Applying network functions, or MySQL without DLL: Part I - Connector

Introduction

About a year ago, MQL5 network functions were replenished with functions for working with sockets. This opened up great opportunities for programmers developing products for the Market. Now they can implement things that required dynamic libraries before. We will consider one of such examples in this series of two articles. In the first article, I am going to consider the MySQL connector principles, while in the second one, I will develop the simplest applications using the connector, namely the service for collecting properties of signals available in the terminal and the program for viewing their changes over time (see Fig. 1).







Fig. 1. The program for viewing changes in signal properties over time



Sockets

A socket is a software interface for exchanging data between processes. The processes can be launched both on a single PC and on different ones connected into a network.

MQL5 provides client TCP sockets only. This means we are able to initiate a connection but we cannot wait for it from the outside. Therefore, if we need to provide a connection between MQL5 programs via sockets, we need a server which is to act as an intermediary. The server waits for a connection to the listened port and performs certain functions at the client's request. To connect to the server, we need to know its ip address and port.

A port is a number ranging from 0 to 65535. There are three port ranges: system (0 - 1023), user (1024-49151) and dynamic ones (49152-65535). Some ports are allocated to work with certain functions. The allocation is performed by IANA – an organization that manages IP address zones and top-level domains, as well as registers MIME data types.

The port 3306 is allocated to MySQL by default. We will connect to it when accessing the server. Please note that this value can be changed. Therefore, when developing an EA, the port should be set in the inputs along with the IP address.

The following approach is used when working with sockets:

Create a socket (get a handle or an error)

Connect to the server

Exchange data

Close the socket

When working with multiple connections, keep in mind the limitation of 128 simultaneously open sockets for a single MQL5 program.







Wireshark traffic analyzer

The traffic analyzer facilitates debugging the code of a program applying sockets. Without it, the entire process resembles repairing electronics without an oscilloscope. The analyzer captures data from the selected network interface and displays it in a readable form. It tracks the size of the packets, the time gap between them, the presence of retransmits and connection drops, as well as many other useful data. It also decrypts many protocols.



Personally, I use Wireshark for these purposes.

Fig. 2. Wireshark traffic analyzer



Figure 2 shows the traffic analyzer window with captured packets where:

Display filter line. "tcp.port==3306" means that only packets with a local or remote TCP port of 3306 are displayed (default MySQL server port). Packets. Here we can see the connection setup process, server greeting, authorization request and subsequent exchange.

Selected packet content in hexadecimal form. In this case, we can see the contents of the MySQL server greeting packet.

Transport level (TCP). We are located here when using functions for working with sockets.

Application level (MySQL). This is what we are to consider in this article.



The display filter does not limit packet capture. This is clearly visible in the status bar stating that 35 captured packets out of 2623 ones located in the memory are being handled at the moment. To reduce the load on PC, we should set the capture filter when selecting the network interface, as shown in Fig. 3. This should be done only if all the other packages are really not useful.







Fig. 3. Packet capture filter

To familiarize ourselves with the traffic analyzer, let's try to establish a connection with the "google.com" server and track the process. To do this, write a small script.

void OnStart () { int socket= SocketCreate (); if (socket== INVALID_HANDLE ) return ; if ( SocketConnect (socket, "google.com" , 80 , 2000 )== false ) { return ; } Sleep ( 5000 ); SocketClose (socket); }

So, first we create a socket and get its handle using the SocketCreate() function. The reference says that in this case, you can get an error in two cases which are almost impossible:

The ERR_NETSOCKET_TOO_MANY_OPENED error signals that more than 128 sockets are open. The ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED error appears when trying to call a socket creation from an indicator, in which this feature is disabled.

After receiving the handle, try to establish the connection. In this example, we connect to the "google.com" server (do not forget to add it to the allowed addresses in the terminal settings), namely, to port 80 with the timeout of 2 000 milliseconds. After establishing the connection, wait for 5 seconds and close it. Now let's see how it looks in the traffic analyzer window.

