MQL5 ReferenceLanguage BasicsFunctionsExporting Functions
- Function Call
- Passing Parameters
- Function Overloading
- Operation Overloading
- Description of External Functions
- Exporting Functions
- Event Handling Functions
Exporting Functions
A function declared in a mql5 program with the export postmodifier can be used in another mql5 program. Such a function is called exportable, and it can be called from other programs after compilation.
|
int Function() export
This modifier orders the compiler to add the function into the table of EX5 functions exported by this ex5 file. Only function with such a modifier are accessible ("visible") from other mql5 programs.
The library property tells the compiler that the EX5-file will be a library, and the compiler will show it in the header of EX5.
All functions that are planned as exportable ones must be marked with the export modifier.
