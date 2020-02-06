Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XXVI): Working with pending trading requests - first implementation (opening positions)

Contents

Concept

I have already mentioned the concept of a pending request in a number of previous articles.

In this article, we are going to figure out what it is and why we need it, as well as start implementing pending requests.



When receiving and handling a trade server error, we sometimes need to wait and repeat the request. In the simplest case, waiting is achieved by performing the Sleep() function with the necessary number of milliseconds and repeating the request. This is sufficient in many programs. However, during the waiting, the program stops and waits for the pause completion before resuming its logic. All this happens in the trading method, and all other program functions are inaccessible.

To avoid this drawback, we can create a copy of a trading request causing the error requiring a repeated request after waiting, place that request to the list of trading requests and exit the trading method. This allows us to free the program from the need to "hang" waiting inside the trading method and enable it to resume the work according to its built-in logic. The trading class constantly views the list of pending requests. When it is time to execute a request (its waiting time is over), the library calls the necessary trading method with the appropriate trading request. Then everything happens in the same sequence - if we get an error again, exit the trading method before the next trading request. If the request is executed without errors and queued on the server, the pending request is removed from the list of trading requests.



This is one of the possible ways to apply pending requests allowing us not to interrupt the program execution while waiting, especially if waiting takes a while.

Another way of applying pending requests is the implementation of StopLimit orders in MQL4. What is a StopLimit order? It is a double pending order containing prices of Stop and Limit orders. A pending limit order is set after the price reaches the level set for a Stop order. Thus, a pending request allows us to easily implement a StopLimit order operation logic: we simply create a pending request to place a Limit order, while the moment of placing a Limit order (the price, at which a request should be made) is written to the pending request parameters. As soon as the price reaches a specified value, a request for placing a Limit order is sent to the server. Such a logic completely repeats the operation logic of StopLimit orders.



Another way to apply pending requests is to automatically send trading requests to open market positions when the price reaches a specified level or a specified time, or both.

Generally, there are numerous options of automating the process of sending trading requests according to the given conditions.

Using a magic number as a data storage

When creating a new pending request, we need to mark it somehow so that the program knows that this is the exact order which was placed according to this exact pending request. In other words, we need to accurately identify and associate the order or position with a specific pending request. Moreover, this association should remain in emergency situations.

I thought about various possibilities of organizing such an association for a long time and decided that the pending request ID should be set in the order/position magic number. This is the only parameter remaining unchanged and being present in the order initially. All other methods are either unreliable (stored in an order/position comment), or require extensive resources for creation and maintenance (storing in files). I do not consider the terminal global variables as well, since they may still have not enough time to be written in case of emergency, and therefore also do not provide complete confidence in the data relevance.

I can see only one solution — storing data in the magic number value. Previously, we added the group ID to order objects. That ID allows grouping orders/positions into a common group, which can be useful for various EAs (for example, grid ones). We can add such an ID to the order object only after it physically appears on the server. It will be lost in emergency situations. Of course, all collections are to be saved to HDD together with their objects but that will be done much later. Right now, we can add group IDs to the order magic number along with the pending request ID.

We are able to store several IDs in the magic number value:

magic number ID (set in the EA inputs)



first group ID (with subgroup numbers from 0 to 15, zero — does not belong to the group)



second group ID (with subgroup numbers from 0 to 15, zero — does not belong to the group)



pending request ID (with possible numbers from 0 to 255, zero — no ID)

Thus, we will be able to set the number of the first and second order groups. Each order group may contain up to fifteen subgroups. How can that be of use for us? Suppose that we have 20 orders/positions that we want to group into a single subgroup by a certain criterion. We set the subgroup number of 1 for them in the first group. Besides, we have another 20 orders/positions we want to group to another subgroup of the same first group according to some other criterion. We set the subgroup number of 2 for them. The subgroup 3 is assigned to another twenty orders/positions. Now we have three groups of orders/positions we can easily handle together using the handler for each of the subgroups of the first group. If we need to handle/analyze two groups out of three in some other way using another handler without losing their affiliation to the already established groups, we can assign them to the second group (up to fifteen subgroups). This provides us with more flexibility in combining orders/positions into different groups as compared to a single group, albeit having a greater quantity of subgroup numbers. As we can see, we have planned a lot, but what is the catch here? The catch is in the fact that the size of the integer value the magic number for MQL4 is stored in is only 4 bytes (int). Therefore, we have to sacrifice the magic number value we are able to set in custom programs. For MQL5, the magic number size is set by the ulong type. We are able to set greater values and store much more data there. But there is also an issue of compatibility, which means we have to sacrifice something, namely, the magic number size — it will be equal to only two bytes (ushort), while the released two bytes are to be allocated for the IDs of two groups (uchar) and a pending order ID (uchar). The table displays the magic number structure and data location in the uint value of the magic number: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- | bit |31 24 | 23 20 | 19 16 | 15 8 | 7 0 | ------------------------------------------------------------------------- | byte | 3 | 2 | 1 | 0 | ------------------------------------------------------------------------- | type | uchar | uchar | ushort | ------------------------------------------------------------------------- | descr | request id | id2 | id1 | magic | ------------------------------------------------------------------------- As we can see from the table, the magic number value has the size of two bytes and is stored in the two lower bytes of 0 and 1 of the uint number (bits 0 — 15) corresponding to the ushort type. We will have to use this magic number type in our programs with the possible values from 0 to 65535.

corresponding to the ushort type. We will have to use this magic number type in our programs with the possible values from 0 to 65535. The next one in the hierarchy is the byte 2 of the uint number used for storing two group IDs and having the uchar size (bits 16 — 23) .

The first group ID is stored in the lower four bits of the uchar number (bits 16 — 19) , while the second group ID is stored in the upper four bits of this uchar number (bits 20 — 23) .

Thus, we can save two groups in a one-byte uchar value where the number of each of them may vary from zero (no group) to 15 (maximum value we can store in four bits).

. , while . Thus, we can save two groups in a one-byte uchar value where the number of each of them may vary from zero (no group) to 15 (maximum value we can store in four bits). In the third and the last uint number byte, we will store the uchar value of a pending request ID (bits 24 — 31) , which may have the values varying from zero (no ID) to 255. This means that we may simultaneously have up to 255 active pending requests. Let's improve the abstract order class and the event classes to store data in the "magic number" property value.

But first, in Defines.mqh, add new integer properties of the abstract order object: enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2, ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) These properties are to store previously described IDs. The IDs are to be stored in the magic number value. Since we have added three new properties and changed one, change the total number of order integer properties from 21 to 24 in the appropriate macro substitution.

Also, add sorting by these properties to the enumeration of possible order and deal sorting criteria: #define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP, SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS, SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON, SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE, SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER, SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE, SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM, SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT, SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL, SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP, SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID1, SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID2, SORT_BY_ORDER_PEND_REQ_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE, SORT_BY_ORDER_SL, SORT_BY_ORDER_TP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION, SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP, SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME, SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT, SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID }; To correctly display the order properties in the journal, add the indices of the new properties and the appropriate messages in the Datas.mqh file: MSG_ORD_PROFIT_PT, MSG_ORD_MAGIC_ID, MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID1, MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID2, MSG_ORD_PEND_REQ_ID , MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN, { "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" }, { "Идентификатор магического номера" , "Magic number's identifier" } , { "Идентификатор первой группы" , "First group's identifier" } , { "Идентификатор второй группы" , "Second group's identifier" } , { "Идентификатор отложенного запроса" , "Pending request's identifier" } , { "Цена открытия" , "Price open" }, Add the necessary changes to the abstract order class in the Order.mqh file. In the private section of the class, add four methods retrieving the "magic number" from the order property value and returning the ID of the magic number (the magic number set in the program settings), group 1 and 2 IDs and the pending request ID:

class COrder : public CObject { private : ulong m_ticket; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } ushort GetMagicID( void ) const { return ushort ( this .Magic() & 0xFFFF ); } uchar GetGroupID1( void ) const { return uchar ( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0x0F ; } uchar GetGroupID2( void ) const { return uchar (( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0xF0 )>> 4 ; } uchar GetPendReqID( void ) const { return uchar ( this .Magic()>> 24 ) & 0xFF ; } public : COrder( void ){;}

To return the ushort magic number value from the uint value of the order magic number, apply the mask (0xFFFF) leaving only two lower bytes unchanged in the uint number, while two higher bytes of the uint number are filled with zeros. When converting uint to ushort, the upper two bytes are discarded automatically.

To retrieve the first group ID, we first need to shift the magic number property 16 bits right (so that the uchar value of group IDs makes it onto the uint number zero byte). The 0x0F mask is then applied to the obtained number. The mask leaves only the lower four bits of the value obtained during the shift. Conversion of uint into uchar discards all upper bytes of the number leaving a lower one the mask is applied to. Thus, we obtain a four-bit value from 0 to 15.

Retrieving the second group ID is different as the necessary value is located in the upper four bits of the uchar value. Therefore, first we do the same as when retrieving the first group ID — shift the value of the magic number property 16 bits right (so that the uchar value of the group IDs makes it onto the zero byte of the uint number) and apply the mask of 0xF0 to the obtained number. The mask leaves only four upper bits of the value obtained during the shift. Next, the obtained value is additionally shifted four bits right, so that the upper bits storing the ID number are corrected to 0 and 15.

To retrieve the pending request ID, shift the oldest byte of the uint number 24 bits right, so that this one-byte uchar value makes it onto the uint number zero bite, and apply the 0xFF mask to it (which is, in fact, not necessary since a single lower byte remains anyway when converting a uint number into uchar type).



Add the methods returning the four new properties to the block of methods for a simplified access to the abstract order object properties:



long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long MagicID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID); } long GroupID1( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1); } long GroupID2( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2); } long PendReqID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID); } long TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } long TimeOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } long TimeClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_STATE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); }

Also, add the three methods for setting the new properties for the abstract order:



double ProfitFull( void ) const { return this .Profit()+ this .Comission()+ this .Swap(); } int ProfitInPoints( void ) const ; void SetGroupID1( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1,group_id); } void SetGroupID2( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2,group_id); } void SetPendReqID( const long req_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,req_id); } void SetCommentExt( const string comment_ext) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext); }

In the closed class constructor, fill in the new properties fields by ID values using the above methods:



COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = this .OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = this .OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = this .PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID] = this .GetMagicID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1] = this .GetGroupID1(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2] = this .GetGroupID2(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID] = this .GetPendReqID(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)] = "" ; }

Add the display of the description of all new properties of the abstract order to the method returning descriptions of integer properties:

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TICKET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TICKET_FROM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TICKET_TO)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TIME_EXP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ ": " + this .TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE_BY_DIRECTION)+ ": " + this .DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_REASON)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetReasonDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_POSITION_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_DEAL_ENTRY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetEntryDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_POSITION_BY_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TIME_OPEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TIME_CLOSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TIME_UPDATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": \"" + this .StateDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_DISTANCE_PT) : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PROFIT_PT) )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID1)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID2)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PEND_REQ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

The abstract order class is ready. Now we need to make changes to the event classes.

In the abstract event class in the Event.mqh file, add the methods returning new IDs to the protected class section:



protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_digits; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } ushort GetMagicID( void ) const { return ushort ( this .Magic() & 0xFFFF ); } uchar GetGroupID1( void ) const { return uchar ( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0x0F ; } uchar GetGroupID2( void ) const { return uchar (( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0xF0 )>> 4 ; } uchar GetPendReqID( void ) const { return uchar ( this .Magic()>> 24 ) & 0xFF ; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket);

The methods are similar to the abstract order class methods described above.

Now in the five classes derived from the abstract event class (in the files EventModify.mqh, EventOrderPlaced.mqh, EventOrderRemoved.mqh, EventPositionClose.mqh and EventPositionOpen.mqh), namely in the methods of the event brief description, instead of the single string

string CEventModify::EventsMessage( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ " " +( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string text= "" ;

add the following strings for each class:

string CEventModify::EventsMessage( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string magic_id=(( this .GetPendReqID()> 0 || this .GetGroupID1()> 0 || this .GetGroupID2()> 0 ) ? " (" +( string ) this .GetMagicID()+ ")" : "" ); string group_id1=( this .GetGroupID1()> 0 ? ", G1: " +( string ) this .GetGroupID1() : "" ); string group_id2=( this .GetGroupID2()> 0 ? ", G2: " +( string ) this .GetGroupID2() : "" ); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ " " +( string ) this .Magic()+magic_id+group_id1+group_id2 : "" ); string text= "" ;

When storing multiple data in a single magic number value, a completely different value (not the one set in the program settings) is displayed when showing the number in the journal because the magic number is stored only in two lower bytes while groups and pending request IDs are stored in two upper bytes. Therefore, if IDs (or at least one of them) are added in the magic number value, descriptions of each separate ID are added to the values displayed in the journal.

We have implemented all the necessary changes for storing data in the magic number value. Now let's move on to the pending request class and the first implementation of generating pending requests in case of errors when opening a position.



Pending request class, first implementation of requests

In the Trading.mqh trading class file before the body of the CTrading trading class, add the new class describing the pending request object:

class CPendingReq : public CObject { private : MqlTradeRequest m_request; uchar m_id; int m_retcode; double m_price_create; ulong m_time_create; ulong m_time_activate; ulong m_waiting_msc; uchar m_current_attempt; uchar m_total_attempts; void CopyRequest( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { this .m_request=request; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; public : MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest( void ) const { return this .m_request; } double PriceCreate( void ) const { return this .m_price_create; } ulong TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_time_create; } ulong TimeActivate( void ) const { return this .m_time_activate; } ulong WaitingMSC( void ) const { return this .m_waiting_msc; } uchar CurrentAttempt( void ) const { return this .m_current_attempt; } uchar TotalAttempts( void ) const { return this .m_total_attempts; } uchar ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } void SetPriceCreate( const double price) { this .m_price_create=price; } void SetTimeCreate( const ulong time) { this .m_time_create=time; } void SetTimeActivate( const ulong time) { this .m_time_activate=time; } void SetWaitingMSC( const ulong miliseconds) { this .m_waiting_msc=miliseconds; } void SetCurrentAttempt( const uchar number) { this .m_current_attempt=number; } void SetTotalAttempts( const uchar number) { this .m_total_attempts=number; } void SetID( const uchar id) { this .m_id=id; } CPendingReq( void ){;} CPendingReq( const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode); }; CPendingReq::CPendingReq( const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) : m_price_create(price), m_time_create(time), m_id(id), m_retcode(retcode) { this .CopyRequest(request); } int CPendingReq::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return ( this .ID()>compared_req.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared_req.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); return 0 ; }

I believe, this class is quite simple. There is no need to describe the strings commented out in it. All is clear by method names and class member variables. However, I think I should explain how this object, related methods and the trading class functionality should work.

When receiving an error from the server, we want to create another server request and exit the trading method. When the waiting time of the newly created request is up, it is sent to the server again. If an error is received again, we seemingly need to create a pending request. But it has already been generated when receiving the server error for the first time. Therefore, the presence of the pending request ID is checked in the magic number of the received trading request. If the request is present, the request has already been created and another attempt is being sent to the server at the moment, which means no new request is required. If the trading request magic number has no ID, a new pending request featuring the first lowest ID is generated and the exit from the trading method is performed to release the program for other actions.

The list of trading requests can always be seen in the trading class timer. If the waiting time of the next request is up, the appropriate trading method is called from the timer. When checking each request from the list of pending requests, the presence of an appropriate position or an order in the list of market orders and positions is checked. If an order or a position with the current ID is present, the pending order has fulfilled its function and should be removed from the request list.



Let's start implementation.



We have already added the class to the Trading.mqh file.

Now, declare the method for searching and returning the first lowest unused pending request ID in its private section:



int GetFreeID( void ); public : CTrading();

Let's write its implementation outside the class body:

int CTrading::GetFreeID( void ) { int id= WRONG_VALUE ; CPendingReq *element= new CPendingReq() ; if (element== NULL ) return 0 ; for ( int i= 1 ;i< 256 ;i++) { element.SetID(( uchar )i); this .m_list_request.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_request.Search(element)== WRONG_VALUE ) { id=i; break ; } } delete element ; return id ; }

We may have 255 independent pending requests in total. Each of the requests has its own properties, its own waiting time between trading attempts and, consequently, its own pending request object lifetime. In this regard, there may be a situation when the number of, say, 255 is already used by the request ID, while the ID with the number of 0 or 1 or any of the lower ones are already released and can be used for new trading requests. The method is used to find the lowest released ID number.

A temporary class object of a pending request and the ID with the value of -1 are created first. This value informs there are no free IDs — all 255 of them are occupied, while the value of 0 means a temporary object creation error. Further on, in a loop by possible ID index values from 1 to 255, check the presence of a request object with its ID equal to the current loop index in the list of pending requests. To do this, we first set the ID equal to the loop index number for the temporary object, set the sorted list flag for the list and simply look for the request object with the same ID in the list. In other words, we look for the request object equal to the temporary object, to which a loop index is set as an ID. If such an object is not found in the list, set the loop index for the value returned from the method and break the loop.

After completing the loop, remove the temporary request object and return the ID value, which may be either -1, or from 1 to 255.



In the public class section, declare the method for creating a pending request and add the methods for setting/returning ID values to/from the "magic number" order/position property value:



bool CreatePendingRequest ( const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode,CSymbol *symbol_obj); void SetGroupID1( const uchar group, uint &magic) { magic &= 0xFFF0FFFF ; magic |= uint (ConvToXX(group, 0 )<< 16 ) ; } void SetGroupID2( const uchar group, uint &magic) { magic &= 0xFF0FFFFF ; magic |= uint (ConvToXX(group, 1 )<< 16 ) ; } void SetPendReqID( const uchar id, uint &magic) { magic &= 0x00FFFFFF ; magic |= ( uint )id<< 24 ; } uchar ConvToXX( const uchar number, const uchar index) const { return ((number> 15 ? 15 : number)<<( 4 *(index> 1 ? 1 : index)));} ushort GetMagicID( const uint magic) const { return ushort (magic & 0xFFFF ); } uchar GetGroupID1( const uint magic) const { return uchar (magic>> 16 ) & 0x0F ; } uchar GetGroupID2( const uint magic) const { return uchar ((magic>> 16 ) & 0xF0 )>> 4 ; } uchar GetPendReqID( const uint magic) const { return uchar (magic>> 24 ) & 0xFF ; }

We have already considered the methods of returning values. The identical ones are used here. Let's consider the methods for setting different IDs.



Since two group IDs are stored in a single byte and the numerical ID value may only take values from 0 to 15 (4 bytes), we need to shift its values 4 bits left to set the second group ID. This will allow us to store it in the four upper bits of a one-byte number. This is done by the ConvToXX() method. Depending on the group index (0 or 1), it either shifts a number passed to it (0-15) 4 bits left (the second group, index 1) or does not shift it (the first group, index 0)



To set the first group ID value, we first need to reset the four lower bits of the byte we are going to save the ID value to. This can be done by applying the mask to the magic value. The F value is used for each half-byte (4 bits) in the mask.

In other words, the hexadecimal value of the decimal number 15 (F) is applied to the bits, in which the values should be left unchanged, while zero is applied to the bits that should be deleted. Thus, the mask applied to the magic number value is to be as follows: 0x FFF0FFFF.

where:

FFFF — leave the magic number ID (the magic number set in the EA settings),

— leave the magic number ID (the magic number set in the EA settings), F0 — delete (0) the lower four bits in the byte storing the group IDs, while the upper ones remain set to (F) — the second group ID is stored there,

— delete (0) the lower four bits in the byte storing the group IDs, while the upper ones remain set to (F) — the second group ID is stored there, FF — leave the pending request ID value



Next, place the group number obtained from the ConvToXX() method with the index of 0 and shifted 16 bits left to the byte prepared for storing group IDs, so that the obtained number makes it onto the required byte the group IDs are stored in.

To set the second group ID value, reset the four upper bits of the byte we are going to save the ID value to. We do that by applying the 0x FF0FFFFF mask to the magic number.

where:

FFFF — leave the magic number ID (the magic number set in the EA settings),

— leave the magic number ID (the magic number set in the EA settings), 0F — delete (0) the upper four bits in the byte storing the group IDs, while the lower ones remain set to (F) — the first group ID is stored there,

— delete (0) the upper four bits in the byte storing the group IDs, while the lower ones remain set to (F) — the first group ID is stored there, FF — leave the pending request ID value



Next, place the group number obtained from the ConvToXX() method with the index of 1 and shifted 16 bits left to the byte prepared for storing group IDs, so that the obtained number makes it onto the required byte the group IDs are stored in.

To set the pending request ID value, reset the byte value we are going to save the ID value to. We do that by applying the 0x 00FFFFFF mask to the magic number.

where:

FFFF — leave the magic number ID (the magic number set in the EA settings),

— leave the magic number ID (the magic number set in the EA settings), FF — leave group ID values,

— leave group ID values, 00 — delete the pending request ID value



Next, place the ID uchar value shifted 24 bits left to the byte prepared for storing a pending request ID, so that the obtained number makes it onto the required byte the pending request ID is stored at.

Implement the method for creating a pending request object beyond the class body:

bool CTrading::CreatePendingRequest( const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { CPendingReq *req_obj= new CPendingReq(id,symbol_obj.Bid(),symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); if (req_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_request.Add(req_obj)) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); delete req_obj; return false ; } req_obj.SetTimeActivate(symbol_obj.Time()+wait); req_obj.SetWaitingMSC(wait); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( 0 ); req_obj.SetTotalAttempts(attempts); return true ; }

The method is simple — a new request object is created and added to the list of pending requests. The values passed to the method are added to the object fields (request activation time is calculated as a request creation time + waiting time) and true is returned. Otherwise, the method returns false.

In the trading class timer we have developed in the previous article, add the logic of working with pending requests:

void CTrading:: OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list_request.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CPendingReq *req_obj= this .m_list_request.At(i); if (req_obj== NULL ) continue ; if (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>req_obj.TotalAttempts() || req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>= UCHAR_MAX ) { this .m_list_request.Delete(i); continue ; } MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) continue ; req_obj.SetTimeActivate(req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if (symbol_obj.Time()<req_obj.TimeActivate()) continue ; req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); uchar id= this .GetPendReqID(( uint )request.magic); CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) continue ; switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : if (list.Total()== 0 ) { this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation); } else this .m_list_request.Delete(i); break ; default : break ; } } }

The operation logic is described in details in the code comments and requires no explanations. The only thing worth noting is the next trading request activation time calculation. The time is calculated as "request object creation time" + waiting time in milliseconds * next attempt index. Thus, the request time is bound to the first request creation time and attempt index. The higher the attempt number, the more time should pass from the object generation till its activation. The time is increased discretely: if we wait for 10 seconds, the first attempt should occur in 10 seconds, the second one — in 20 seconds, the third one — in 30 seconds etc. Thus, the interval between trading attempts will always be no less than the specified waiting time between them.



In the method returning the way of handling errors, shift the code of the trade server connection absence error to the block returning the "waiting" handling type. Previously, the code was handled as "create a pending trading request":

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::ResultProccessingMethod( const uint result_code) { switch (result_code) { #ifdef __MQL4__ case 9 : case 64 : case 65 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; case 1 : case 2 : case 5 : case 7 : case 132 : case 133 : case 139 : case 140 : case 148 : case 149 : case 150 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; case 3 : case 129 : case 130 : case 131 : case 134 : case 147 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT; case 4 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 6 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 8 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 136 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 137 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 141 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 145 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 146 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 1000 ; case 128 : case 135 : case 138 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH; #else case 10026 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; case 10007 : case 10012 : case 10017 : case 10018 : case 10023 : case 10025 : case 10028 : case 10032 : case 10033 : case 10034 : case 10035 : case 10036 : case 10039 : case 10040 : case 10041 : case 10042 : case 10043 : case 10044 : case 10045 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; case 10004 : case 10006 : case 10020 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH; case 10013 : case 10014 : case 10015 : case 10016 : case 10019 : case 10022 : case 10030 : case 10038 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT; case 10021 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 10024 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 10029 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 10031 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 20000 ; case 10011 : case 10027 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; case 10008 : case 10009 : case 10010 : #endif default : break ; } return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; }

Why? First, in order to test generation of pending requests with waiting, return 20 seconds waiting between requests. Besides, this makes performing multiple trading attempts while waiting for the connection with the trade server to be restored more convenient. Anyway, this is the first test version of handling pending requests and it will be improved and changed.

Since we are testing the concept here, we are going to create a pending request only to open a position and only to obtain a trade server error. When checking the validity of trading requests, we are not going to create pending requests leaving waiting inside the position opening method.

Add the pending request creation block to the position opening method:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )type; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; double pr=(type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.Bid()); ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method= this .CheckErrors( this .m_request.volume,pr,action,order_type,symbol_obj,trade_obj,DFUN, 0 , this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp); if (method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); :: Sleep (method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_total_try;i++) { res=trade_obj.OpenPosition(type, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp,magic,comment,deviation); if (res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true ; } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N), string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); method= this .ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this .SetTradingDisableFlag( true ); break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this .RequestErrorsCorrecting( this .m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue ; } if (method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { if ( this .GetPendReqID(( uint )magic)== 0 ) { ulong wait=(method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING ? method : 0 ); int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return false ; uint mn = ( magic== ULONG_MAX ? ( uint ) trade_obj.GetMagic() : ( uint ) magic ) ; this .SetPendReqID(( uchar )id,mn); this .m_request.magic=mn; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.type=order_type; uchar attempts=( this .m_total_try- 1 < 1 ? 1 : this .m_total_try- 1 ); this .CreatePendingRequest(( uchar )id,attempts,wait, this .m_request,trade_obj.GetResultRetcode(),symbol_obj); break ; } } } } return res; }

The code comments contain all the details. However, you are welcome to use the comments section if you have any questions.

Let's make slight improvements in the Engine.mqh file of the library's CEngine base object class.



Add the method setting the number of trading attempts in the block of methods for placing trading object properties:



void TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetMagic( const uint magic, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetComment( const string comment, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetAsyncMode( const bool async_mode= false , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetTotalTry( const uchar attempts) { this .m_trading.SetTotalTry(attempts); }

The method simply calls the trading class method of the same name.

In the private class section, add the method of converting group ID values into a uchar value, while in the public section, declare the method for creating and returning the composite magic number value:



CEngine(); ~CEngine(); private : uchar ConvToXX( const uchar number, const uchar index) const { return ((number> 15 ? 15 : number)<<( 4 *(index> 1 ? 1 : index))); } public : uint SetCompositeMagicNumber( ushort magic_id, const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const uchar pending_req_id= 0 ); };

We have already considered the conversion method above. The method of creating the composite magic number is used to combine the values of the magic number, the first and second groups and the pending order ID into a single magic number set for an order when sending it to the server.

Let's write its implementation outside the class body:

uint CEngine::SetCompositeMagicNumber( ushort magic_id, const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const uchar pending_req_id= 0 ) { uint magic=magic_id; this .m_trading.SetGroupID1(group_id1,magic); this .m_trading.SetGroupID2(group_id2,magic); this .m_trading.SetPendReqID(pending_req_id,magic); return magic; }

The method receives all IDs which are all added to the magic number value (to be returned from the method) using the previously considered trading class methods for setting IDs.

This is all we needed to do to check the offered idea.

To test the generation and handling a pending request, we need to simulate an error requiring a second request after waiting. As you may remember, we have made the handling of the "no connection to trade server" error as 20 seconds waiting. We have five trading attempts by default. This means we simply need to launch the EA, disable the Internet (disconnect from the trade server) and try to open a position (Buy/Sell button on the test EA trading panel). After getting an error, we will have 20 * 5 = 100 seconds to enable Internet again and observe how the EA handles the created pending request. After 100 seconds (necessary to complete five repeated attempts), the pending request should be automatically removed from the request list (after connection to the server is restored since the time can be obtained only if the connection is active). This feature is not implemented yet, since we are currently testing the pending request operation. Besides, the functionality is still under development and requires changes so that all remaining features are implemented. This means that after the connection to the trade server is restored, the EA will start sending trading requests set in the request object in any case. After the first of the repeated attempts, a position should be opened and the pending request object removed from the request list.

We have implemented storing several IDs in the magic number value along with the pending request. In order to test adding these IDs to the sent request magic number, let's make a random selection of the first and second subgroup numbers in the groups 1 and 2, and write them to the "magic number" order property. When opening a position, the journal displays both a real open position/placed order magic number and a magic number ID set in the settings (in brackets after the true value of the magic number), as well as subgroup IDs in the first and second groups (indicated as G1 and G2).

Testing

To test pending requests, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part26\ under the name TestDoEasyPart26.mq5.

In the EA inputs, change the magic number type from ulong to ushort — now the maximum size of the magic number cannot exceed two bytes (65535). Also, add yet another variable — the number of trading attempts:



input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

In the global variables, change the magic_number variable type from ulong to ushort and add the two variables for storing the group values:



CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1 ; uchar group2 ;

In the OnInit() handler, initialize the group variables and set the initial status to generate pseudo-random numbers:



int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy();

In the library initialization function, set the default magic number for all trading objects and the number of trading attempts:



void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Number of used symbols: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.TradingOnInit(); engine.TradingSetMagic(engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number)); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.TradingSetTotalTry(InpTotalAttempts); engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } }

To test the magic number with random group ID values, we are going to introduce the comp_magic boolean variable equal to true and indicating the usage of the composite magic number in the functions of opening positions/placing pending orders. Instead of using the magic_number variable, introduce the new magic variable storing the magic value depending on the comp_magic variable value.

When setting the value for magic (the permanent magic number defined in the settings or the composite magic number consisting of a specified magic number + random group 1 and 2 ID values), we are going to check the comp_magic value. If true, use the composite magic number. If false, use the one defined in the settings.

Make changes in the PressButtonEvents() function handling pressing the EA trading panel buttons:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic = (comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (), magic ,stoploss,takeprofit); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit, magic ,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit, magic ,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit, magic ,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (), magic ,stoploss,takeprofit); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit, magic ,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit, magic ,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit, magic ,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY))

Replace the magic_number variable with magic in all the strings calling the library trading methods.

To set random values for group IDs, add the value returned by the Rand() function already featuring minimum and maximum range values, within which the function returns a pseudo-random value:

uint Rand( const uint min= 0 , const uint max= 15 ) { return ( rand () % (max+ 1 -min))+min; }

Compile and launch the EA. Turn off the Internet and wait till the following image appears in the lower right corner of the terminal:









After disabling the Internet and clicking Sell, the trade server returns the error and the following entries are displayed in the journal:

2019.11 . 26 15 : 34 : 48.661 CTrading::OpenPosition< uint , uint >: Invalid request: 2019.11 . 26 15 : 34 : 48.661 No connection with the trade server 2019.11 . 26 15 : 34 : 48.661 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.11 . 26 15 : 34 : 48.661 Trading attempt # 1 . Error: No connection with the trade server

After receiving the error, the library creates a pending request with the parameters set during the unsuccessful attempt to open a short position.

The pending request also features the number of attempts and the waiting time of 20 seconds.



Then enable the Internet to restore the connection to the trade server:





As soon as the connection is restored, the library starts handling a pending request sending it to the server. As a result, we have an open position with journal entries:

2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 00.853 CTrading::OpenPosition< double , double >: Invalid request: 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 00.853 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 00.853 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 00.853 Trading operation aborted 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.192 CTrading::OpenPosition< double , double >: Invalid request: 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.192 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.192 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.192 Trading operation aborted 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.942 - Position is open: 2019.11 . 26 10 : 35 : 01.660 - 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.942 EURUSD Opened 0.10 Sell # 486405595 [ 0.10 Market-order Sell # 486405595 ] at price 1.10126 , sl 1.10285 , tp 1.09985 , Magic number 17629307 ( 123 ), G1: 13 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.942 OnDoEasyEvent: Position is open

As we can see, after restoring the connection to the trade server, trading for the current account was enabled with a delay.

But the pending request did the trick anyway...

Also, we can see the real magic number 17629307 in the journal followed by the magic number defined in the EA settings in brackets (123) plus another entry G1: 13 informing that the first group ID is equal to 13, while the second group ID is absent — its value turned out to be equal to zero, therefore there was no second entry with the G2: XX second group ID.

Please note: Do not use the results of the trading class with the pending requests, described in the article, and the attached test EA in real trading!

The article, its accompanying materials and results are meant only as a test of the pending requests concept. In its current state, it is not a finished product and is in no way intended for real trading. Instead, it is only meant for the demo mode or the tester.

What's next?

In the following articles, we will continue the development of the pending request class.

All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