Fig. 4. Establishing and closing a connection



In Figure 4, we can see the data exchange between our script and the "google.com" server with the "172.217.16.14" ip address. DNS queries are not displayed here since the filter line features the "tcp.port==80" expression.

The upper three packets represent establishing a connection, while the lower three ones represent its closure. The Time column displays the time between packets, and we can see 5 seconds of downtime. Please note that the packets are colored green, unlike the ones in Figure 2. This is because in the previous case, the analyzer detected the MySQL protocol in the exchange. In the current case, no data was passed and the analyzer highlighted the packets with the default TCP color.







Data exchange

According to the protocol, the MySQL server should send a greeting after establishing a connection. In response to it, the client sends an authorization request. This mechanism is described in detail in the Connection Phase section on the dev.mysql.com website. If the greeting is not received, the IP address is invalid or the server is listening to another port. In any case, this means we have connected to something that is definitely not a MySQL server. In a normal situation, we need to receive data (read it from the socket) and parse it.





Receipt



In the CMySQLTransaction class (to be described in detail a bit later), data receipt has been implemented as follows:

bool CMySQLTransaction::ReceiveData( ushort error_code= 0 ) { char buf[]; uint timeout_check= GetTickCount ()+m_timeout; do { uint len= SocketIsReadable (m_socket); if (len) { int rsp_len= SocketRead (m_socket,buf,len,m_timeout); m_rx_counter+= rsp_len; ENUM_TRANSACTION_STATE res = Incoming(buf,rsp_len); if (res==MYSQL_TRANSACTION_COMPLETE) return true ; else if (res==MYSQL_TRANSACTION_ERROR) { if (m_packet.error.code) SetUserError (MYSQL_ERR_SERVER_ERROR); else SetUserError (MYSQL_ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR); return false ; } } } while ( GetTickCount ()<timeout_check && ! IsStopped ()); SetUserError (error_code); return false ; }

uint timeout_check= GetTickCount ()+m_timeout;

Hereis a socket handle obtained earlier when creating it, whileis data reading timeout used as the SocketRead() function argument for accepting a fragment of data, as well as in the form of the timeout of receiving the entire data. Before entering the loop, set a timestamp. Reaching it is considered the data receipt timeout:

Next, read the SocketIsReadable() function result in a loop and wait till it returns a non-zero value. After that, read data to the buffer and pass it for handling.

uint len= SocketIsReadable (m_socket); if (len) { int rsp_len= SocketRead (m_socket,buf,len,m_timeout); m_rx_counter+= rsp_len; ENUM_TRANSACTION_STATE res = Incoming(buf,rsp_len); ... }

We cannot count on the ability to accept the entire packet if there is data in the socket. There are a number of situations where data can arrive in small portions. For example, it may be a poor connection via a 4G modem with a large number of retransmits. Therefore, our handler should be able to collect data into some indivisible groups it is possible to work with. Let's use MySQL packets for that.



The CMySQLTransaction::Incoming() method is used to accumulate and handle data:



ENUM_TRANSACTION_STATE Incoming( uchar &data[], uint len);

The result it returns lets us know what to do next — continue, complete or interrupt the process of receiving data:

enum ENUM_TRANSACTION_STATE { MYSQL_TRANSACTION_ERROR=- 1 , MYSQL_TRANSACTION_IN_PROGRESS= 0 , MYSQL_TRANSACTION_COMPLETE, MYSQL_TRANSACTION_SUBQUERY_COMPLETE };

In case of an internal error, as well as when getting a server error or completing data receipt, reading data from the socket should be stopped. In all other cases, it should be continued. MYSQL_TRANSACTION_SUBQUERY_COMPLETE value indicates that one of the server responses to a client's multiple query has been accepted. It is equivalent to MYSQL_TRANSACTION_IN_PROGRESS for the reading algorithm.





