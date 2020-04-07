Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XXXI): Pending trading requests - opening positions under certain conditions

Contents

Concept

While developing the library functionality, I have introduced the concept of trading using pending requests. The concept features two operation options — handling trade server errors and usual sending of trading orders under programmatically set conditions. Starting with the article 26, I have been gradually implementing handling trade server errors using pending requests allowing to process resending trading orders to the server in case fixing of an error requires resending the order to the server after correcting error parameters and waiting.

Starting with this article, we are going to develop a functionality allowing to trade using pending requests under certain conditions.

This library functionality allows users to programmatically create conditions, under which a trading order is sent to the server.

For example:

Open Buy upon the occurrence or exceeding a certain time provided that the price has dropped below a specified value (two conditions related to symbol property values).

Close a position partially if a specified profit is exceeded (one condition related to an account property value). If a position is closed by stop loss, open an opposite position (one condition related to an account event property).



The examples are simple but there may be plenty of conditions and their combinations. At this stage, we are going to develop control over changes in properties of accounts, symbols and events occurring on the current account. The conditions from these three lists can be set in any combination.

We will start from a simple thing — controlling changes of symbol and account property values. This will be followed by controlling account events and reacting to them.



To let a pending request object work as part of a trading logic (sending trading orders under conditions), we need to implement additional data into this object to store pending request activation conditions and methods of their control and handling. The data storage is to be made in the form of a two-dimensional array. The first dimension is to store a condition number (there may be as many conditions as necessary), while the second one is to contain all data of the condition whose number is specified in the first dimension — condition source type (symbol, account or event), condition itself (create enumerations for each of the sources), comparison method (>,<,==,!=,>=,<=), reference value of a tracked property and its current value.

Conditions set in pending request objects are to be controlled in the timer of the class managing pending requests. Activated pending requests are sent to the server from the same class immediately after meeting all the conditions set in a pending request object.

In the current article, we are going to create and check trading using pending requests — opening positions under certain conditions. We are going to track only two conditions in the test EA — price and time. Conditions can be set either separately (by price or by time), or jointly (by price and time).







Preparing data

As usual, we start by adding indices of new library messages and appropriate texts.

Write all the necessary message indices in the Datas.mqh file:

MSG_EVN_EVENT, MSG_EVN_TYPE,

...

MSG_ACC_ACCOUNT, MSG_ACC_PROP_LOGIN,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTIVATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_GETTING_FAILED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_FAILED_ADD_PARAMS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ACTIVATION_TERMS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CRITERION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS, };

and add message texts corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "Событие" , "Event" } , { "Тип события" , "Event's type" },

...

{ "Аккаунт" , "Account" } , { "Номер счёта" , "Account number" },

...

{ "Отложенный запрос #" , "Pending request #" }, { "Активирован отложенный запрос: #" , "Pending request activated: #" } , { "Параметры торгового запроса" , "Trade request parameters" }, { "Параметры отложенного торгового запроса" , "Pending trade request parameters" }, { "Создан отложенный запрос" , "Pending request created" }, { "Удалён в связи с окончанием времени его действия" , "Deleted due to expiration" }, { "Удалён в связи с его исполнением" , "Deleted due completed" }, { "Не удалось получить объект-отложенный запрос из списка" , "Failed to get pending request object from list" } , { "Не удалось добавить параметры активации запроса. Ошибка: " , "Failed to add request activation parameters. Error: " } , { "Цена в момент создания запроса" , "Price at time of request create" },

...

{ "Фактическое время жизни ордера" , "Actual of order lifetime" }, { "Нет свободных идентификаторов для создания отложенного запроса" , "No free IDs to create a pending request" } , { "Условия активации" , "Activation terms" } , { "Критерий" , "Criterion" } , { "Добавлены условия активации отложенного запроса" , "Pending request activation conditions added" } , };

Since a single pending request object handles controlled conditions from completely different sources (in this case, these are account, symbol and account events, then we can add something else), we need a data source whose parameters we track in order to track the activation of a specified pending request activation condition. When tracking account and symbol parameters, they may have matching property indices while the properties themselves are completely different. To avoid confusion, we will specify the data source, in which its property values are tracked.

In the Defines.mqh file, write the enumeration of pending request activation sources:

enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE { PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR, PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ, }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT, }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER {

Also, add enumerations of possible criteria used to activate pending requests.

For the criteria of activating by account, symbol and event properties, use separate enumerations:

enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROP { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_EMPTY = MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = MSG_ACC_PROP_LEVERAGE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = MSG_ACC_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = MSG_ACC_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = MSG_ACC_PROP_BALANCE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = MSG_ACC_PROP_CREDIT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = MSG_ACC_PROP_PROFIT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = MSG_ACC_PROP_EQUITY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = MSG_ACC_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = MSG_ACC_PROP_ASSETS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = MSG_ACC_PROP_LIABILITIES, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = MSG_ACC_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_PROP { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EMPTY = MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID = MSG_LIB_PROP_BID, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK = MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LAST = MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME = MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD = MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME = MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME = MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDLOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_ASKHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_ASKLOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH = MSG_SYM_PROP_LASTHIGH, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW = MSG_SYM_PROP_LASTLOW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL = MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE = MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE = MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG = MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_LONG, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT = MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SHORT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME= MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_OPEN, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_AW, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX = MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, }; enum ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT { PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_EMPTY = MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED = MSG_EVN_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED = MSG_EVN_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED = MSG_EVN_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED = MSG_EVN_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_BONUS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST = MSG_EVN_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED = MSG_EVN_BUY_CANCELLED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED = MSG_EVN_SELL_CANCELLED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT = MSG_EVN_DIVIDENT, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED = MSG_EVN_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TAX = MSG_EVN_TAX, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = MSG_EVN_BALANCE_REFILL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = MSG_EVN_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = MSG_EVN_ACTIVATED_PENDING, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP = MSG_EVN_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIALLY_BY_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET = MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING = MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_POSITION_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET = MSG_EVN_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING = MSG_EVN_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_ORDER_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_SL, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP = MSG_EVN_MODIFY_POSITION_TP, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL = MSG_EVN_REASON_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER = MSG_EVN_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED, PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL= MSG_EVN_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, };

The values of enumeration constants are equal to the constant values of text messages of the appropriate symbol, account and event properties. This relieves us from the necessity to additionally identify a described constant as belonging to a symbol, account or event when displaying messages in the journal. Instead, we are going to simply use the index of a constant itself to display a message.



