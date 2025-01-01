Exporting Functions

A function declared in a mql5 program with the export postmodifier can be used in another mql5 program. Such a function is called exportable, and it can be called from other programs after compilation.

int Function() export

{

}

This modifier orders the compiler to add the function into the table of EX5 functions exported by this ex5 file. Only function with such a modifier are accessible ("visible") from other mql5 programs.

The library property tells the compiler that the EX5-file will be a library, and the compiler will show it in the header of EX5.

All functions that are planned as exportable ones must be marked with the export modifier.