Fig. 5. MySQL packet



MySQL packet format is displayed in Fig. 5. The first three bytes define the size of a useful load in the packet, while the next byte means the serial number of the packet in the sequence and is followed by data. The serial number is set to zero at the beginning of each exchange. For example, the greeting packet is 0, client authorization request — 1, server response — 2 (end of the connection phase). Next, when sending a client query, the value of the sequence number should be set to zero again and is increased in each server response packet. If the number of packets exceeds 255, the number value passes zero.



The simplest packet (MySQL ping) looks as follows in the traffic analyzer:





Fig. 6. Ping packet in the traffic analyzer



The Ping packet contains one byte of data with the value of 14 (or 0x0E in hexadecimal form).



Let's consider the CMySQLTransaction::Incoming() method which gathers data to packets and passes them to handlers. Its abridged source code is provided below.

ENUM_TRANSACTION_STATE CMySQLTransaction::Incoming( uchar &data[], uint len) { int ptr= 0 ; ENUM_TRANSACTION_STATE result=MYSQL_TRANSACTION_IN_PROGRESS; while (len> 0 ) { if (m_packet.total_length== 0 ) { while (m_rcv_len< 4 && len> 0 ) { m_hdr[m_rcv_len] = data[ptr]; m_rcv_len++; ptr++; len--; } if (m_rcv_len== 4 ) { m_packet.Reset(); m_packet.total_length = reader.TotalLength(m_hdr); m_packet.number = m_hdr[ 3 ]; m_rcv_len = 0 ; if ( ArrayResize (m_packet.data,m_packet.total_length)!=m_packet.total_length) return MYSQL_TRANSACTION_ERROR; } else return MYSQL_TRANSACTION_IN_PROGRESS; } while (len> 0 && m_rcv_len<m_packet.total_length) { m_packet.data[m_rcv_len] = data[ptr]; m_rcv_len++; ptr++; len--; } if (m_rcv_len<m_packet.total_length) return MYSQL_TRANSACTION_IN_PROGRESS; m_rcv_len = 0 ; m_packet.total_length = 0 ; } return result; }

The first step is to collect the packet header — the first 4 bytes containing data length and serial number in the sequence. To accumulate the header, use the m_hdr buffer and m_rcv_len byte counter. When 4 bytes are collected, get their length and change the m_packet.data buffer based on it. Received packet data is copied to it. When the packet is ready, pass it to the handler.

If len length of received data is still not zero after receiving the packet, this means we have received several packets. We can handle either several whole packets, or several partial ones in a single Incoming() method call.



Packet types are provided below:

enum ENUM_PACKET_TYPE { MYSQL_PACKET_NONE= 0 , MYSQL_PACKET_DATA, MYSQL_PACKET_EOF, MYSQL_PACKET_OK, MYSQL_PACKET_GREETING, MYSQL_PACKET_ERROR };

Each of them has its own handler, which parses their sequence and contents according to the protocol. Values received during the parsing are assigned to members of the corresponding classes. In the current connector implementation, all data received in packets is parsed. This may seem somewhat redundant since the properties of the "Table" and "Original table" fields often coincide. Besides, the values of some flags are rarely needed (see Fig. 7). However, the availability of these properties allows to flexibly build the logic of interacting with the MySQL server at the application layer of the program.





Fig. 7. Field description packet







Sending



Sending data is a bit easier here.



bool CMySQLTransaction::ping( void ) { if (reset_rbuf()== false ) { SetUserError (MYSQL_ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR); return false ; } m_tx_buf.Reset(); m_tx_buf.Add( 0x00 , 4 ); m_tx_buf+= uchar ( 0x0E ); m_tx_buf.AddHeader( 0 ); uint len = m_tx_buf.Size(); if ( SocketSend (m_socket,m_tx_buf.Buf,len)!=len) return false ; m_tx_counter+= len; return true ; }

The source code of the ping sending method is provided above. Copy data to the prepared buffer. In case of the ping, this is the code of the 0x0E command. Next, form the header considering the amount of data and the packet serial number. For a ping, the serial number is always equal to zero. After that, try to send the assembled packet using the SocketSend() function.

