a pending request.
Now, in the PressButtonEvents() function, replace the code blocks of the same type described above with calling a new function for setting pending request activation conditions, as well as improve handling pressing position closure buttons:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle pressing the buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { bool comp_magic=true; // Temporary variable selecting the composite magic number with random group IDs string comment=""; double point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT); int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- Convert button name into its string ID string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- Random group 1 and 2 numbers within the range of 0 - 15 group1=(uchar)Rand(); group2=(uchar)Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); //--- If the button is pressed if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Buy if(!pressed_pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Buy position else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyLimit if(!pressed_pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyLimit order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStop if(!pressed_pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStop order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStopLimit if(!pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending order BuyStopLimit")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStopLimit order with the placement distances //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Sell if(!pressed_pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Sell position else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellLimit if(!pressed_pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending SellLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellLimit order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStop if(!pressed_pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStop order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStopLimit if(!pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending SellStopLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStopLimit order with the placement distances //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position if(!pressed_pending_close_buy) engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position by ticket //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position by ticket if(!pressed_pending_close_buy2) engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position partially by ticket //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit by the opposite Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { //--- In case of a hedging account if(engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL; //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); if(list_buy==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); if(list_sell==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close positions by ticket if(!pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell) engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_buy.Ticket(),(ulong)position_sell.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a Buy position by an opposite Sell one //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position if(!pressed_pending_close_sell) engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position by ticket //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position by ticket if(!pressed_pending_close_sell2) engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position partially by ticket //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit by the opposite Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { //--- In case of a hedging account if(engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL; //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); if(list_sell==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); if(list_buy==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close positions by ticket if(!pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy) engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_sell.Ticket(),(ulong)position_buy.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a Sell position by an opposite Buy one //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as set activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_ALL is pressed: Close all positions starting with the one with the least profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the least profit for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- close each position by its ticket engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove pending orders starting from the oldest one else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { //--- Get the list of all orders CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); //--- Select only current symbol orders from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); //--- In a loop from an order with the longest time for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- delete the order by its ticket engine.DeleteOrder((ulong)order.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { //--- If the program is launched in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { //--- Emulate funds withdrawal TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal); } } //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second Sleep(100); //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is neither a trailing button, nor the buttons enabling pending requests) if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind(button,"_PRICE")<0 && StringFind(button,"_TIME")<0) ButtonState(button_name,false); //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button or the buttons enabling pending requests are pressed else { //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling trailing if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name,true); trailing_on=true; } //--- Buying //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_buy=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_buy_limit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_buy_stop=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_buy=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_buy2=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=true; } //--- Selling //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_sell=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_sell_limit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_sell_stop=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_sell=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_sell2=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=true; } } //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } //--- Return a color for the inactive buttons else { //--- trailing button if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name,false); trailing_on=false; } //--- Buying //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- Selling //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
All replaced code blocks, as well as newly
added ones, are commented in detail and require no further explanations.
If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments.
Let's compile the EA and test pending requests in relation to various types of closing positions (partial, full and by an opposite one). To do
this, launch the EA in the visual tester and do the following:
- open a sell position and create a pending request for closing it partially by price;
- after the partial closure, open a buy position and create a pending request for closing it by the opposite one (the half-closed short
position) by price;
- after the partial closure of the long position by the opposite sell one, create a new pending request for the full closure of the long position under the condition that the request is activated by time.
As we can see, all requests are handled according to the given conditions and are removed after activation.
What's next?
In the next article, we will continue the development of the pending trading request concept and implement removal of pending orders, as
well as modifying orders and positions under certain conditions.
All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.
Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.