Using three different enumerations of activation conditions, we can finally set any combination of constants out of three enumerations for compiling a required pending request activation criteria.

Add the function returning the description of a comparison type to the DELib.mqh service function file:

string ComparisonTypeDescription( const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE type) { switch (( int )type) { case EQUAL : return " == " ; case MORE : return " > " ; case LESS : return " < " ; case EQUAL_OR_MORE : return " >= " ; case EQUAL_OR_LESS : return " <= " ; default : return " != " ; } }

Names of enumeration constants featuring "STOP_LOSS" and "TAKE_PROFIT" strings have been changed in many library files. The occurrences of these strings have been replaced with "SL" and "TP", respectively.



Pending request object created on demand



The basic object of the abstract pending request is now inherited from the base object of all library objects.

Include the base object file of all library objects to the CPendRequest class file and make the class inherit the base object:



#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CPendRequest : public CBaseObj {

In the private section of the class, declare the array for storing data using tracked pending request activation criterion:

class CPendRequest : public CBaseObj { private : MqlTradeRequest m_request; CPause m_pause; double m_activated_control[][ 5 ]; void CopyRequest( const MqlTradeRequest &request);

In the same private section, add the methods returning a magic number and ID set in the EA settings, as well as IDs of the first and second groups.

Also, declare the method for returning the flag of the successful check of a controlled property with its actual value, the method of comparing two controlled property values and the method returning the number of decimal places for the tracked property for correct display of values in the journal:



ulong GetMagic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC); } ushort GetMagicID( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetMagicID(( uint ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC)); } uchar GetGroupID1( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetGroupID1(( uint ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC));} uchar GetGroupID2( void ) const { return CBaseObj::GetGroupID2(( uint ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_MAGIC));} bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsEqualByMode( const int mode, const double value ) const ; bool IsEqualByMode( const int mode, const long value ) const ; bool IsCompletedVolume( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedPrice( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedStopLimit( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedStopLoss( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedTakeProfit( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedTypeFilling( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedTypeTime( void ) const ; bool IsCompletedExpiration( void ) const ; bool IsComparisonCompleted( const uint index) const ; bool IsCompared( const double actual_value, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE compare) const ; int DigitsControlledValue( const uint index) const ; public :

The methods of returning magic number and group IDs use same-name methods of the CBaseObj parent object we have inherited the base abstract pending request object from.



In the block of methods for a simplified access to request object properties of the public class section, add declarations of all the necessary public methods we are going to consider further:

MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest( void ) const { return this .m_request; } ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE TypeRequest( void ) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE); } double PriceCreate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE); } ulong TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE); } ulong TimeActivate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE); } ulong WaitingMSC( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING); } uchar CurrentAttempt( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT); } uchar TotalAttempts( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL); } uchar ID( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); } int Retcode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE); } ulong Order( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER); } ulong Position( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION); } ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS Action( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ACTION); } double ActualVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME); } double ActualPrice( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE); } double ActualStopLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT); } double ActualSL( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL); } double ActualTP( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ActualTypeFilling( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ActualTypeTime( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME); } datetime ActualExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION); } void SetPriceCreate( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); } void SetTimeCreate( const ulong time) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin(time); } void SetTimeActivate( const ulong time) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE,time); } void SetWaitingMSC( const ulong miliseconds) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING,miliseconds); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(miliseconds); } void SetCurrentAttempt( const uchar number) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT,number); } void SetTotalAttempts( const uchar number) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL,number); } void SetID( const uchar id) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); } void SetOrder( const ulong ticket) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER,ticket); } void SetPosition( const ulong ticket) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION,ticket); } void SetTypeRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,type); } void SetActualVolume( const double volume) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME,volume); } void SetActualPrice( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE,price); } void SetActualStopLimit( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT,price); } void SetActualSL( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL,price); } void SetActualTP( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP,price); } void SetActualTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING,type); } void SetActualTypeTime( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME,type); } void SetActualExpiration( const datetime expiration) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION,expiration); } void SetNewActivationProperties( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); bool SetActivationProperty( const uint index, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property); bool SetActivationComparerType( const uint index, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type); bool SetActivationControlValue( const uint index, const double value); bool SetActivationActualValue( const uint index, const double value); ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE GetActivationSource( const uint index) const ; int GetActivationProperty( const uint index) const ; ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE GetActivationComparerType( const uint index) const ; double GetActivationControlValue( const uint index) const ; double GetActivationActualValue( const uint index) const ; bool IsAllComparisonCompleted( void ) const ;

The SetTypeRequest() method sets the "pending request type" property passed to the type method. "A pending request based on an error code" or "a pending request created by request" can be used as a type. A pending request type is set in an object automatically within the class constructor depending on the "error code" parameter. If the code is equal to zero, this is a pending request created by a program request. Thus, the method is not used anywhere now. It is created in case you suddenly need to quickly change a pending request type from the outside (personally, I have not been able to come up with a need for this yet).