The method of sending a query (Query) is similar to sending a ping:



bool CMySQLTransaction::query( string s) { if (reset_rbuf()== false ) { SetUserError (MYSQL_ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR); return false ; } m_tx_buf.Reset(); m_tx_buf.Add( 0x00 , 4 ); m_tx_buf+= uchar ( 0x03 ); m_tx_buf+=s; m_tx_buf.AddHeader( 0 ); uint len = m_tx_buf.Size(); if ( SocketSend (m_socket,m_tx_buf.Buf,len)!=len) return false ; m_tx_counter+= len; return true ; }

The only difference is that the useful load consists of the (0x03) command code and the query string.

Sending data is always followed by the CMySQLTransaction::ReceiveData() receipt method we have considered before. If it returns no error, transaction is considered successful.







MySQL transaction class

It is now time to consider the CMySQLTransaction class in more detail.



class CMySQLTransaction { private : string m_host; uint m_port; string m_user; string m_password; uint m_timeout; uint m_timeout_conn; uint m_keep_alive_tout; uint m_ping_period; bool m_ping_before_query; int m_socket; ulong m_rx_counter; ulong m_tx_counter; ulong m_dT; uint m_last_resp_timestamp; uint m_last_ping_timestamp; CMySQLPacket m_packet; uchar m_hdr[ 4 ]; uint m_rcv_len; CData m_tx_buf; CMySQLLoginRequest m_auth; CMySQLResponse m_rbuf[]; uint m_responses; bool ReceiveData( ushort error_code); ENUM_TRANSACTION_STATE Incoming( uchar &data[], uint len); ENUM_TRANSACTION_STATE PacketOkHandler(CMySQLPacket *p); ENUM_TRANSACTION_STATE PacketGreetingHandler(CMySQLPacket *p); ENUM_TRANSACTION_STATE PacketDataHandler(CMySQLPacket *p); ENUM_TRANSACTION_STATE PacketEOFHandler(CMySQLPacket *p); ENUM_TRANSACTION_STATE PacketErrorHandler(CMySQLPacket *p); bool ping( void ); bool query( string s); bool reset_rbuf( void ); uint tick_diff( uint prev_ts); CMySQLPacketReader reader; public : CMySQLTransaction(); ~CMySQLTransaction(); bool Config( string host, uint port, string user, string password, uint keep_alive_tout); void KeepAliveTimeout( uint tout); void PingPeriod( uint period) {m_ping_period=period;} void PingBeforeQuery( bool st) {m_ping_before_query=st;} void OnTimer ( void ); CMySQLLoginRequest *Handshake( void ) { return &m_auth;} bool Query( string q); uint Responses( void ) { return m_responses;} CMySQLResponse *Response( uint idx); CMySQLResponse *Response( void ) { return Response( 0 );} MySQLServerError GetServerError( void ) { return m_packet.error;} ulong RequestDuration( void ) { return m_dT;} ulong RxBytesTotal( void ) { return m_rx_counter;} ulong TxBytesTotal( void ) { return m_tx_counter;} void ResetBytesCounters( void ) {m_rx_counter= 0 ; m_tx_counter= 0 ;} };

Let's have a closer look at the following private members:

m_packet of CMySQLPacket type — class of the currently handled MySQL packet (source code with comments in the MySQLPacket.mqh file)



of CMySQLPacket type — class of the currently handled MySQL packet (source code with comments in the MySQLPacket.mqh file) m_tx_buf of CData type — class of the transfer buffer created for the convenience of generating a query (Data.mqh file)

of CData type — class of the transfer buffer created for the convenience of generating a query (Data.mqh file) m_auth of CMySQLLoginRequest type — class for working with authorization (password scrambling, storing obtained server parameters and specified client parameters, the source code is in MySQLLoginRequest.mqh)

of CMySQLLoginRequest type — class for working with authorization (password scrambling, storing obtained server parameters and specified client parameters, the source code is in MySQLLoginRequest.mqh) m_rbuf of CMySQLResponse type — server repsonse buffer; the response here is the "Ok" or "Data" type packet (MySQLResponse.mqh)

of CMySQLResponse type — server repsonse buffer; the response here is the "Ok" or "Data" type packet (MySQLResponse.mqh) reader of CMySQLPacketReader type — MySQL packet parser class



The public methods are described in detail in the documentation.

For the application layer, the transaction class looks as displayed in Figure 8.



Fig. 8. CMySQLTransaction class structure



where:

CMySQLLoginRequest — should be configured before establishing a connection when specifying client parameters whose values are different from the predefined ones (optional);



— should be configured before establishing a connection when specifying client parameters whose values are different from the predefined ones (optional); CMySQLResponse — server response if a transaction is completed without errors

— server response if a transaction is completed without errors CMySQLField — field description;



— field description;

CMySQLRow — row (buffer of field values in text form);



— row (buffer of field values in text form); MySQLServerError — error description structure in case a transaction failed.



There are no public methods responsible for establishing and closing a connection. This is done automatically when calling the CMySQLTransaction::Query() method. When using the constant connection mode, it is established during the first call of CMySQLTransaction::Query() and closed after the defined timeout.

Important: In the constant connection mode, the OnTimer event handler should receive the call of the CMySQLTransaction::OnTimer() method. In this case, the timer period should be less than the ping and timeout periods.



Parameters of connection, user account, as well as special client parameter values should be set before calling CMySQLTransaction::Query().

In general, interaction with the transaction class is performed according to the following principle:







Fig. 9. Working with the CMySQLTransaction class





Application



Let's consider the simplest example of applying the connector. To do this, write a script sending the SELECT query to the world test database.

input string inp_server = "127.0.0.1" ; input uint inp_port = 3306 ; input string inp_login = "admin" ; input string inp_password = "12345" ; input string inp_db = "world" ; #include <MySQL\MySQLTransaction.mqh> CMySQLTransaction mysqlt; void OnStart () { mysqlt.Config(inp_server,inp_port,inp_login,inp_password); string q = "select `Name`,`SurfaceArea` " + "from `" +inp_db+ "`.`country` " + "where `Continent`='Oceania' " + "order by `SurfaceArea` desc limit 10" ; if (mysqlt.Query(q)== true ) { if (mysqlt.Responses()!= 1 ) return ; CMySQLResponse *r = mysqlt.Response(); if (r== NULL ) return ; Print ( "Name: " , "Surface Area" ); uint rows = r.Rows(); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<rows; i++) { double area; if (r.Row(i).Double( "SurfaceArea" ,area)== false ) break ; PrintFormat ( "%s: %.2f" ,r.Row(i)[ "Name" ],area); } } else if ( GetLastError ()==( ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST +MYSQL_ERR_SERVER_ERROR )) { Print ( "MySQL Server Error: " ,mysqlt.GetServerError().code, " (" ,mysqlt.GetServerError().message, ")" ); } else { if ( GetLastError ()>= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST ) Print ( "Transaction Error: " , EnumToString (ENUM_TRANSACTION_ERROR( GetLastError ()- ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST ))); else Print ( "Error: " , GetLastError ()); } }

Suppose that our task is to get a list of countries with the continent value of "Oceania" sorted by area from largest to smallest with the maximum of 10 items in the list. Let's perform the following actions:

Declare an instance of the mysqlt transaction class



transaction class Set connection parameters

Make the appropriate query

If the transaction is successful, make sure the number of responses is equal to the expected value

Get the pointer to the server response class

Get the number of rows in the response

Display the values of rows

The transaction may fail because of one of three reasons:



A server error - get its description using the CMySQLTransaction::GetServerError() method

- get its description using the CMySQLTransaction::GetServerError() method An internal error - use the EnumToString() function to get a description

- use the EnumToString() function to get a description Otherwise, get the error code using GetLastError()



If inputs are specified correctly, the result of the script operation is as follows:





Fig. 10. Test script operation result

More complex examples applying multiple queries and the constant connection mode will be described in the second part.





Documentation



CMySQLTransaction transaction class

List of CMySQLTransaction class methods

Method

Action

Config

Setting connection parameters

KeepAliveTimeout

Setting timeout for Keep Alive mode in seconds

PingPeriod

Setting a ping period for Keep Alive mode in seconds

PingBeforeQuery

Enable/disable ping before a query

OnTimer

Handling timer events (relevant when using Keep Alive)

Handshake

Getting the pointer to the class for working with authorization

Query

Sending a query

Responses

Getting the number of server responses

Response

Getting the pointer to the server response class

GetServerError

Getting the server error structure

RequestDuration

Transaction duration in microseconds

RxBytesTotal

The counter of accepted bytes since the program launch

TxBytesTotal

The counter of bytes sent since the program launch

ResetBytesCounters

Resetting the counters of accepted and sent bytes



Below is a brief description of each method.

Config



bool Config( string host, uint port, string user, string password, string base , uint keep_alive_tout );

Sets connection parameters.

Return value: true if successful, otherwise - false (invalid symbols in string type arguments).

KeepAliveTimeout



Enables the constant connection mode and sets its timeout. Timeout value is a time in seconds from the moment of sending the last query, after which the connection is closed. If queries are repeated more often than the defined timeout value, the connection is not closed.



void KeepAliveTimeout( uint tout );

PingPeriod



Sets the period of sending 'ping' packets in the constant connection mode. It prevents the server from closing the connection. The ping is sent after the specified time upon the last query or the previous ping.



void PingPeriod( uint period );

Return value: none.



PingBeforeQuery



Enables sending the 'ping' packet before a query. Connection may be closed or terminated for some reason in the constant connection mode in time intervals between queries. In this case, it is possible to send ping to the MySQL server to make sure the connection is active before sending a query.



void PingBeforeQuery( bool st );

Return value: none.



OnTimer



Used in the constant connection mode. The method should be called from the OnTimer event handler. The timer period should not exceed the minimum value of the KeepAliveTimeout and PingPeriod periods.



void OnTimer ( void );

Return value: none.



Handshake



Gets the pointer to the class for working with authorization. It can be used to set the flags of client capabilities and the maximum packet size before establishing a connection to the server. After the authorization, it allows receiving the version and the flags of the server capabilities.



CMySQLLoginRequest *Handshake( void );

Return value: pointer to the CMySQLLoginRequest class for working with authorization.

Query



Sends a query.



bool Query( string q );

Return value: execution result; successful - true, error - false.

Responses



Gets the number of responses.



uint Responses( void );

Return value: number of server responses.

Packets of "Ok" or "Data" types are considered responses. If the query is executed successfully, one or more responses (for multiple queries) are accepted.

Response



Gets the pointer to the MySQL server response class



CMySQLResponse *Response( uint idx );

Return value: pointer to the CMySQLResponse server response class. Passing an invalid value as an argument returns NULL.

The overloaded method without specifying an index is equivalent to Response(0).



CMySQLResponse *Response( void );

Return value: pointer to the CMySQLResponse server response class. If there are no responses, NULL is returned.

GetServerError



Gets the structure storing the code and the server error message. It can be called after the transaction class returns the MYSQL_ERR_SERVER_ERROR error.



MySQLServerError GetServerError( void );

Return value: MySQLServerError error structure

RequestDuration



Gets the request execution duration.



ulong RequestDuration( void );

Return value: query duration in microseconds from the moment of sending till the end of handling

RxBytesTotal



Gets the number of accepted bytes.



ulong RxBytesTotal( void );

Return value: number of accepted bytes (TCP level) since the program launch. The ResetBytesCounters method is used for a reset.

TxBytesTotal



Gets the number of sent bytes.



ulong TxBytesTotal( void );

Return value: number of passed bytes (TCP level) since the program launch. The ResetBytesCounters method is used for a reset.

ResetBytesCounters



Resets the counters of accepted and sent bytes.



void ResetBytesCounters( void );





CMySQLLoginRequest authorization management class



CMySQLLoginRequest class methods

Method

Action

SetClientCapabilities

Sets the client capabilities flags. Predefined value: 0x005FA685 SetMaxPacketSize

Sets the maximum allowable packet size in bytes. Predefined value: 16777215 SetCharset

Defines the set of used symbols. Predefined value: 8 Version

Returns the MySQL server version. For example: "5.7.21-log". ThreadId

Returns the current connection thread ID. It corresponds to the CONNECTION_ID value. ServerCapabilities

Gets the flags of the server capabilities

ServerLanguage

Returns the encoding and the database representation ID



CMySQLResponse server response class



A packet of "Ok" or "Data" type is considered a server response. Given that they differ significantly, the class has a separate set of methods for working with each type of packets.



General CMySQLResponse class methods:

Method

Return Value Type

Server response type: MYSQL_RESPONSE_DATA or MYSQL_RESPONSE_OK

Methods for Data type packets:



Method

Return Value Fields

Number of fields

Field

Pointer to the field class by index (overloaded method - getting the field index by name)

Field Field index by name Rows

Number of rows in a server response

Row

The pointer to a row class by index

Value

String value by row and field indices

Value String value by row index and field name ColumnToArray The result of reading a column to the string type array

ColumnToArray

The result of reading a column to the int type array with type verification

ColumnToArray

The result of reading a column to the long type array with type verification

ColumnToArray

The result of reading a column to the double type array with type verification



Method

Return Value AffectedRows

Number of rows affected by the last operation

LastId

LAST_INSERT_ID value

ServerStatus

Server status flags

Warnings

Number of warnings

Message

Server text message



MySQLServerError server error structure



Methods for "Ok" type packets:

MySQLServerError structure elements

Element

Type

Purpose

code

ushort Error code

sqlstate

uint State

message string Server text message







CMySQLField field class



CMySQLField class methods

Method

Return Value

Catalog

Name of a directory a table belongs to

Database

Name of a database a table belongs to

Table

Pseudonym of a table a field belongs to

OriginalTable

Original name of a table a field belongs to Name

Field pseudonym

OriginalName

Original field name

Charset

Applied encoding number

Length

Value length

Type

Value type

Flags

Flags defining value attributes

Decimals

Allowed decimal places

MQLType

Field type in the form of the ENUM_DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE value (except for DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_NULL )







CMySQLRow row class



CMySQLRow class methods

Method

Action Value

Returns the field value by number as a string

operator[]

Returns the field value by name as a string

MQLType

Returns the field type by number as the ENUM_DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE value

MQLType

Returns the field type by name as the ENUM_DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE value

Text

Gets the field value by number as a string with type verification

Text

Gets the field value by name as a string with type verification Integer

Gets the int type value by field number with type verification Integer

Gets the int type value by field name with type verification

Long

Gets the long type value by field number with type verification Long

Gets the long type value by field name with type verification

Double

Gets the double type value by field number with type verification Double

Gets the double type value by field name with type verification Blob

Gets the value in the form of the uchar array by field number with type verification Blob

Gets the value in the form of the uchar array by field name with type verification

Note. Type verification means that the readable field of the method working with int type should be equal to DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_INTEGER. In case of a mismatch, no value is received and the method returns 'false'. Converting MySQL field type IDs to ENUM_DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE type value is implemented in the CMySQLField::MQLType() method whose source code is provided below.



ENUM_DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE CMySQLField::MQLType( void ) { switch (m_type) { case 0x00 : case 0x04 : case 0x05 : case 0xf6 : return DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_FLOAT ; case 0x01 : case 0x02 : case 0x03 : case 0x08 : case 0x09 : case 0x10 : case 0x07 : case 0x0c : return DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_INTEGER ; case 0x0f : case 0xfd : case 0xfe : return DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_TEXT ; case 0xfb : return DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_BLOB ; default : return DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_INVALID ; } }





Conclusion

In this article, we examined the use of functions for working with sockets using the implementation of the MySQL connector as an example. This has been a theory. The second part of the article is to be of more practical nature: we will develop a service for collecting signal properties and a program for viewing changes in them.



The attached archive contains the following files: