Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XXVI): Working with pending trading requests - first implementation (opening positions)
Contents
- Concept
- Using a magic number as a data storage
- Pending request class, first implementation of requests
- Testing
- What's next?
Concept
I have already mentioned the concept of a pending request in a number of previous articles.
In this article, we are going to figure out what it is and why we need it, as well as start implementing pending requests.
When receiving and handling a trade server error, we sometimes need to wait and repeat the request. In the simplest case, waiting is achieved by
performing the Sleep() function with the necessary number of milliseconds
and repeating the request. This is sufficient in many programs. However, during the waiting, the program stops and waits for the pause
completion before resuming its logic. All this happens in the trading method, and all other program functions are inaccessible.
To avoid this drawback, we can create a copy of a trading request causing the error requiring a repeated request after waiting, place that request to the list of trading requests and exit the trading method. This allows us to free the program from the need to "hang" waiting inside the trading method and enable it to resume the work according to its built-in logic. The trading class constantly views the list of pending requests. When it is time to execute a request (its waiting time is over), the library calls the necessary trading method with the appropriate trading request. Then everything happens in the same sequence - if we get an error again, exit the trading method before the next trading request. If the request is executed without errors and queued on the server, the pending request is removed from the list of trading requests.
This is one of the possible ways to apply pending requests allowing us not to interrupt the program execution while waiting, especially if
waiting takes a while.
Another way of applying pending requests is the implementation of StopLimit orders in MQL4. What is a StopLimit order? It is a double pending order containing prices of Stop and Limit orders. A pending limit order is set after the price reaches the level set for a Stop order. Thus, a pending request allows us to easily implement a StopLimit order operation logic: we simply create a pending request to place a Limit order, while the moment of placing a Limit order (the price, at which a request should be made) is written to the pending request parameters. As soon as the price reaches a specified value, a request for placing a Limit order is sent to the server. Such a logic completely repeats the operation logic of StopLimit orders.
Another way to apply pending requests is to automatically send trading requests to open market positions when the price reaches a specified level
or a specified time, or both.
Generally, there are numerous options of automating the process of sending trading requests according to the given conditions.
Using a magic number as a data storage
When creating a new pending request, we need to mark it somehow so that the program knows that this is the exact order which was placed according
to this exact pending request. In other words, we need to accurately identify and associate the order or position with a specific pending
request. Moreover, this association should remain in emergency situations.
I thought about various possibilities of organizing such an association for a long time and decided that the pending request ID should be set in the order/position magic number. This is the only parameter remaining unchanged and being present in the order initially. All other methods are either unreliable (stored in an order/position comment), or require extensive resources for creation and maintenance (storing in files). I do not consider the terminal global variables as well, since they may still have not enough time to be written in case of emergency, and therefore also do not provide complete confidence in the data relevance.
I can see only one solution — storing data in the magic number value. Previously, we
added the group ID to order objects. That ID allows grouping orders/positions into a common group, which can be useful for various EAs
(for example, grid ones). We can add such an ID to the order object only after it physically appears on the server. It will be lost in emergency
situations. Of course, all collections are to be saved to HDD together with their objects but that will be done much later. Right now, we can
add group IDs to the order magic number along with the pending request ID.
We are able to store several IDs in the magic number value:
- magic number ID (set in the EA inputs)
- first group ID (with subgroup numbers from 0 to 15, zero — does not belong to the group)
- second group ID (with subgroup numbers from 0 to 15, zero — does not belong to the group)
- pending request ID (with possible numbers from 0 to 255, zero — no ID)
Thus, we will be able to set the number of the first and second order groups. Each order group may contain up to fifteen subgroups. How can that be of use for us? Suppose that we have 20 orders/positions that we want to group into a single subgroup by a certain criterion. We set the subgroup number of 1 for them in the first group. Besides, we have another 20 orders/positions we want to group to another subgroup of the same first group according to some other criterion. We set the subgroup number of 2 for them. The subgroup 3 is assigned to another twenty orders/positions. Now we have three groups of orders/positions we can easily handle together using the handler for each of the subgroups of the first group. If we need to handle/analyze two groups out of three in some other way using another handler without losing their affiliation to the already established groups, we can assign them to the second group (up to fifteen subgroups). This provides us with more flexibility in combining orders/positions into different groups as compared to a single group, albeit having a greater quantity of subgroup numbers.
As we can see, we have planned a lot, but what is the catch here? The catch is in the fact that the size of the integer value the magic number for MQL4 is stored in is only 4 bytes (int). Therefore, we have to sacrifice the magic number value we are able to set in custom programs. For MQL5, the magic number size is set by the ulong type. We are able to set greater values and store much more data there. But there is also an issue of compatibility, which means we have to sacrifice something, namely, the magic number size — it will be equal to only two bytes (ushort), while the released two bytes are to be allocated for the IDs of two groups (uchar) and a pending order ID (uchar).
The table displays the magic number structure and data location in the uint value of the magic number:
------------------------------------------------------------------------- | bit |31 24|23 20|19 16|15 8|7 0| ------------------------------------------------------------------------- | byte | 3 | 2 | 1 | 0 | ------------------------------------------------------------------------- | type | uchar | uchar | ushort | ------------------------------------------------------------------------- | descr | request id | id2 | id1 | magic | -------------------------------------------------------------------------
As we can see from the table,
- the magic number value has the size of two bytes and is stored in the two lower bytes of 0 and 1 of the uint number (bits 0 — 15) corresponding to the ushort type. We will have to use this magic number type in our programs with the possible values from 0 to 65535.
- The next one in the hierarchy is the byte 2 of the uint number
used for storing two group IDs and having the uchar
size (bits 16 — 23).
The first group ID is stored in the lower four bits of the uchar number (bits 16 — 19), while the second group ID is stored in the upper four bits of this uchar number (bits 20 — 23).
Thus, we can save two groups in a one-byte uchar value where the number of each of them may vary from zero (no group) to 15 (maximum value we can store in four bits).
- In the third and the last uint number byte, we will store the uchar value of a pending request ID (bits 24 — 31), which may have the values varying from zero (no ID) to 255. This means that we may simultaneously have up to 255 active pending requests.
Let's improve the abstract order class and the event classes to store data in the "magic number" property value.