Add declarations of the methods returning descriptions of controlled properties to the appropriate block of methods:



string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); string GetActivationPropertyDescription( const uint index) const ; string GetActivationComparerTypeDescription( const uint index) const ; string GetActivationControlValueDescription( const uint index) const ; string GetActivationActualValueDescription( const uint index) const ; uint GetActivationCriterionTotal( void ) const { return :: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); } string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeRequestDescription( void ) const ; string IDDescription( void ) const ; string RetcodeDescription( void ) const ; string TimeCreateDescription( void ) const ; string TimeActivateDescription( void ) const ; string TimeWaitingDescription( void ) const ; string CurrentAttemptDescription( void ) const ; string TotalAttemptsDescription( void ) const ; string PriceCreateDescription( void ) const ; string TypeFillingActualDescription( void ) const ; string TypeTimeActualDescription( void ) const ; string ExpirationActualDescription( void ) const ; string VolumeActualDescription( void ) const ; string PriceActualDescription( void ) const ; string StopLimitActualDescription( void ) const ; string StopLossActualDescription( void ) const ; string TakeProfitActualDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqActionDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqMagicDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqOrderDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqSymbolDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqVolumeDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqPriceDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqStopLimitDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqStopLossDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTakeProfitDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqDeviationDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTypeOrderDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTypeFillingDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqTypeTimeDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqExpirationDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqCommentDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqPositionDescription( void ) const ; string MqlReqPositionByDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); void PrintActivations( void ); virtual void PrintShort( void ){;} virtual string Header( void ){ return NULL ;} };

The GetActivationCriterionTotal() method returns the size of the first dimension of the activation conditions data array, in other words, the number of activation conditions in the pending request object.



In the class constructor, set the zero size for the activation conditions data array in the first dimension:

CPendRequest::CPendRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) { this .CopyRequest(request); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dg=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)); this .m_digits_lot=(dg== 0 ? 1 : dg); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE, this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)> 0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_activated_control, 0 , 10 ); }

The size of the activation conditions data array changes automatically when adding each successive activation condition.



In the method displaying the full list of pending request object data, add display of the activation condition list after displaying all its properties:

void CPendRequest:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { int header_code= ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_CLOSE : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_SLTP : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_PLACE : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_REMOVE : this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS)==PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_MODIFY : WRONG_VALUE ); :: Print ( "============= \"" ,CMessage::Text(header_code), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } this .PrintActivations(); :: Print ( "================== " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), ": \"" ,CMessage::Text(header_code), "\" ==================

" ); }

Implementing the method displaying pending request activation conditions to the journal:

void CPendRequest::PrintActivations( void ) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (range> 0 ) { :: Print ( "--- " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ACTIVATION_TERMS), " ---" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<range;i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE) this .m_activated_control[i][ 0 ]; string type= ( source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_ACCOUNT) : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL) : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_EVN_EVENT) : "" ); :: Print ( " - " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CRITERION), " #" , string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,type, ": " , this .GetActivationPropertyDescription(i)); } } :: Print ( "" ); }

The method for creating a new condition for activating a pending request in the activation conditions data array:

void CPendRequest::SetNewActivationProperties( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source , const int property , const double control_value , const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type , const double actual_value ) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_activated_control,range+ 1 , 10 )== WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_FAILED_ADD_PARAMS)); return ; } this .m_activated_control[range][ 0 ]=source; this .m_activated_control[range][ 1 ]=property; this .m_activated_control[range][ 2 ]=comparer_type; this .m_activated_control[range][ 3 ]=control_value; this .m_activated_control[range][ 4 ]=actual_value; }

Activation data source, activation condition, controlled and actual activation condition values, as well as comparison method are passed to the method.

The size of the activation conditions data array is increased by 1 and all the necessary data in the array are filled with values passed in the method inputs. The method should be used only to add a new activation condition.



The following methods are used to correct activation conditions already existing in the request object:

bool CPendRequest::SetActivationProperty( const uint index, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]=source; this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]=property; return true ; } bool CPendRequest::SetActivationComparerType( const uint index, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]=comparer_type; return true ; } bool CPendRequest::SetActivationControlValue( const uint index, const double value) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]=value; return true ; } bool CPendRequest::SetActivationActualValue( const uint index, const double value) { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return false ; } this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]=value; return true ; }

The method of setting the SetActivationProperty() controlled property receives the index and two condition parameters — condition source (symbol, account or event) and the activation condition itself (from the appropriate enumerations considered above) since the activation condition consists of the two parameters — property change source and type. Other methods of setting activation values receive only index and value.



Activation condition number is used as an index. If there is only one condition, the index should be equal to zero. In case of two conditions, the index should be equal to 0 or 1 depending on what condition we want to change, etc. When passing the index going beyond the array first dimension, the invalid index entry appears in the journal and false is returned.



The methods returning activation conditions parameters:

ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE CPendRequest::GetActivationSource( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]; } int CPendRequest::GetActivationProperty( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return ( int ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]; } ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE CPendRequest::GetActivationComparerType( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return (ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]; } double CPendRequest::GetActivationControlValue( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]; } double CPendRequest::GetActivationActualValue( const uint index) const { int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (( int )index>range- 1 || range== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 4002 )); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]; }

Here all is similar to setting the activation properties except that all condition properties are returned one at a time therefore passing a requested activation condition index in each method is sufficient. In case an invalid index is passed, the invalid index entry appears in the journal. The value of -1 is returned for the methods returning integer values, while EMPTY_VALUE is returned for methods returning real values.



The method of comparing two values by a specified comparison type:

bool CPendRequest::IsCompared( const double actual_value , const double control_value , const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE compare ) const { switch ( ( int )compare ) { case EQUAL : return (actual_value<control_value || actual_value>control_value ? false : true ); case NO_EQUAL : return (actual_value<control_value || actual_value>control_value ? true : false ); case MORE : return (actual_value>control_value ? true : false ); case LESS : return (actual_value<control_value ? true : false ); case EQUAL_OR_MORE : return (actual_value<control_value ? false : true ); case EQUAL_OR_LESS : return (actual_value>control_value ? false : true ); default : break ; } return false ; }

The method receives the current value of a compared property, the reference value the current value is compared with and the comparison type.

Depending on the comparison type, the current property values are compared with its reference value returning the comparison result.



The method returning the flag of successful comparison of an activation condition by its index in the activation conditions data array:

bool CPendRequest::IsComparisonCompleted( const uint index) const { if ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) return false ; ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=(ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]; return this .IsCompared( this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ], this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ],comparer); }

The method returns the activation flag of one of the pending request activation conditions. The method input passes the index of a checked condition in the activation conditions data array. The comparison is performed using the IsCompared() method considered above, and the comparison result is returned.



The method returning the flag of successful check of all activation conditions created for a request object:

bool CPendRequest::IsAllComparisonCompleted( void ) const { bool res= true ; int range=:: ArrayRange ( this .m_activated_control, 0 ); if (range== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<range;i++) res &= this .IsComparisonCompleted(i); return res; }

This is a universal method allowing to check any pending request object for its activation time.

Here, in the array's first dimension loop of the activation conditions data, the IsComparisonCompleted() method is used to add the successful check flag to the check result (res variable). The check defines whether the controlled property loop matches the index. The result of checking all conditions is returned upon the loop completion. If at least one of the conditions is not met or the data array is of zero size in the first dimension, the result is false.



The method returning the number of decimal places for the correct display of an activation condition description in the journal:

int CPendRequest::DigitsControlledValue( const uint index) const { int dg= 0 ; switch (( int ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT : dg=( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE ? 0 : this .m_digits_currency); break ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL : if ( ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EMPTY) || this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE || this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME || ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL) ) dg= this .m_digits; else if ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW) { if ( ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]>PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]<PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME) || this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ) dg= this .m_digits_currency; else dg=( this .m_digits_lot== 0 ? 1 : this .m_digits_lot); } else dg= 0 ; break ; default : break ; } return dg; }

The method checks the activation source and the activation condition depending on the source. Depending on the activation condition, the system returns either a number of decimal places in a symbol quote value, or a number of decimal places in the current account currency, or a number of decimal places in the symbol lot value, or zero.



The method returning a text description of a controlled property:



string CPendRequest::GetActivationPropertyDescription( const uint index) const { ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source=(ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]; string value = ( source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT ? "" : ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET ? "" : this .GetActivationComparerTypeDescription(index)+ this .GetActivationControlValueDescription(index) ) ); return ( source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT ? CMessage::Text((ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROP) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ])+ value : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text((ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_PROP) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ])+ value : source==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT ? CMessage::Text((ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT) this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ])+ value : "" ); }

The method receives the condition index in the activation conditions data array. Get the activation source by the index and obtain the remaining text messages depending on it. These messages are to be used to arrange and return the final text.



The method returning the comparison type description:

string CPendRequest::GetActivationComparerTypeDescription( const uint index) const { return ComparisonTypeDescription((ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE) this .m_activated_control[index][ 2 ]); }

The method simply returns the text description of a comparison type set in the data array by the activation condition index passed by the parameter to the method.



The method returning a controlled property value description in a request object:



string CPendRequest::GetActivationControlValueDescription( const uint index) const { return ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]!= EMPTY_VALUE ? ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ] == PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ] == PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME ? :: TimeToString (( ulong ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ]) : :: DoubleToString ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 3 ], this .DigitsControlledValue(index) ) ) : "" ); }

The method receives the condition index.

A controlled property value set to the array by a specified index is checked. If it is equal to a specified index and not equal to an "empty value" (EMPTY_VALUE), condition and its type are checked. If a symbol time is checked as a result, the time text description is returned, otherwise, the text description of an integer or real value is returned with the correct number of decimal places.

The method returning an actual controlled property value description in a request object:

string CPendRequest::GetActivationActualValueDescription( const uint index) const { return ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]!= EMPTY_VALUE ? ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 0 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL && this .m_activated_control[index][ 1 ]==PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME ? :: TimeToString (( ulong ) this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ]) : :: DoubleToString ( this .m_activated_control[index][ 4 ], this .DigitsControlledValue(index)) ) : "" ); }

The method is identical to the previous one, except that the data is obtained by index 4 in the second dimension of the activation conditions data array. These are all the changes of the abstract pending request's base object.

Now let's make some improvements in the classes of the descendant objects of the abstract request base object.



Since we have implemented two types of pending requests — by error code and by request, the second type of objects does not imply the presence of some properties — such as the server return code (it is always equal to zero here), request activation time (the time in requests of the second type can be specified as one of the request activation conditions and is located in the activation conditions data array of a pending trading request), waiting time (not used here at all) and the current attempt index (one attempt is given here, a standard trading order is sent afterwards and handled by the trade server return code).

In this regard, let's supplement all descendant objects of the pending request base object, namely their methods returning support for integer properties by the object and add calling the method displaying the list of pending request activation conditions in the journal to the PrintShort() method of each of the descendant objects.

Add the following changes

bool CPendReqOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE)==PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST && (property==PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT ) ) || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION_BY || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_EXPIRATION || property==PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE_TIME ) return false ; return true ; }

to the PendReqOpen.mqh, PendReqClose.mqh, PendReqSLTP.mqh, PendReqPlace.mqh, PendReqRemove.mqh and PendReqModify.mqh files of the abstract pending request base object (the CPendReqOpen class is used as an example):

The system makes sure this is the object created by request. If yes, the properties mentioned above are excluded.

void CPendReqOpen::PrintShort( void ) { string params= this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME), this .m_digits_lot)+ " " + OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); string price=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE), this .m_digits); string sl= this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL)> 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL), this .m_digits) : "" ; string tp= this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP)> 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP)+ " " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP), this .m_digits) : "" ; string time= this .IDDescription()+ ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATED)+ " " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); string attempts=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ATTEMPTS)+ " " +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL); string wait=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_WAIT)+ " " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)/ 1000 , TIME_SECONDS ); string end=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_END)+ " " + TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)+ this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)* this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL)); string message=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN)+ ": " + "

- " +params+ ", " +price+sl+tp+ "

- " +time+ ", " +attempts+ ", " +wait+ ", " +end; :: Print (message); this .PrintActivations(); }

After the "+end" string, we removed adding the text wrapping code (+"

"), as well as added calling the method displaying the list of activation conditions after the ::Print(message); string. If the condition array is of zero size (in the objects created by the error code), the PrintActivations() prints nothing except for the text wrapping code ("

"). Otherwise, the method displays the full list of all conditions written in the data array.