But first, in Defines.mqh, add new integer properties of the abstract order object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Order, deal, position integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0, // Order ticket ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, // Real order magic number ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, // Open time in milliseconds (MQL5 Deal time) ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, // Close time in milliseconds (MQL5 Execution or removal time - ORDER_TIME_DONE) ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, // Order expiration date (for pending orders) ORDER_PROP_STATUS, // Order status (from the ENUM_ORDER_STATUS enumeration) ORDER_PROP_TYPE, // Order/deal type ORDER_PROP_REASON, // Deal/order/position reason or source ORDER_PROP_STATE, // Order status (from the ENUM_ORDER_STATE enumeration) ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, // Position ID ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, // Opposite position ID ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, // Ticket of the order that triggered a deal ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, // Deal direction – IN, OUT or IN/OUT ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, // Position change time in milliseconds ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, // Parent order ticket ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, // Derived order ticket ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, // Profit in points ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, // Flag of closing by StopLoss ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, // Flag of closing by TakeProfit ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID, // Order's "magic number" ID ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1, // First order/position group ID ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2, // Second order/position group ID ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID, // Pending request ID ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, // Type by direction (Buy, Sell) }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (24) // Total number of integer properties #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of order properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
These properties are to store previously described IDs. The IDs are to be stored in the magic number value. Since we have added three new
properties and changed one, change the total number of order integer properties
from 21 to 24 in the appropriate macro substitution.
Also, add sorting by these properties to the enumeration of possible order and deal sorting criteria:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible criteria of sorting orders and deals | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0, // Sort by an order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC, // Sort by an order magic number SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN, // Sort by an order open time in milliseconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE, // Sort by an order close time in milliseconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP, // Sort by an order expiration date SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS, // Sort by an order status (market order/pending order/deal/balance and credit operation) SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE, // Sort by an order type SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON, // Sort by a deal/order/position reason/source SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE, // Sort by an order status SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID, // Sort by a position ID SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID, // Sort by an opposite position ID SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER, // Sort by the order a deal is based on SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY, // Sort by a deal direction – IN, OUT or IN/OUT SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE, // Sort by position change time in seconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM, // Sort by a parent order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO, // Sort by a derived order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT, // Sort by order profit in points SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL, // Sort by the flag of closing an order by StopLoss SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP, // Sort by the flag of closing an order by TakeProfit SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC_ID, // Sort by an order/position "magic number" ID SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID1, // Sort by the first order/position group ID SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID2, // Sort by the second order/position group ID SORT_BY_ORDER_PEND_REQ_ID, // Sort by a pending request ID SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION, // Sort by direction (Buy, Sell) //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, // Sort by open price SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE, // Sort by close price SORT_BY_ORDER_SL, // Sort by StopLoss price SORT_BY_ORDER_TP, // Sort by TakeProfit price SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT, // Sort by profit SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION, // Sort by commission SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP, // Sort by swap SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME, // Sort by volume SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT, // Sort by unexecuted volume SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL, // Sort by profit+commission+swap SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, // Sort by Limit order when StopLimit order is activated //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, // Sort by symbol SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT, // Sort by comment SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT, // Sort by custom comment SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID // Sort by order ID in an external trading system }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
To correctly display the order properties in the journal, add the indices of the new properties and the appropriate messages in the Datas.mqh file:
MSG_ORD_PROFIT_PT, // Profit in points MSG_ORD_MAGIC_ID, // Magic number ID MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID1, // First group ID MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID2, // Second group ID MSG_ORD_PEND_REQ_ID, // Pending request ID MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN, // Open price {"Прибыль в пунктах","Profit in points"}, {"Идентификатор магического номера","Magic number's identifier"}, {"Идентификатор первой группы","First group's identifier"}, {"Идентификатор второй группы","Second group's identifier"}, {"Идентификатор отложенного запроса","Pending request's identifier"}, {"Цена открытия","Price open"},
Add the necessary changes to the abstract order class in the Order.mqh file.
In the private section of the class, add four methods retrieving the "magic number" from the order property value and returning the
ID of the magic number (the magic number set in the program settings), group
1 and 2 IDs and the pending
request ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract order class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class COrder : public CObject { private: ulong m_ticket; // Selected order/deal ticket (MQL5) long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties //--- Return the index of the array the order's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } //--- Data location in the magic number int value //----------------------------------------------------------- // bit 32|31 24|23 16|15 8|7 0| //----------------------------------------------------------- // byte | 3 | 2 | 1 | 0 | //----------------------------------------------------------- // data | uchar | uchar | ushort | //----------------------------------------------------------- // descr |pend req id| id2 | id1 | magic | //----------------------------------------------------------- //--- Return (1) the specified magic number, the ID of (2) the first group, (3) second group, (4) pending request from the magic number value ushort GetMagicID(void) const { return ushort(this.Magic() & 0xFFFF); } uchar GetGroupID1(void) const { return uchar(this.Magic()>>16) & 0x0F; } uchar GetGroupID2(void) const { return uchar((this.Magic()>>16) & 0xF0)>>4; } uchar GetPendReqID(void) const { return uchar(this.Magic()>>24) & 0xFF; } public: //--- Default constructor COrder(void){;}
To return the ushort magic number value from the uint value of the order magic number, apply the mask (0xFFFF) leaving only two lower bytes unchanged in the uint number, while two higher bytes of the uint number are filled with zeros. When converting uint to ushort, the upper two bytes are discarded automatically.
To retrieve the first group ID, we first need to shift the magic number property 16 bits right (so that the uchar value of group IDs makes it onto the uint number zero byte). The 0x0F mask is then applied to the obtained number. The mask leaves only the lower four bits of the value obtained during the shift. Conversion of uint into uchar discards all upper bytes of the number leaving a lower one the mask is applied to. Thus, we obtain a four-bit value from 0 to 15.
Retrieving the second group ID is different as the necessary value is located in the upper four bits of the uchar value. Therefore, first we do the same as when retrieving the first group ID — shift the value of the magic number property 16 bits right (so that the uchar value of the group IDs makes it onto the zero byte of the uint number) and apply the mask of 0xF0 to the obtained number. The mask leaves only four upper bits of the value obtained during the shift. Next, the obtained value is additionally shifted four bits right, so that the upper bits storing the ID number are corrected to 0 and 15.
To retrieve the pending request ID, shift the oldest byte of the
uint number 24 bits right, so that this one-byte uchar value makes it onto the uint number zero bite, and apply the 0xFF mask to it (which is, in
fact, not necessary since a single lower byte remains anyway when converting a uint number into uchar type).
Add the methods returning the four new properties to the
block of methods for a simplified access to the abstract order object properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the order object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) ticket, (2) parent order ticket, (3) derived order ticket, (4) magic number, (5) order reason, //--- (6) position ID, (7) opposite position ID, (8) first group ID, (9) second group ID, //--- (10) pending request ID, (11) magic number ID, (12) type, (13) flag of closing by StopLoss, //--- (14) flag of closing by TakeProfit (15) open time, (16) close time, //--- (17) order expiration date, (18) state, (19) status, (20) type by direction long Ticket(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long MagicID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID); } long GroupID1(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1); } long GroupID2(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2); } long PendReqID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID); } long TypeOrder(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } long TimeOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } long TimeClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeExpiration(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATE)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); }
Also, add the three methods for setting the new properties for the abstract
order:
//--- Get the full order profit double ProfitFull(void) const { return this.Profit()+this.Comission()+this.Swap(); } //--- Get order profit in points int ProfitInPoints(void) const; //--- Set (1) the first group ID, (2) the second group ID, (3) the pending request ID, (4) custom comment void SetGroupID1(const long group_id) { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1,group_id); } void SetGroupID2(const long group_id) { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2,group_id); } void SetPendReqID(const long req_id) { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,req_id); } void SetCommentExt(const string comment_ext) { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the closed class constructor, fill in the new properties fields by ID
values using the above methods:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Closed parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status,const ulong ticket) { //--- Save integer properties this.m_ticket=ticket; this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this.OrderMagicNumber(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this.OrderTicket(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = this.OrderExpiration(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this.OrderType(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this.OrderState(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this.OrderTypeByDirection(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this.OrderPositionID(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this.OrderReason(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this.DealOrderTicket(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this.DealEntry(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this.OrderPositionByID(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = this.OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = this.OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = this.PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this.OrderOpenPrice(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this.OrderClosePrice(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this.OrderProfit(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this.OrderCommission(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this.OrderSwap(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this.OrderVolume(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this.OrderStopLoss(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this.OrderTakeProfit(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this.OrderVolumeCurrent(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this.OrderPriceStopLimit(); //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this.OrderSymbol(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this.OrderComment(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this.OrderExternalID(); //--- Save additional integer properties this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this.ProfitInPoints(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this.OrderTicketFrom(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this.OrderTicketTo(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this.OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this.OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID] = this.GetMagicID(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1] = this.GetGroupID1(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2] = this.GetGroupID2(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID] = this.GetPendReqID(); //--- Save additional real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this.ProfitFull(); //--- Save additional string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)] = ""; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Add the display of the description of all new properties of the abstract order to the method returning descriptions of integer properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of an order's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( //--- General properties property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TICKET)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TICKET_FROM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TICKET_TO)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TIME_EXP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : (this.GetProperty(property)==0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)+": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+": "+this.TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE_BY_DIRECTION)+": "+this.DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_REASON)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetReasonDescription(this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_POSITION_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_DEAL_ENTRY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetEntryDescription(this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_POSITION_BY_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TIME_OPEN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TIME_CLOSE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TIME_UPDATE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)!=0 ? TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")" : "0") ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": \""+this.StateDescription()+"\"" ) : //--- Additional property property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": \""+this.StatusDescription()+"\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? ( this.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_DISTANCE_PT) : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PROFIT_PT) )+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID1)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID2)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PEND_REQ_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The abstract order class is ready. Now we need to make changes to the event classes.
In the abstract event class in the Event.mqh file, add the methods
returning new IDs to the protected class section:
protected: ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Trading event bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_digits; // Symbol's Digits() int m_digits_acc; // Number of decimal places for the account currency long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Event integer properties double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Event real properties string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // Event string properties //--- return the flag presence in the trading event bool IsPresentEventFlag(const int event_code) const { return (this.m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } //--- Return (1) the specified magic number, the ID of (2) the first group, (3) second group, (4) pending request from the magic number value ushort GetMagicID(void) const { return ushort(this.Magic() & 0xFFFF); } uchar GetGroupID1(void) const { return uchar(this.Magic()>>16) & 0x0F; } uchar GetGroupID2(void) const { return uchar((this.Magic()>>16) & 0xF0)>>4; } uchar GetPendReqID(void) const { return uchar(this.Magic()>>24) & 0xFF; } //--- Protected parametric constructor CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket);
The methods are similar to the abstract order class methods described above.
Now in the five classes derived from the abstract event class (in the files EventModify.mqh, EventOrderPlaced.mqh, EventOrderRemoved.mqh, EventPositionClose.mqh and EventPositionOpen.mqh), namely in the methods of the event brief description, instead of the single string
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and return a short event message | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEventModify::EventsMessage(void) { //--- (1) header, (2) magic number string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? ", "+CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+" "+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string text="";
add the following strings for each class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and return a short event message | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEventModify::EventsMessage(void) { //--- (1) header, (2) magic number string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string magic_id=((this.GetPendReqID()>0 || this.GetGroupID1()>0 || this.GetGroupID2()>0) ? " ("+(string)this.GetMagicID()+")" : ""); string group_id1=(this.GetGroupID1()>0 ? ", G1: "+(string)this.GetGroupID1() : ""); string group_id2=(this.GetGroupID2()>0 ? ", G2: "+(string)this.GetGroupID2() : ""); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? ", "+CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+" "+(string)this.Magic()+magic_id+group_id1+group_id2 : ""); string text="";
When storing multiple data in a single magic number value, a completely different value (not the one set in the program settings) is displayed when showing the number in the journal because the magic number is stored only in two lower bytes while groups and pending request IDs are stored in two upper bytes. Therefore, if IDs (or at least one of them) are added in the magic number value, descriptions of each separate ID are added to the values displayed in the journal.
We have implemented all the necessary changes for storing data in the magic number value. Now let's move on to the pending request class and
the first implementation of generating pending requests in case of errors when opening a position.
Pending request class, first implementation of requests
In the Trading.mqh trading class file before the body of the CTrading trading class, add the new class describing the pending request object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pending request object class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPendingReq : public CObject { private: MqlTradeRequest m_request; // Trade request structure uchar m_id; // Trading request ID int m_retcode; // Result a request is based on double m_price_create; // Price at the moment of a request generation ulong m_time_create; // Request generation time ulong m_time_activate; // Next attempt activation time ulong m_waiting_msc; // Waiting time between requests uchar m_current_attempt; // Current attempt index uchar m_total_attempts; // Number of attempts //--- Copy trading request data void CopyRequest(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { this.m_request=request; } //--- Compare CPendingReq objects by IDs virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; public: //--- Return (1) the request structure, (2) the price at the moemnt of the request generation, //--- (3) request generation time, (4) current attempt time, //--- (5) waiting time between requests, (6) current attempt index, //--- (7) number of attempts, (8) request ID MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest(void) const { return this.m_request; } double PriceCreate(void) const { return this.m_price_create; } ulong TimeCreate(void) const { return this.m_time_create; } ulong TimeActivate(void) const { return this.m_time_activate; } ulong WaitingMSC(void) const { return this.m_waiting_msc; } uchar CurrentAttempt(void) const { return this.m_current_attempt; } uchar TotalAttempts(void) const { return this.m_total_attempts; } uchar ID(void) const { return this.m_id; } //--- Set (1) the price when creating a request, (2) request creation time, //--- (3) current attempt time, (4) waiting time between requests, //--- (5) current attempt index, (6) number of attempts, (7) request ID void SetPriceCreate(const double price) { this.m_price_create=price; } void SetTimeCreate(const ulong time) { this.m_time_create=time; } void SetTimeActivate(const ulong time) { this.m_time_activate=time; } void SetWaitingMSC(const ulong miliseconds) { this.m_waiting_msc=miliseconds; } void SetCurrentAttempt(const uchar number) { this.m_current_attempt=number; } void SetTotalAttempts(const uchar number) { this.m_total_attempts=number; } void SetID(const uchar id) { this.m_id=id; } //--- Constructors CPendingReq(void){;} CPendingReq(const uchar id,const double price,const ulong time,const MqlTradeRequest &request,const int retcode); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPendingReq::CPendingReq(const uchar id,const double price,const ulong time,const MqlTradeRequest &request,const int retcode) : m_price_create(price), m_time_create(time), m_id(id), m_retcode(retcode) { this.CopyRequest(request); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CPendingReq objects by IDs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CPendingReq::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return(this.ID()>compared_req.ID() ? 1 : this.ID()<compared_req.ID() ? -1 : 0); return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I believe, this class is quite simple. There is no need to describe the strings commented out in it. All is clear by method names and class member variables. However, I think I should explain how this object, related methods and the trading class functionality should work.
When receiving an error from the server, we want to create another server request and exit the trading method. When the waiting time of the newly
created request is up, it is sent to the server again. If an error is received again, we seemingly need to create a pending request. But it has
already been generated when receiving the server error for the first time. Therefore, the presence of the pending request ID is checked in
the magic number of the received trading request. If the request is present, the request has already been created and another attempt is
being sent to the server at the moment, which means no new request is required. If the trading request magic number has no ID, a new pending
request featuring the first lowest ID is generated and the exit from the trading method is performed to release the program for other
actions.
The list of trading requests can always be seen in the trading class timer. If the waiting time of the next request is up, the appropriate trading method is called from the timer. When checking each request from the list of pending requests, the presence of an appropriate position or an order in the list of market orders and positions is checked. If an order or a position with the current ID is present, the pending order has fulfilled its function and should be removed from the request list.
Let's start implementation.
We have already added the class to the Trading.mqh file.
Now, declare the method for searching and returning the first lowest unused pending request ID in its private section:
//--- Look for the first free pending request ID int GetFreeID(void); public: //--- Constructor CTrading();
Let's write its implementation outside the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Look for the first free pending request ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTrading::GetFreeID(void) { int id=WRONG_VALUE; CPendingReq *element=new CPendingReq(); if(element==NULL) return 0; for(int i=1;i<256;i++) { element.SetID((uchar)i); this.m_list_request.Sort(); if(this.m_list_request.Search(element)==WRONG_VALUE) { id=i; break; } } delete element; return id; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
We may have 255 independent pending requests in total. Each of the requests has its own properties, its own waiting time between trading attempts and, consequently, its own pending request object lifetime. In this regard, there may be a situation when the number of, say, 255 is already used by the request ID, while the ID with the number of 0 or 1 or any of the lower ones are already released and can be used for new trading requests. The method is used to find the lowest released ID number.
A temporary class object of a pending request and the
ID with the value of -1 are created first. This value informs there are no free IDs — all 255 of them are occupied, while the
value of 0 means a temporary object creation error. Further on, in a
loop by possible ID index values from 1 to 255, check the presence of a request object with its ID equal to the current loop index in the
list of pending requests. To do this, we first set the ID equal to the loop index
number for the temporary object, set the sorted list flag for the list
and simply look
for the request object with the same ID in the list. In other words, we look for the request object equal to the temporary object, to
which a loop index is set as an ID. If such an object is not found in the list, set
the loop index for the value returned from the method and break the loop.
After completing the loop, remove the temporary request object and return the ID value, which may be either -1, or from 1 to 255.
In the public class section, declare the method for creating a pending
request and add the methods for setting/returning
ID values to/from the "magic number" order/position property value:
//--- Create a pending request bool CreatePendingRequest(const uchar id,const uchar attempts,const ulong wait,const MqlTradeRequest &request,const int retcode,CSymbol *symbol_obj); //--- Data location in the magic number int value //----------------------------------------------------------- // bit 32|31 24|23 16|15 8|7 0| //----------------------------------------------------------- // byte | 3 | 2 | 1 | 0 | //----------------------------------------------------------- // data | uchar | uchar | ushort | //----------------------------------------------------------- // descr |pend req id| id2 | id1 | magic | //----------------------------------------------------------- //--- Set the ID of the (1) first group, (2) second group, (3) pending request to the magic number value void SetGroupID1(const uchar group,uint &magic) { magic &=0xFFF0FFFF; magic |= uint(ConvToXX(group,0)<<16); } void SetGroupID2(const uchar group,uint &magic) { magic &=0xFF0FFFFF; magic |= uint(ConvToXX(group,1)<<16); } void SetPendReqID(const uchar id,uint &magic) { magic &=0x00FFFFFF; magic |= (uint)id<<24; } //--- Convert the value of 0 - 15 into the necessary uchar number bits (0 - lower, 1 - upper ones) uchar ConvToXX(const uchar number,const uchar index) const { return((number>15 ? 15 : number)<<(4*(index>1 ? 1 : index)));} //--- Return (1) the specified magic number, the ID of (2) the first group, (3) second group, (4) pending request from the magic number value ushort GetMagicID(const uint magic) const { return ushort(magic & 0xFFFF); } uchar GetGroupID1(const uint magic) const { return uchar(magic>>16) & 0x0F; } uchar GetGroupID2(const uint magic) const { return uchar((magic>>16) & 0xF0)>>4; } uchar GetPendReqID(const uint magic) const { return uchar(magic>>24) & 0xFF; }
We have already considered the methods of returning values.
The identical ones are used here. Let's consider the methods for setting
different IDs.
Since two group IDs are stored in a single byte and the numerical ID value may only take values from 0 to 15 (4 bytes), we need to shift its values 4
bits left to set the second group ID. This will allow us to store it in the four upper bits of a one-byte number. This is done by the ConvToXX()
method. Depending on the group index (0 or 1), it either shifts a number passed to it (0-15) 4 bits left (the second group, index 1) or does not shift it
(the first group, index 0)
To set the first group ID value, we first need to reset the four lower bits of the byte we are going to save the ID value to. This can be done by
applying the mask to the magic value. The F value is used for each half-byte (4 bits) in the mask.
In other words, the hexadecimal value of the decimal number 15 (F) is applied to the bits, in which the values should be left unchanged, while zero is applied to the bits that should be deleted. Thus, the mask applied to the magic number value is to be as follows: 0x FFF0FFFF.
where:
- FFFF — leave the magic number ID (the magic number set in the EA settings),
- F0 — delete (0) the lower four bits in the byte storing the group IDs, while the upper ones remain set to (F) — the second group ID is stored there,
- FF — leave the pending request ID value
Next, place the group number obtained from the ConvToXX() method with the index of 0 and shifted 16 bits left to the byte prepared for storing group IDs, so that the obtained number makes it onto the required byte the group IDs are stored in.
To set the second group ID value, reset the four upper bits of the byte we are going to save the ID value to. We do that by applying the 0x FF0FFFFF
mask to the magic number.
where:
- FFFF — leave the magic number ID (the magic number set in the EA settings),
- 0F — delete (0) the upper four bits in the byte storing the group IDs, while the lower ones remain set to (F) — the first group ID is stored there,
- FF — leave the pending request ID value
Next, place the group number obtained from the ConvToXX() method with the index of 1 and shifted 16 bits left to the byte prepared for storing group IDs, so that the obtained number makes it onto the required byte the group IDs are stored in.
To set the pending request ID value, reset the byte value we are going to save the ID value to. We do that by applying the 0x 00FFFFFF
mask to the magic number.
where:
- FFFF — leave the magic number ID (the magic number set in the EA settings),
- FF — leave group ID values,
- 00 — delete the pending request ID value
Next, place the ID uchar value shifted 24 bits left to the byte prepared for storing a pending request ID, so that the obtained number makes it onto the required byte the pending request ID is stored at.
Implement the method for creating a pending request object beyond the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrading::CreatePendingRequest(const uchar id,const uchar attempts,const ulong wait,const MqlTradeRequest &request,const int retcode,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { //--- Create a new pending request object CPendingReq *req_obj=new CPendingReq(id,symbol_obj.Bid(),symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); if(req_obj==NULL) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); return false; } //--- If failed to add the request to the list, display the appropriate message, //--- remove the created object and return 'false' if(!this.m_list_request.Add(req_obj)) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); delete req_obj; return false; } //--- Filled in the fields of a successfully created object by the values passed to the method req_obj.SetTimeActivate(symbol_obj.Time()+wait); req_obj.SetWaitingMSC(wait); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt(0); req_obj.SetTotalAttempts(attempts); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method is simple — a new request object is created and added to the list of pending requests. The values passed to the method are added to the object fields (request activation time is calculated as a request creation time + waiting time) and true is returned. Otherwise, the method returns false.
In the trading class timer we have developed in the previous article, add the logic of working with pending requests:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTrading::OnTimer(void) { //--- In a loop by the list of pending requests int total=this.m_list_request.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) { //--- receive the next request object CPendingReq *req_obj=this.m_list_request.At(i); if(req_obj==NULL) continue; //--- if the current attempt exceeds the defined number of trading attempts, //--- remove the current request object and move on to the next one if(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>req_obj.TotalAttempts() || req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>=UCHAR_MAX) { this.m_list_request.Delete(i); continue; } //--- get the request structure and the symbol object a trading operation should be performed for MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) continue; //--- Set the request activation time in the request object req_obj.SetTimeActivate(req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+1)); //--- If the current time is less than the request activation time, //--- this is not the request time - move on to the next request in the list if(symbol_obj.Time()<req_obj.TimeActivate()) continue; //--- Set the attempt number in the request object req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt(uchar(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+1)); //--- Get the pending request ID uchar id=this.GetPendReqID((uint)request.magic); //--- Get the list of orders/positions containing the order/position with the pending request ID CArrayObj *list=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); if(::CheckPointer(list)==POINTER_INVALID) continue; //--- Depending on the type of action performed in the trading request switch(request.action) { //--- Open a position case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : //--- if there is no position/order with the obtained pending request ID (the list is empty), send a trading request if(list.Total()==0) { this.OpenPosition((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation); } //--- if a position/order with the obtained pending request ID is already present (the list is empty), the request has been handled and should be removed else this.m_list_request.Delete(i); break; //--- default: break; } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The operation logic is described in details in the code comments and requires no explanations. The only thing worth noting is the next trading
request activation time calculation. The time is calculated as "request object creation time" + waiting time in milliseconds * next
attempt index. Thus, the request time is bound to the first request creation time and attempt index. The higher the attempt number, the more
time should pass from the object generation till its activation. The time is increased discretely: if we wait for 10 seconds, the first
attempt should occur in 10 seconds, the second one — in 20 seconds, the third one — in 30 seconds etc. Thus, the interval between trading
attempts will always be no less than the specified waiting time between them.
In the method returning the way of handling errors, shift the code of the trade server connection absence error to the block returning the "waiting" handling type. Previously, the code was handled as "create a pending trading request":
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the error handling method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::ResultProccessingMethod(const uint result_code) { switch(result_code) { #ifdef __MQL4__ //--- Malfunctional trade operation case 9 : //--- Account disabled case 64 : //--- Invalid account number case 65 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; //--- No error but result is unknown case 1 : //--- General error case 2 : //--- Old client terminal version case 5 : //--- Not enough rights case 7 : //--- Market closed case 132 : //--- Trading disabled case 133 : //--- Order is locked and being processed case 139 : //--- Buy only case 140 : //--- The number of open and pending orders has reached the limit set by the broker case 148 : //--- Attempt to open an opposite order if hedging is disabled case 149 : //--- Attempt to close a position on a symbol contradicts the FIFO rule case 150 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; //--- Invalid trading request parameters case 3 : //--- Invalid price case 129 : //--- Invalid stop levels case 130 : //--- Invalid volume case 131 : //--- Not enough money to perform the operation case 134 : //--- Expirations are denied by broker case 147 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT; //--- Trade server is busy case 4 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- No connection to the trade server case 6 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- Too frequent requests case 8 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)10000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- No price case 136 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- Broker is busy case 137 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- Too many requests case 141 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)10000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- Modification denied because the order is too close to market case 145 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- Trade context is busy case 146 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)1000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- Trade timeout case 128 : //--- Price has changed case 135 : //--- New prices case 138 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH; //--- MQL5 #else //--- Auto trading disabled by the server case 10026 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; //--- Request canceled by a trader case 10007 : //--- Request expired case 10012 : //--- Trading disabled case 10017 : //--- Market closed case 10018 : //--- Order status changed case 10023 : //--- Request unchanged case 10025 : //--- Request blocked for handling case 10028 : //--- Transaction is allowed for live accounts only case 10032 : //--- The maximum number of pending orders is reached case 10033 : //--- Reached the maximum order and position volume for this symbol case 10034 : //--- Invalid or prohibited order type case 10035 : //--- Position with the specified ID already closed case 10036 : //--- A close order is already present for a specified position case 10039 : //--- The maximum number of open positions is reached case 10040 : //--- Request to activate a pending order is rejected, the order is canceled case 10041 : //--- Request is rejected, because the rule "Only long positions are allowed" is set for the symbol case 10042 : //--- Request is rejected, because the rule "Only short positions are allowed" is set for the symbol case 10043 : //--- Request is rejected, because the rule "Only closing of existing positions is allowed" is set for the symbol case 10044 : //--- Request is rejected, because the rule "Only closing of existing positions by FIFO rule is allowed" is set for the symbol case 10045 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; //--- Requote case 10004 : //--- Request rejected case 10006 : //--- Prices changed case 10020 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH; //--- Invalid request case 10013 : //--- Invalid request volume case 10014 : //--- Invalid request price case 10015 : //--- Invalid request stop levels case 10016 : //--- Insufficient funds for request execution case 10019 : //--- Invalid order expiration in a request case 10022 : //--- The specified type of order execution by balance is not supported case 10030 : //--- Closed volume exceeds the current position volume case 10038 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT; //--- No quotes to handle the request case 10021 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT; //--- Too frequent requests case 10024 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)10000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- An order or a position is frozen case 10029 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)10000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT; //--- No connection to the trade server case 10031 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)20000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT; //--- Request handling error case 10011 : //--- Auto trading disabled by the client terminal case 10027 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; //--- Order placed case 10008 : //--- Request executed case 10009 : //--- Request executed partially case 10010 : #endif //--- "OK" default: break; } return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Why? First, in order to test generation of pending requests with waiting, return 20 seconds waiting between requests. Besides, this makes performing multiple trading attempts while waiting for the connection with the trade server to be restored more convenient. Anyway, this is the first test version of handling pending requests and it will be improved and changed.
Since we are testing the concept here, we are going to create a pending request only to open a position and only to obtain a trade server error. When checking the validity of trading requests, we are not going to create pending requests leaving waiting inside the position opening method.
Add the pending request creation block to the position opening method:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX) { //--- Set the trading request result as 'true' and the error flag as "no errors" bool res=true; this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)type; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; //--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name. If failed to get CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); //--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return 'false' if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false; } //--- get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); //--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return 'false' if(trade_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } //--- Set the prices //--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure, //--- display the message in the journal and return 'false' if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,0,sl,tp,0,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); // No quotes to process the request return false; } //--- Write the volume to the request structure this.m_request.volume=volume; //--- Get the method of handling errors from the CheckErrors() method while checking for errors in the request parameters double pr=(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.Bid()); ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method=this.CheckErrors(this.m_request.volume,pr,action,order_type,symbol_obj,trade_obj,DFUN,0,this.m_request.sl,this.m_request.tp); //--- In case of trading limitations, funds insufficiency, //--- if there are limitations by StopLevel or FreezeLevel ... if(method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { //--- If trading is completely disabled, set the error code to the return structure, //--- display a journal message, play the error sound and exit if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false; } //--- If the check result is "abort trading operation" - set the last error code to the return structure, //--- display a journal message, play the error sound and exit if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code=this.m_list_errors.At(this.m_list_errors.Total()-1); if(code!=NULL) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false; } //--- If the check result is "waiting" - set the last error code to the return structure and display the message in the journal if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { int code=this.m_list_errors.At(this.m_list_errors.Total()-1); if(code!=NULL) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); //--- Instead of creating a pending request, we temporarily wait the required time period (the CheckErrors() method result is returned) ::Sleep(method); //--- after waiting, update all data symbol_obj.Refresh(); } //--- If the check result is "create a pending request", do nothing temporarily if(this.m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } //--- In the loop by the number of attempts for(int i=0;i<this.m_total_try;i++) { //--- Send the request res=trade_obj.OpenPosition(type,this.m_request.volume,this.m_request.sl,this.m_request.tp,magic,comment,deviation); //--- If the request is executed successfully or the asynchronous order sending mode is set, play the success sound //--- set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation and return 'true' if(res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true; } //--- If the request is not successful, play the error sound set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation else { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N),string(i+1),". ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); //--- Get the error handling method method=this.ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); //--- If "Disable trading for the EA" is received as a result of sending a request, enable the disabling flag and end the attempt loop if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this.SetTradingDisableFlag(true); break; } //--- If "Exit the trading method" is received as a result of sending a request, end the attempt loop if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break; } //--- If "Correct the parameters and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request - //--- correct the parameters and start the next iteration if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this.RequestErrorsCorrecting(this.m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue; } //--- If "Update data and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request - //--- update data and start the next iteration if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue; } //--- If "Wait and repeat" or "Create a pending request" is received as a result of sending a request, //--- create a pending request and end the loop if(method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { //--- If the trading request magic number, has no pending request ID if(this.GetPendReqID((uint)magic)==0) { //--- Waiting time in milliseconds: //--- for the "Wait and repeat" handling method, the waiting value corresponds to the 'method' value, //--- for the "Create a pending request" handling method - till there is a zero waiting time ulong wait=(method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING ? method : 0); //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find //--- or in case of an error while updating the current symbol data, return 'false' int id=this.GetFreeID(); if(id<1 || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return false; //--- Write the request ID to the magic number, while a symbol name is set in the request structure //--- Set position and trading operation types (the remaining structure fields are already filled in) uint mn=(magic==ULONG_MAX ? (uint)trade_obj.GetMagic() : (uint)magic); this.SetPendReqID((uchar)id,mn); this.m_request.magic=mn; this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; this.m_request.type=order_type; //--- Pass the number of trading attempts minus one to the pending request, //--- since there already has been one failed attempt uchar attempts=(this.m_total_try-1 < 1 ? 1 : this.m_total_try-1); this.CreatePendingRequest((uchar)id,attempts,wait,this.m_request,trade_obj.GetResultRetcode(),symbol_obj); break; } } } } //--- Return the result of sending a trading request in a symbol trading object return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The code comments contain all the details. However, you are welcome to use the comments section if you have any questions.
Let's make slight improvements in the Engine.mqh file of the library's CEngine base object class.
Add the method setting the number of trading attempts in
the block of methods for placing trading object properties:
//--- Set the following for the trading classes: //--- (1) correct filling policy, (2) filling policy, //--- (3) correct order expiration type, (4) order expiration type, //--- (5) magic number, (6) comment, (7) slippage, (8) volume, (9) order expiration date, //--- (10) the flag of asynchronous sending of a trading request, (11) logging level, (12) number of trading attempts void TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type=ORDER_FILLING_FOK,const string symbol_name=NULL); void TradingSetTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type=ORDER_FILLING_FOK,const string symbol_name=NULL); void TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type=ORDER_TIME_GTC,const string symbol_name=NULL); void TradingSetTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type=ORDER_TIME_GTC,const string symbol_name=NULL); void TradingSetMagic(const uint magic,const string symbol_name=NULL); void TradingSetComment(const string comment,const string symbol_name=NULL); void TradingSetDeviation(const ulong deviation,const string symbol_name=NULL); void TradingSetVolume(const double volume=0,const string symbol_name=NULL); void TradingSetExpiration(const datetime expiration=0,const string symbol_name=NULL); void TradingSetAsyncMode(const bool async_mode=false,const string symbol_name=NULL); void TradingSetLogLevel(const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG,const string symbol_name=NULL); void TradingSetTotalTry(const uchar attempts) { this.m_trading.SetTotalTry(attempts); } //--- Set standard sounds (symbol==NULL) for a symbol trading object, (symbol!=NULL) for trading objects of all symbols
The method simply calls the trading class method of the same name.
In the private class section, add the method of converting group ID
values into a uchar value, while in the public section, declare the
method for creating and returning the composite magic number value:
//--- Constructor/destructor CEngine(); ~CEngine(); private: //--- Convert the value of 0 - 15 into the necessary uchar number bits (0 - lower, 1 - upper ones) uchar ConvToXX(const uchar number,const uchar index) const { return((number>15 ? 15 : number)<<(4*(index>1 ? 1 : index))); } public: //--- Create and return the composite magic number from the specified magic number value, the first and second group IDs and the pending request ID uint SetCompositeMagicNumber(ushort magic_id,const uchar group_id1=0,const uchar group_id2=0,const uchar pending_req_id=0); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
We have already considered the conversion method above. The method of creating the composite magic number is used to combine the values of
the magic number, the first and second groups and the pending order ID into a single magic number set for an order when sending it to the server.
Let's write its implementation outside the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and return the composite magic number | //| from the specified magic number value, | //| first and seconf group IDs and | //| the pending request ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uint CEngine::SetCompositeMagicNumber(ushort magic_id,const uchar group_id1=0,const uchar group_id2=0,const uchar pending_req_id=0) { uint magic=magic_id; this.m_trading.SetGroupID1(group_id1,magic); this.m_trading.SetGroupID2(group_id2,magic); this.m_trading.SetPendReqID(pending_req_id,magic); return magic; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives all IDs which are all added to the magic number value (to be returned from the method) using the previously considered trading class methods for setting IDs.
This is all we needed to do to check the offered idea.
To test the generation and handling a pending request, we need to simulate an error requiring a second request after waiting. As you may remember, we have made the handling of the "no connection to trade server" error as 20 seconds waiting. We have five trading attempts by default. This means we simply need to launch the EA, disable the Internet (disconnect from the trade server) and try to open a position (Buy/Sell button on the test EA trading panel). After getting an error, we will have 20 * 5 = 100 seconds to enable Internet again and observe how the EA handles the created pending request. After 100 seconds (necessary to complete five repeated attempts), the pending request should be automatically removed from the request list (after connection to the server is restored since the time can be obtained only if the connection is active). This feature is not implemented yet, since we are currently testing the pending request operation. Besides, the functionality is still under development and requires changes so that all remaining features are implemented. This means that after the connection to the trade server is restored, the EA will start sending trading requests set in the request object in any case. After the first of the repeated attempts, a position should be opened and the pending request object removed from the request list.
We have implemented storing several IDs in the magic number value along with the pending request. In order to test adding these IDs to the sent request magic number, let's make a random selection of the first and second subgroup numbers in the groups 1 and 2, and write them to the "magic number" order property. When opening a position, the journal displays both a real open position/placed order magic number and a magic number ID set in the settings (in brackets after the true value of the magic number), as well as subgroup IDs in the first and second groups (indicated as G1 and G2).
Testing
To test pending requests, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part26\ under the name TestDoEasyPart26.mq5.
In the EA inputs, change the magic number type from ulong
to ushort —
now the maximum size of the magic number cannot exceed two bytes (65535). Also, add yet another variable — the
number of trading attempts:
//--- input variables input ushort InpMagic = 123; // Magic number input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input uint InpStopLoss = 150; // StopLoss in points input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // TakeProfit in points input uint InpDistance = 50; // Pending orders distance (points) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit orders distance (points) input uint InpSlippage = 5; // Slippage in points input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1; // Spread multiplier for adjusting stop-orders by StopLevel input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5; // Number of trading attempts sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10; // Withdrawal funds (in tester) sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 40; // Buttons X shift sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift input uint InpTrailingStop = 50; // Trailing Stop (points) input uint InpTrailingStep = 20; // Trailing Step (points) input uint InpTrailingStart = 0; // Trailing Start (points) input uint InpStopLossModify = 20; // StopLoss for modification (points) input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60; // TakeProfit for modification (points) sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; // Mode of used symbols list sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY"; // List of used symbols (comma - separator) sinput bool InpUseSounds = true; // Use sounds //--- global variables
In the global variables, change the magic_number variable type from ulong
to ushort and add the two
variables for storing the group values:
//--- global variables CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the OnInit() handler, initialize the group variables
and set the initial
status to generate pseudo-random numbers:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- Set EA global variables prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; testing=engine.IsTester(); for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point(); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point(); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; //--- Initialize random group numbers group1=0; group2=0; srand(GetTickCount()); //--- Initialize DoEasy library OnInitDoEasy();
In the library initialization function, set the default magic number
for all trading objects and the number of trading attempts:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializing DoEasy library | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInitDoEasy() { //--- Check if working with the full list is selected used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total=SymbolsTotal(false); string ru_n="\nКоличество символов на сервере "+(string)total+".\nМаксимальное количество: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" символов."; string en_n="\nNumber of symbols on server "+(string)total+".\nMaximum number: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" symbols."; string caption=TextByLanguage("Внимание!","Attention!"); string ru="Выбран режим работы с полным списком.\nВ этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время."+ru_n+"\nПродолжить?\n\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \""+Symbol()+"\""; string en="Full list mode selected.\nIn this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time."+en_n+"\nContinue?\n\"No\" - working with the current symbol \""+Symbol()+"\""; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=(MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2); int mb_res=MessageBox(message,caption,flags); switch(mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break; default: break; } } //--- Fill in the array of used symbols used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); //--- Set the type of the used symbol list in the symbol collection engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); //--- Displaying the selected mode of working with the symbol object collection Print(engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage(". Number of used symbols: ",". Number of symbols used: "),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); //--- Create resource text files engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_01",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 1","Falling coin 1"),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_02",TextByLanguage("Звук упавших монеток","Falling coins"),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_03",TextByLanguage("Звук монеток","Coins"),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_04",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 2","Falling coin 2"),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_01",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 1","Button click 1"),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_02",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 2","Button click 2"),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_03",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 3","Button click 3"),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_cash_machine_01",TextByLanguage("Звук кассового аппарата","Cash machine"),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_green",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"","Image \"Green Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_red",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"","Image \"Red Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_red); //--- Pass all existing collections to the trading class engine.TradingOnInit(); //--- Set the default magic number for all used symbols engine.TradingSetMagic(engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number)); //--- Set synchronous passing of orders for all used symbols engine.TradingSetAsyncMode(false); //--- Set the number of trading attempts in case of an error engine.TradingSetTotalTry(InpTotalAttempts); //--- Set standard sounds for trading objects of all used symbols engine.SetSoundsStandart(); //--- Set the general flag of using sounds engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); //--- Set the spread multiplier for symbol trading objects in the symbol collection engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); //--- Set controlled values for symbols //--- Get the list of all collection symbols CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list!=NULL && list.Total()!=0) { //--- In a loop by the list, set the necessary values for tracked symbol properties //--- By default, the LONG_MAX value is set to all properties, which means "Do not track this property" //--- It can be enabled or disabled (by setting the value less than LONG_MAX or vice versa - set the LONG_MAX value) at any time and anywhere in the program /* for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; //--- Set control of the symbol price increase by 100 points symbol.SetControlBidInc(100000*symbol.Point()); //--- Set control of the symbol price decrease by 100 points symbol.SetControlBidDec(100000*symbol.Point()); //--- Set control of the symbol spread increase by 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadInc(400); //--- Set control of the symbol spread decrease by 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadDec(400); //--- Set control of the current spread by the value of 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel(400); } */ } //--- Set controlled values for the current account CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if(account!=NULL) { //--- Set control of the profit increase to 10 account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,10.0); //--- Set control of the funds increase to 15 account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,15.0); //--- Set profit control level to 20 account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,20.0); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
To test the magic number with random group ID values, we are going to introduce the comp_magic
boolean variable equal to true and indicating the usage of the composite
magic number in the functions of opening positions/placing pending orders. Instead of using the magic_number variable,
introduce the new magic variable storing the magic value
depending on the comp_magic variable value.
When setting the value for magic (the permanent magic number defined in the settings or the composite magic number consisting of a specified magic number + random group 1 and 2 ID values), we are going to check the comp_magic value. If true, use the composite magic number. If false, use the one defined in the settings.
Make changes in the PressButtonEvents() function handling pressing the EA trading panel buttons:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle pressing the buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { bool comp_magic=true; // Temporary variable selecting the composite magic number with random group IDs string comment=""; //--- Convert button name into its string ID string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- Random group 1 and 2 numbers within the range of 0 - 15 group1=(uchar)Rand(); group2=(uchar)Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); //--- If the button is pressed if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- Open Buy position engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- Set BuyLimit order engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order")); } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { //--- Set BuyStop order engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order")); } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- Set BuyStopLimit order engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending BuyStopLimit order")); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)) { //--- Open Sell position engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { //--- Set SellLimit order engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending SellLimit order")); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { //--- Set SellStop order engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order")); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- Set SellStopLimit order engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending SellStopLimit order")); } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY))
Replace the magic_number variable with magic in all the strings calling the library trading methods.
To set random values for group IDs, add the value returned by the Rand() function already featuring minimum and maximum range values, within which the function returns a pseudo-random value:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| A random value within the range | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uint Rand(const uint min=0, const uint max=15) { return (rand() % (max+1-min))+min; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Compile and launch the EA. Turn off the Internet and wait till the following image appears in the lower right corner of the terminal:
After disabling the Internet and clicking Sell, the trade server returns the error and the following entries are displayed in the journal:
2019.11.26 15:34:48.661 CTrading::OpenPosition<uint,uint>: Invalid request: 2019.11.26 15:34:48.661 No connection with the trade server 2019.11.26 15:34:48.661 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.11.26 15:34:48.661 Trading attempt #1. Error: No connection with the trade server
After receiving the error, the library creates a pending request with the parameters set during the unsuccessful attempt to open a short
position.
The pending request also features the number of attempts and the waiting time of 20 seconds.
Then enable the Internet to restore the connection to the trade server:
As soon as the connection is restored, the library starts handling a pending request sending it to the server. As a result, we have an open position with journal entries:
2019.11.26 15:35:00.853 CTrading::OpenPosition<double,double>: Invalid request: 2019.11.26 15:35:00.853 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.11.26 15:35:00.853 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.11.26 15:35:00.853 Trading operation aborted 2019.11.26 15:35:01.192 CTrading::OpenPosition<double,double>: Invalid request: 2019.11.26 15:35:01.192 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.11.26 15:35:01.192 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.11.26 15:35:01.192 Trading operation aborted 2019.11.26 15:35:01.942 - Position is open: 2019.11.26 10:35:01.660 - 2019.11.26 15:35:01.942 EURUSD Opened 0.10 Sell #486405595 [0.10 Market-order Sell #486405595] at price 1.10126, sl 1.10285, tp 1.09985, Magic number 17629307 (123), G1: 13 2019.11.26 15:35:01.942 OnDoEasyEvent: Position is open
As we can see, after restoring the connection to the trade server, trading for
the current account was enabled with a delay.
But the pending request did the trick anyway...
Also, we can see the real magic number 17629307 in the journal followed by the magic number defined in the EA settings in brackets (123) plus another entry G1: 13 informing that the first group ID is equal to 13, while the second group ID is absent — its value turned out to be equal to zero, therefore there was no second entry with the G2: XX second group ID.
Please note:Do not use the results of the trading class with the pending requests, described in the article, and the attached test EA in real trading!
The article, its accompanying materials and results are meant only as a test of the pending requests concept. In its current state, it is not a finished product and is in no way intended for real trading. Instead, it is only meant for the demo mode or the tester.
What's next?
In the following articles, we will continue the development of the pending request class.
All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.
Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.