Some classes have undergone minor changes related to the journal display. There is no point in dwelling on them here. You can find them in the attachments.

Now let's have a look at the trading classes.

In the CTrading base trading class, move the three class member variables and the GetFreeID() method from the private section to the protected one:

private : CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_disable; bool m_use_sound; uchar m_total_try; MqlTradeRequest m_request; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior;

These variables and methods are necessary in the descendant class. Therefore, they should be located in the protected section so that the descendant class is able to access them (they are not needed in the public section — the outside access to them is disabled). In the protected section of the class, add the method returning the flag of a market order/position with a pending request ID.

As a result, the protected class section looks as follows:

class CTrading : public CBaseObj { protected : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CEventsCollection *m_events; CArrayObj m_list_request; uchar m_total_try; MqlTradeRequest m_request; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; int GetFreeID( void ); bool IsPresentOrderByID( const uchar id); private :

The variables and methods moved from the private section and the new method definition are highlighted in color here.



In the public section of the class, add the declaration of the method returning the pointer to the request object by its ID in the list and the declaration of the method returning the level of logging a symbol trading object:



bool CreatePendingRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode, CSymbol *symbol_obj, COrder *order); CPendRequest *GetPendRequestByID( const uchar id); ENUM_LOG_LEVEL GetTradeObjLogLevel( const string symbol_name); };

Let's implement these methods outside the class body.

Implementing the method returning the logging level of a symbol trading object:

ENUM_LOG_LEVEL CTrading::GetTradeObjLogLevel( const string symbol_name) { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjBySymbol(symbol_name,DFUN); return ( trade_obj!= NULL ? trade_obj.GetLogLevel() : LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG ); }

The method receives a name of a symbol whose trading object logging level should be received. Get a trading object from a symbol object. If the object has been received, return the object's logging level, otherwise return the logging disabled status.



Implementing the method returning the pointer to the request object by its ID in the list:



CPendRequest* CTrading::GetPendRequestByID( const uchar id) { int index= this .GetIndexPendingRequestByID(id); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; return this .m_list_request.At(index); }

The method receives the request ID, then obtains the pending request object index in the list by its ID. If there is no object in the list, return NULL. Otherwise, return the object from the list by its obtained index in the list.



Implementing the method returning the flag of a market order/position with a pending request ID:

bool CTrading::IsPresentOrderByID( const uchar id) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list== NULL ? false : list.Total()!= 0 ); }

The method receives a pending request ID. Next, receive the list of market orders/positions sorted by a pending request ID and its value. If the list is not received or is empty (no orders/positions with the desired ID), return false, otherwise return true.



Let's add yet another check to the method returning the unoccupied ID:

int CTrading::GetFreeID( void ) { int id= WRONG_VALUE ; CPendRequest *element= new CPendRequest(); if (element== NULL ) return 0 ; for ( int i= 1 ;i< 256 ;i++) { element.SetID(( uchar )i); this .m_list_request.Sort(SORT_BY_PEND_REQ_ID); if ( this .m_list_request.Search(element)== WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsPresentOrderByID(( uchar )i)) continue ; id=i; break ; } } delete element; return id; }

Why do we need yet another check for an order/position having the appropriate ID? If we have an activated pending request and a position is opened based on it, the request is removed from the lists of pending requests and its ID becomes available for use when creating new pending requests.

When creating a new pending request, its ID will be equal to the one used by a currently opened position. When the new pending request activation conditions are met, the presence of a position with the same ID is checked (it should be present as it has been opened using the previous ID) and the new pending request is simply removed. Since the position with the same ID exists, the request is considered executed. In other words, the request is removed instead of sending a trading order to the server.



There are a couple of solutions for avoiding such situations: introduce an additional identification defining whether this is another request with the same ID the open position has or simply check the presence of a position with the same ID if there is no pending request with the same ID in the list.

The second option seems less resource-intensive to me, although it has a limitation since it is impossible to use an unoccupied ID till a position with the same ID is closed. In other words, we have a strict limitation of 255 positions with different pending request IDs.



This concludes the improvements of the main trading class.



Now let's finalize the CTradingControl trading management class which is a descendant of the CTrading main trading class.

While developing the pending requests management class in the previous article, we introduced handling pending request objects in the class timer.

Since we handled a single type of pending requests created using the server return code, it is sufficient to place the entire handling code in the class timer.

Today we will add handling the second type of pending requests created by a program request.

This means we need to make two handlers — the first one is for requests created by an error code, while the second one is for the ones created by request.

Therefore, we will introduce two pending requests object handlers divided by the type of handled requests, while the identical code for both handlers is made in a separate method. In this case, we only need to check a request type in the timer and call the appropriate handler to handle both types of pending requests.



Let's make all the necessary additions in the class body and analyze them:

class CTradingControl : public CTrading { private : void SetOrderActualProperties(CPendRequest *req_obj, const COrder *order); void OnPReqByErrCodeHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index); void OnPReqByRequestHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index); bool CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int index); void RefreshControlActualDatas(CPendRequest *req_obj, const CSymbol *symbol); double GetActualDataAccount( const int property); double GetActualDataSymbol( const int property, const CSymbol *symbol); double GetActualDataEvent( const int property); public : CTradingControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual void OnTimer ( void ); CTradingControl(); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenPositionPending( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int PlaceOrderPending( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); };

Since now we need to set data on controlled parameters to a pending request object (while we have previously also added relevant data on the order the request is based on), rename the SetActualProperties() method for setting relevant order data to a request object to SetOrderActualProperties() to avoid confusion.



In this article, we are dealing only with opening positions using pending requests, therefore the method of creating a pending request remains out of the scope of the current article.

Let's consider the method of creating a pending request for opening a position:

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl::OpenPositionPending( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return false ; } bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )type; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; this .m_request.deviation=(deviation== ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation); this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); uint mn=(magic== ULONG_MAX ? ( uint )trade_obj.GetMagic() : ( uint )magic); this .SetPendReqID(( uchar )id,mn); if (group_id1> 0 ) this .SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn); if (group_id2> 0 ) this .SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn); this .m_request.magic=mn; this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.type=order_type; if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()) , this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj, NULL )) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

The method is a truncated version of the method for opening a position from the article 26 (and subsequent ones) with the creation of a pending request in case of a trade server error. It is commented in detail so there is no point in dwelling on it here.

The method receives all the necessary data for opening a position. The trading request structure fields are filled in and sent to the pending request creation method.

If a pending request is created successfully, the ID of a newly created pending request is returned, otherwise -1 is returned.

The calculated maximum possible waiting time is used here as a difference between the maximum possible time in the terminal and the current time as a delay between repeated attempts. Thus, the maximum possible lifetime is used for a pending request (up to 31.12.3000).

The method setting pending request activation criteria:

bool CTradingControl::SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value) { CPendRequest *req_obj= this .GetPendRequestByID(id); if (req_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_GETTING_FAILED)); return false ; } req_obj.SetNewActivationProperties(source,property,control_value,comparer_type,actual_value); return true ; }

The method receives an ID of a pending request a new activation condition should be added to, a request activation source (symbol, account or event), activation condition, reference value, comparison type and actual value of a property controlled for activating the request.

Next, receive a pending request object by the ID passed to the method and create a new activation condition for it with the parameters passed to the method.



The method of checking the pending request relevance:

bool CTradingControl::CheckPReqRelevance(CPendRequest *req_obj, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int index) { if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()== 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ) { uchar id= this .GetPendReqID(( uint )request.magic); CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } else { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; if ((req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL && req_obj.Position()> 0 ) || req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ) { list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; if (list.Total()== 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } else { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL || event.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { if (event.PositionID()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_VOLUME)==event.VolumeOrderExecuted()+event.VolumeOrderCurrent()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP) { if (event.PositionID()==req_obj.Position()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,req_obj.Position(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } if (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ) { list= this .m_history.GetList(ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) return false ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list.Total()> 0 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return false ; } } if (req_obj.Action()== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ) { list= this .m_events.GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int events_total=list.Total(); for ( int j=events_total- 1 ; j> WRONG_VALUE ; j--) { CEvent *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; if (event.TypeEvent()>TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER && event.TypeEvent()<TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP) { if (event.TicketOrderEvent()==req_obj.Order()) { CArrayObj *list_orders= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_TICKET,req_obj.Order(),EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) break ; COrder *order=list_orders.At( 0 ); if (order== NULL ) break ; this .SetOrderActualProperties(req_obj,order); if (req_obj.IsCompleted()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_EXECUTED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); break ; } } } } } } return (:: CheckPointer (req_obj)== POINTER_INVALID ? false : true ); }

The method checks the execution of a pending request and removes it after the execution is confirmed. We have already considered this code within the code of the trading management class timer. Since we have divided handling pending request objects into two handlers by pending request types and that code is similar for both handlers, we have put it into a separate method. It is to be called in each handler.



The handler of pending requests created by error code:

void CTradingControl::OnPReqByErrCodeHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index) { MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return ; bool terminal_trade_allowed=:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED ); terminal_trade_allowed &=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ); if (req_obj.Retcode()== 10027 && terminal_trade_allowed) { if (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()<req_obj.TotalAttempts()+ 1 ) { req_obj.SetTimeCreate(req_obj.TimeCreate()-req_obj.WaitingMSC()); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()> 0 ? req_obj.CurrentAttempt()- 1 : 0 )); } } if (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>req_obj.TotalAttempts() || req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>= UCHAR_MAX || ( long )symbol_obj.Time()> long (req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.TotalAttempts()+ 1 ))) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (req_obj.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED)); this .m_list_request.Delete(index); return ; } if (! this .CheckPReqRelevance(req_obj,request,index)) return ; req_obj.SetTimeActivate(req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if (( long )symbol_obj.Time()<( long )req_obj.TimeActivate()) return ; req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N)+( string )req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ ":" ); req_obj.PrintShort(); } switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : if (request.position== 0 ) this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); else this .ClosePosition(request.position,request.volume,request.comment,request.deviation); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP : this .ModifyPosition(request.position,request.sl,request.tp); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : this .ClosePositionBy(request.position,request.position_by); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this .PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY : this .ModifyOrder(request.order,request.price,request.sl,request.tp,request.stoplimit,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE : this .DeleteOrder(request.order); break ; default : break ; } }

We have also considered this code within the trading management class timer. Its only difference is that handling a request activation check is moved to calling an appropriate method.



The handler of pending requests created by request:



void CTradingControl::OnPReqByRequestHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index) { MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return ; if (! this .CheckPReqRelevance(req_obj,request,index)) return ; this .RefreshControlActualDatas(req_obj,symbol_obj); if (req_obj.IsAllComparisonCompleted()) { req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTIVATED)+( string )req_obj.ID()+ ":" ); req_obj.PrintShort(); } switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : if (request.position== 0 ) this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); else this .ClosePosition(request.position,request.volume,request.comment,request.deviation); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP : this .ModifyPosition(request.position,request.sl,request.tp); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : this .ClosePositionBy(request.position,request.position_by); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this .PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY : this .ModifyOrder(request.order,request.price,request.sl,request.tp,request.stoplimit,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE : this .DeleteOrder(request.order); break ; default : break ; } } }

This method is slightly simpler than the previous one, since it only checks the activation and the moment of sending a trading order (meeting pending request activation conditions).

The method of checking the request activation is also called in it. Also, the system tracks whether pending request activation conditions set in its parameters are triggered. If all conditions are triggered, a trading order is sent to the server.



The method updating relevant values of controlled properties in pending request objects:

void CTradingControl::RefreshControlActualDatas(CPendRequest *req_obj, const CSymbol *symbol) { if (req_obj.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE)==PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR) return ; double res= EMPTY_VALUE ; uint total=req_obj.GetActivationCriterionTotal(); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source=req_obj.GetActivationSource(i); double value=req_obj.GetActivationActualValue(i),actual= EMPTY_VALUE ; switch (( int )source) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_ACCOUNT : actual= this .GetActualDataAccount( req_obj.GetActivationProperty(i) ); req_obj.SetActivationActualValue(i,(actual!= EMPTY_VALUE ? actual : value)); break ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL : actual= this .GetActualDataSymbol( req_obj.GetActivationProperty(i) ,symbol); req_obj.SetActivationActualValue(i,(actual!= EMPTY_VALUE ? actual : value)); break ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_EVENT : actual= this .GetActualDataEvent( req_obj.GetActivationProperty(i) ); req_obj.SetActivationActualValue(i,(actual!= EMPTY_VALUE ? actual : value)); break ; default : break ; } } }

The method receives the array size of the activation conditions data. Besides, we move along all the conditions in the loop. Depending on the activation conditions source, we obtain the actual (current) data from the appropriate collections and write them back to the activation conditions data array of the pending request object.

The method returning the relevant account data:

double CTradingControl::GetActualDataAccount( const int property ) { switch (property) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE : return ( double ) this .m_account.Leverage(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS : return ( double ) this .m_account.LimitOrders(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED : return ( double ) this .m_account.TradeAllowed(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT : return ( double ) this .m_account.TradeExpert(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE : return this .m_account.Balance(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT : return this .m_account.Credit(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT : return this .m_account.Profit(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY : return this .m_account.Equity(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN : return this .m_account.Margin(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE : return this .m_account.MarginFree(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL : return this .m_account.MarginLevel(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL : return this .m_account.MarginInitial(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE : return this .m_account.MarginMaintenance(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS : return this .m_account.Assets(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES : return this .m_account.Liabilities(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED : return this .m_account.ComissionBlocked(); default : return EMPTY_VALUE ; } }

Depending on an account type, return the value of the appropriate account object property according to the account condition types enumeration.

The method returning the relevant symbol data:

double CTradingControl::GetActualDataSymbol( const int property , const CSymbol *symbol ) { switch (property) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID : return symbol.Bid(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK : return symbol.Ask(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LAST : return symbol.Last(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS : return ( double )symbol.SessionDeals(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS : return ( double )symbol.SessionBuyOrders(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS : return ( double )symbol.SessionSellOrders(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME : return ( double )symbol.Volume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH : return ( double )symbol.VolumeHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW : return ( double )symbol.VolumeLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME : return ( double )symbol.Time()/ 1000 ; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD : return symbol.Spread(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME : return ( double )symbol.StartTime(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME : return ( double )symbol.ExpirationTime(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL : return symbol.TradeStopLevel(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL : return symbol.TradeFreezeLevel(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH : return symbol.BidHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW : return symbol.BidLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH : return symbol.AskHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW : return symbol.AskLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH : return symbol.LastHigh(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW : return symbol.LastLow(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL : return symbol.VolumeReal(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL : return symbol.VolumeHighReal(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL : return symbol.VolumeLowReal(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE : return symbol.OptionStrike(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST : return symbol.TradeAccuredInterest(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE : return symbol.TradeFaceValue(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE : return symbol.TradeLiquidityRate(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG : return symbol.SwapLong(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT : return symbol.SwapShort(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME : return symbol.SessionVolume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER : return symbol.SessionTurnover(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST : return symbol.SessionInterest(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME : return symbol.SessionBuyOrdersVolume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME : return symbol.SessionSellOrdersVolume(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN : return symbol.SessionOpen(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE : return symbol.SessionClose(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW : return symbol.SessionAW(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT : return symbol.SessionPriceSettlement(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN : return symbol.SessionPriceLimitMin(); case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX : return symbol.SessionPriceLimitMax(); default : return EMPTY_VALUE ; } }

Depending on an account type and according to the symbol condition types enumeration, return the value of the appropriate symbol object property, the pointer to which is passed to the method.

The method returning the relevant event data:

double CTradingControl::GetActualDataEvent( const int property ) { if ( this .m_events.IsEvent()) { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event = this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); switch (property) { case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TAX : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_TAX; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_VOL_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER; case PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL : return event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL; default : return EMPTY_VALUE; } } return EMPTY_VALUE; }

Depending on a condition type and the current presence of a new event on an account, obtain the last event on the account. According to the enumeration of event condition types, return the flag of equality of the last event to the value controlled in the pending request object (return the flag of an occurred controlled event).

The class timer has now become much more compact:

void CTradingControl:: OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list_request.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CPendRequest *req_obj= this .m_list_request.At(i); if (req_obj== NULL ) continue ; if (req_obj.TypeRequest()==PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR) this .OnPReqByErrCodeHandler(req_obj,i); else this .OnPReqByRequestHandler(req_obj,i); } }

Now, in the class timer, check a type of a request object obtained from the list of pending request objects. Depending on its type, call the corresponding handler of pending requests we examined above.

These are all the improvements of the trading management class at the moment.

You can find the full code in the attachments.

Let's make additions to the public section of the CEngine library base object class.



To be able to receive a logging level of trading objects to retrieve library-based program messages from them, add the method of receiving a trading object logging level by symbol:



void TradingSetTotalTry( const uchar attempts) { this .m_trading.SetTotalTry(attempts); } ENUM_LOG_LEVEL TradingGetLogLevel( const string symbol_name) { return this .m_trading.GetTradeObjLogLevel(symbol_name); }

The method returns the operation result of the GetTradeObjLogLevel() trading management class method.

Declare the methods of creating a pending request for opening Buy and Sell positions, as well as the method of setting a new pending request activation condition and write the method returning the pointer to a pending request object by its ID:



bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenBuyPending ( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenSellPending ( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetNewActivationProperties ( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); CPendRequest *GetPendRequestByID( const uchar id) { return this .m_trading.GetPendRequestByID(id); }

The GetPendRequestByID() method returning the pointer to a pending request object returns the result of the same-name trading management class method operation.



Implementing the method of creating a pending request for opening a Buy position:

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::OpenBuyPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenPositionPending( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); }

The method calls the method of creating a pending request for opening a trading management class position. Pass the POSITION_TYPE_BUY constant as an opened position type (together with other parameters of a future position passed to the method).



Implementing the method of creating a pending request for opening a Sell position:

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::OpenSellPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenPositionPending( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); }

The method calls the method of creating a pending request for opening a trading management class position. Pass the POSITION_TYPE_SELL constant as an opened position type (together with other parameters of a future position passed to the method).

Implementing the method of setting a new activation condition in a pending request object:

bool CEngine::SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value) { return this .m_trading.SetNewActivationProperties(id,source,property,control_value,comparer_type,actual_value); }

The method calls the method of adding a new activation condition to the pending request object of the trading management class. These are all the library improvements for now.



Testing

To test applying pending requests for opening positions, use the EA from the previous article and save it in the new folder \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part31\ under the name TestDoEasyPart31.mq5.

To check operation of pending requests by conditions, we will introduce additional buttons in the trading panel of the test EA. The buttons are marked as P — price condition and T — time condition. Pending requests are created when clicking Buy or Sell provided that P or T (or both) are pressed. If both are pressed, the pending request has two activation conditions — by price and time.

Also, let's add two inputs to set the distance from the current price for specifying a controlled price and a number of bars of the current timeframe for setting the request activation time.



Thus, if Buy and P buttons are pressed, the distance below the current price is set from it for the number of points specified in the settings. This value is set as a reference one for triggering a pending request — when the price is equal or below the calculated one, the pending request is activated.

If thebutton is pressed, the time calculated as the current time + the time of a specified number of bars of the current timeframe is added to the current time. This time is set as a reference one for triggering the pending request — when the current time becomes equal to or exceeds the calculated one, the pending request is activated.

If both P and T buttons are triggered, both conditions should be met at once for the pending request activation.



To open a Sell position, the controlled price is calculated as the current price + the specified number of points in the settings. For activating the pending request, the current price should exceed the one present at the moment of creating the pending request (pressing the Sell button).



Add the indent distance of the reference price of the request activation from the current price at the moment of creating the request and the number of delay bars for setting the pending request activation time:



input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

Add the appropriate variables for storing the activation price indent and delays in bars to the block of EA global variables to set the pending request activation time, as well as the flags of pending request button states:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pending_buy; bool pending_buy_limit; bool pending_buy_stop; bool pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pending_close_buy; bool pending_close_buy2; bool pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pending_sell; bool pending_sell_limit; bool pending_sell_stop; bool pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pending_close_sell; bool pending_close_sell2; bool pending_close_sell_by_buy; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2;

In the EA's OnInit() handler, assign correct input values to variables and reset states of pending request buttons:



int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

For the distance of the pending request activation price, the distance of less than five points is equal to five points, while the minimum delay of at least one bar of the current timeframe is set for the delay in bars.

The buttons for enabling pending requests are simply made inactive. Since this is a test EA, these buttons are needed for test reasons only. We do not need to track their status.

In the function of creating the panel buttons, add the variable storing the width of new buttons. Also, create the new buttons enabling pending requests in yet another loop:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 82 ,offset= 2 , wpt= 14 ; int cx=offset+shift_x+wpt* 2 + 2 ,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } h= 18 ; offset= 2 ; cx=offset+shift_x; cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; x=cx; y=cy; shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" ,((i> 6 && i< 11 ) || i> 10 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 : x),y,wpt,h, "P" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text + " \"P\"" ); return false ; } if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" ,((i> 6 && i< 11 ) || i> 10 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 +wpt+ 1 : x+wpt+ 1 ),y,wpt,h, "T" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text + " \"T\"" ); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

In the function setting the states of buttons (active button color), add setting the color of active buttons for trading using pending requests:



void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } if ( StringFind (name, "_PRICE" )> 0 || StringFind (name, "_TIME" )> 0 ) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'255,220,90' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } }

Add the codes handling pressing the buttons for working with pending requests to the function handling button pressing:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double control_value= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request* SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ),( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { if (!pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending order BuyStopLimit" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { if (!pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double control_value= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request* SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ),( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,control_value,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { if (!pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); else { } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; engine.DeleteOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind (button, "_PRICE" )< 0 && StringFind (button, "_TIME" )< 0 ) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy_by_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell_by_buy= true ; } } ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } ChartRedraw (); } }

The function is quite large but the code is commented in detail and needs no explanation. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

Let's compile the EA. By default, the shift of the pending request price is equal to 50 points while delay in bars is equal to five bars. Leave these settings unchanged and launch the EA in the strategy tester.

Enable the pending request activation buttons for opening a Buy position by price and time. Then wait for activation of pending requests.

After that, enable the pending request activation button for opening a Sell position by time only and wait for the pending request activation:





As we can see from the journal entries, buy pending requests are generated and activation conditions are set for them. When the price and time reach the specified conditions, both pending requests are activated and pending request objects are removed due to their activation.

Then we create a sell pending request which is activated after five bars. The request is removed as an executed one after a position is opened.



What's next?

In the next article, we will continue the development of the pending trading request concept and implement placing pending orders by condition.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

Previous articles within the series: