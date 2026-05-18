Building AI-Powered Trading Systems in MQL5 (Part 9): Creating an AI Signal Dispatcher

Introduction

Part 8 of this series added loading animations, response-time metrics, prompt regeneration, and response export to the trading assistant, leaving us with a polished chat interface. What it did not solve was the gap between a chat response and an actual trade — every signal still required a hand-written prompt, every AI answer came back as free-form prose that code could not reliably parse, and nothing ever appeared on the chart to show that a decision had been made.

That gap has three edges. A response like "the trend looks bullish" carries no structured data — it cannot be parsed, logged, or fed into an order function. Routing every analysis type through one chat box means a quick scalp request, a daily bias question, and a key-level scan all share the same unstructured channel with no way to send each one to the right data or prompt template. And even when a useful signal does come back, no arrow marks the entry bar, no line marks the level, and no label ties the decision to the current timeframe, so the trader carries the signal in their head rather than on the chart.

This article closes that gap for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algo traders. We build a complete flow from a button click through bar collection, a constrained prompt, a line-based KEY:VALUE response, a parser, and a unified order function all the way to labeled drawings anchored to the current chart. The result is a canvas-based dashboard, a seven-button dispatch console, a caret-aware prompt editor, a stable integer-driven dispatch table, and a line-oriented AI protocol that produces structured signals ready for execution and backtesting. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you will have an MQL5 program that exposes a seven-button signal console on the chart, generates structured trading signals through a constrained AI protocol, places market or pending orders depending on the action, and renders every signal as a labeled drawing anchored to the current chart timeframe — ready for backtesting and further customization.





Designing a Dispatch-Driven Action System for AI Trading Signals

A dispatch-driven action system is a way of organizing several distinct user-triggered operations behind a single routing layer. Each operation carries a stable integer identifier, a label, an icon, and a handler. A central dispatcher receives an identifier and calls the matching handler. Adding a new action means adding a row to a table and a case to a switch — not editing five separate files. This is the structural answer to the pain of free-form chat: instead of forcing every analysis through one box, each operation gets its own data preparation, prompt template, parsing logic, and chart drawing, while the user sees a uniform set of buttons.

The seven actions we expose cover a spectrum of analytical scope. Get Chart Data dumps recent bars and indicators for follow-up questions. Twin Bars checks the last two closed bars and emits a buy, sell, or none decision when they share direction. Quick Scalp scans the last ten bars for candlestick patterns. Daily Signal pulls today's closed hourly bars and assesses directional momentum. Trend Read analyzes the last thirty bars and returns trend direction with two anchor points for a trendline. Key Level scans the last fifty bars for one significant horizontal level and indicates whether to bounce-trade or break-trade it. Clear Drawings wipes every chart object the program drew. Each AI-driven action follows a line-based key-value output protocol — one fact per line, no JSON, no nested braces — paired with an explicit bar-direction preamble that defines bullish as close greater than open and orders bars from newest to oldest, so the AI never has to guess our conventions.

Trade execution maps cleanly onto the protocol. Twin Bars, Quick Scalp, and Daily Signal place market orders at the current price. Key Level places a pending order whose type is hardcoded from a two-by-two matrix: support and bounce takes a buy limit, support and break takes a sell stop, resistance and bounce takes a sell limit, resistance and break takes a buy stop. The AI picks the level type and bias; the dispatcher picks the order type. Stop and target distances use a buffer computed as a fraction of recent bar range, so the same code works on any symbol without per-instrument tuning. Here is an illustration of our objectives.





Theme and Drawing Primitives

Implementation in MQL5

We organize the program across nine source files included from the main entry point in a fixed order, and we give each file one focused responsibility. We will walk through them in include order so we build the program up the same way the compiler reads it: theme constants and drawing primitives first, then the global state and lifecycle scaffolding, then the custom prompt editor, then the render layer that composes the dashboard, then the AI logic that handles prompts and trades, and finally the interaction layer that wires user input into action dispatch. By the end of the walk, we will have every file accounted for and the program working end-to-end.

Theme and Drawing Primitives

We start with the foundation file that holds every color, font size, layout dimension, and glyph code we will reference across the program. We centralize these values so we can flip the entire dashboard between light and dark with one call, and so we can adjust a font or padding without hunting across the rest of the codebase.

Defining the Theme Constants and Palette

We declare the layout constants, font sizes, glyph codes, and color globals here, then expose the "Ai_ApplyTheme" function that fills the color globals with either the dark or light palette.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #ifndef AI_CANVAS_THEME_MQH #define AI_CANVAS_THEME_MQH #define AI_SIDEBAR_W_EXPANDED 150 #define AI_SIDEBAR_W_COLLAPSED 50 void Ai_ApplyTheme( bool dark) { g_ai_darkTheme = dark; if (dark) { g_ai_bg = C'22,26,36' ; g_ai_panelAlt = C'28,33,46' ; g_ai_headerBg = C'30,35,48' ; g_ai_sidebarBg = C'24,29,40' ; g_ai_promptBg = C'34,30,24' ; g_ai_border = C'95,105,125' ; g_ai_borderAccent = C'130,140,160' ; g_ai_titleText = C'225,230,240' ; g_ai_subText = C'140,150,170' ; g_ai_bodyText = C'215,220,232' ; g_ai_userBubbleText = C'200,210,225' ; g_ai_aiBubbleText = C'140,180,255' ; g_ai_userBubbleBg = C'40,48,65' ; g_ai_aiBubbleBg = C'35,55,90' ; g_ai_timestampText = C'105,115,135' ; } } #endif

We open the file with an include guard, "AI_CANVAS_THEME_MQH", so we process the header once even if multiple translation units pull it in. We then define the layout dimensions — sidebar widths in expanded and collapsed states, the main content area width, the header and footer heights, the chat display and prompt pane heights, generic padding and margin values, the standard button height, and a super-sampling factor we will use later in the drawing primitives. We use preprocessor defines so the values become compile-time constants with no runtime overhead.

We follow the same pattern for the font sizes, covering the title, body text, button labels, the snippet preview line in the chat history popup, the timestamp text under each bubble, the toolbar button labels, and headings. Below those, we map single characters from Webdings and Wingdings fonts to symbolic names through the glyph defines — for example, we set "AI_GLYPH_CLOSE" to "r" in Webdings, which renders as a close cross. We name glyphs by purpose rather than by raw character so the rest of our codebase stays readable.

We then declare the active theme flag, "g_ai_darkTheme", and start it as light. We declare every color the program needs as a global "color" variable, grouped into panels and backgrounds, borders, text colors, bubble colors for user and AI message backgrounds, accent colors, button background pairs for idle and hover states, close-button colors, chat history item colors, scrollbar colors, editor colors for caret and selection highlight, loading and response-time note colors, and the toast notification palette. We deliberately leave these globals uninitialized at declaration — we fill them in through "Ai_ApplyTheme".

We define "Ai_ApplyTheme" to take a single boolean argument: true for dark, false for light. We store the flag in "g_ai_darkTheme" and run one of two branches that assign the entire palette in a single pass. We use cool deep-blue panel backgrounds for the dark palette with lifted text colors for readability against them. We use near-white panels for the light palette with darker text and a warm beige tint on the prompt pane to set it apart from the chat area. The same approach applies to the rest of the colors. The next thing we will do is create another include file for the drawing primitives, which will serve as the foundation for the architecture.

Building the Drawing Primitives Foundation

We open the file with the canvas helpers we will lean on across the program — a fast canvas subclass, the primitives class declaration, and the dual-buffer text stamper. Most of the canvas plumbing here — direct pixel access, alpha compositing, supersampled rounded rectangles, scanline rasterization, and bicubic image scaling — we covered in detail in the MQL5 Tools series under the canvas topic, and the bicubic scaler in particular carries over from earlier articles in this series. We will skip those here and focus on what is new in this program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #ifndef AI_CANVAS_PRIMITIVES_MQH #define AI_CANVAS_PRIMITIVES_MQH #include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh> #include "AI Canvas Theme.mqh" class CAiCanvasFast : public CCanvas { public : uint GetPixelDirect( int x, int y) const { return m_pixels[y * Width() + x]; } void SetPixelDirect( int x, int y, uint v) { m_pixels[y * Width() + x] = v; } void CopyRectFromCanvas(CCanvas &src, int l, int t, int r, int b) { const int sw = src.Width(); const int sh = src.Height(); const int dw = Width(); const int dh = Height(); const int cl = MathMax ( 0 , l); const int ct = MathMax ( 0 , t); const int cr = MathMin ( MathMin (r, sw), dw); const int cb = MathMin ( MathMin (b, sh), dh); for ( int yy = ct; yy < cb; yy++) { const int rowBase = yy * dw; for ( int xx = cl; xx < cr; xx++) m_pixels[rowBase + xx] = src.PixelGet(xx, yy); } } void CopyRectToCanvas(CCanvas &dst, int l, int t, int r, int b) { const int dwOther = dst.Width(); const int dhOther = dst.Height(); const int sw = Width(); const int sh = Height(); const int cl = MathMax ( 0 , l); const int ct = MathMax ( 0 , t); const int cr = MathMin ( MathMin (r, sw), dwOther); const int cb = MathMin ( MathMin (b, sh), dhOther); for ( int yy = ct; yy < cb; yy++) { const int rowBase = yy * sw; for ( int xx = cl; xx < cr; xx++) dst.PixelSet(xx, yy, m_pixels[rowBase + xx]); } } void FillRectFast( int l, int t, int r, int b, uint argb) { const int w = Width(); const int h = Height(); const int cl = MathMax ( 0 , l); const int ct = MathMax ( 0 , t); const int cr = MathMin (r, w); const int cb = MathMin (b, h); for ( int yy = ct; yy < cb; yy++) { const int rowBase = yy * w; for ( int xx = cl; xx < cr; xx++) m_pixels[rowBase + xx] = argb; } } }; class CAiCanvasPrimitives { public : bool m_hrFillReady; bool m_hrBorderReady; int m_hrFillW; int m_hrFillH; int m_hrBorderW; int m_hrBorderH; CAiCanvasFast m_hrFill; CAiCanvasFast m_hrBorder; CAiCanvasPrimitives(); bool EnsureHrFill( int needW, int needH); bool EnsureHrBorder( int needW, int needH); void BlendPixelSet(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, uint sourceARGB); void DownsampleCanvas(CCanvas &dst, CCanvas &src, int factor); void FillCornerQuadrantHR(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, int radius, uint argb, int signX, int signY); void FillRoundRectHR(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, uint argb); void FillSelectiveRoundRectHR(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, uint argb, bool rTL, bool rTR, bool rBL, bool rBR); void FillTriangleHR(CCanvas &canvas, int x0, int y0, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, uint argb); void FillQuadrilateralBorder(CCanvas &canvas, double &vx[], double &vy[], uint argb); void DrawBorderEdge(CCanvas &canvas, double x0, double y0, double x1, double y1, int thickness, uint argb); bool IsAngleBetween( double angle, double startAngle, double endAngle); void DrawCornerArc(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, int radius, int thickness, uint argb, double startAngle, double endAngle); void DrawSelectiveRoundRectBorderHR(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, uint argb, int thickness, bool rTL, bool rTR, bool rBL, bool rBR); void FillCircleAA(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, int radius, uint argb); void DrawCircleBorderAA(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, int radius, int thickness, uint argb); void DrawRoundRectBorderObStyle(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, uint argb, bool drawTop, bool drawLeft, bool drawRight, bool drawBottom, bool arcTL, bool arcTR, bool arcBL, bool arcBR); void FillRoundRectSharp(CCanvas &target, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, uint argb, int factor = 4 ); void DrawRoundRectBorderSharp(CCanvas &target, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, int thickness, uint argb, int factor = 4 ); }; void AiStampTextAA(CCanvas &dst, int x, int y, const string txt, const string fontName, int fontSize, color textColor) { if ( StringLen (txt) == 0 ) return ; TextSetFont (fontName, -(fontSize * 10 )); uint twU = 0 , thU = 0 ; TextGetSize (txt, twU, thU); int tw = ( int )twU, th = ( int )thU; if (tw <= 0 || th <= 0 ) return ; const uint textArgb = ColorToARGB (textColor, 255 ); uint bufB[]; ArrayResize (bufB, tw * th); ArrayFill (bufB, 0 , tw * th, 0xFF000000 ); TextOut (txt, 0 , 0 , TA_LEFT | TA_TOP , bufB, tw, th, textArgb, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE ); uint bufW[]; ArrayResize (bufW, tw * th); ArrayFill (bufW, 0 , tw * th, 0xFFFFFFFF ); TextOut (txt, 0 , 0 , TA_LEFT | TA_TOP , bufW, tw, th, textArgb, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE ); const int cW = dst.Width(), cH = dst.Height(); const uchar srcR = ( uchar )( textColor & 0xFF ); const uchar srcG = ( uchar )((textColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); const uchar srcB = ( uchar )((textColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); for ( int py = 0 ; py < th; py++) { for ( int px = 0 ; px < tw; px++) { int i = py * tw + px; int dR = ( int )((bufW[i] >> 16 ) & 0xFF ) - ( int )((bufB[i] >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); int dG = ( int )((bufW[i] >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) - ( int )((bufB[i] >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); int dB = ( int )( bufW[i] & 0xFF ) - ( int )( bufB[i] & 0xFF ); int a = 255 - (dR + dG + dB) / 3 ; if (a <= 0 ) continue ; if (a > 255 ) a = 255 ; int dstX = x + px, dstY = y + py; if (dstX < 0 || dstX >= cW || dstY < 0 || dstY >= cH) continue ; uint existing = dst.PixelGet(dstX, dstY); double sA = ( double )a / 255.0 ; double dA = ((existing >> 24 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double oA = sA + dA * ( 1.0 - sA); if (oA <= 0.0 ) continue ; double sRf = srcR / 255.0 , sGf = srcG / 255.0 , sBf = srcB / 255.0 ; double dRf = ((existing >> 16 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double dGf = ((existing >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double dBf = ( existing & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; uint outPix = (( uint )( uchar )(oA * 255.0 + 0.5 ) << 24 ) | (( uint )( uchar )((sRf*sA + dRf*dA*( 1.0 -sA)) / oA * 255.0 + 0.5 ) << 16 ) | (( uint )( uchar )((sGf*sA + dGf*dA*( 1.0 -sA)) / oA * 255.0 + 0.5 ) << 8 ) | ( uint )( uchar )((sBf*sA + dBf*dA*( 1.0 -sA)) / oA * 255.0 + 0.5 ); dst.PixelSet(dstX, dstY, outPix); } } }

We open with the include guard "AI_CANVAS_PRIMITIVES_MQH", then pull in the standard "Canvas/Canvas.mqh" header for the CCanvas base class and our own "AI Canvas Theme.mqh" so every primitive can reach the color globals when it needs them.

We declare "CAiCanvasFast" as a public subclass of "CCanvas". The reason is simple — the base class keeps "m_pixels" protected, and the inherited PixelSet and PixelGet calls go through a function call for every pixel. When we are blending tens of thousands of pixels per frame, that overhead adds up. By subclassing we expose "GetPixelDirect" and "SetPixelDirect" that index the buffer directly using the row-major formula "y * Width() + x", and we add "CopyRectFromCanvas", "CopyRectToCanvas", and "FillRectFast" for bulk operations that walk the buffer row by row with no per-pixel call overhead. Each of these clamps the rectangle to the canvas bounds first so we never read or write outside the buffer.

We then declare "CAiCanvasPrimitives" as the helper class that owns every drawing primitive in the file. Its members fall into two groups. The two "CAiCanvasFast" instances "m_hrFill" and "m_hrBorder" are off-screen working canvases the class uses for the supersample-then-downsample pattern — we render rounded rectangles at four times the target resolution into one of these, then box-average the result down to get sharp anti-aliased edges. The "m_hrFillReady", "m_hrFillW", "m_hrFillH" flags and the matching border trio let us grow these working canvases lazily through "EnsureHrFill" and "EnsureHrBorder" only when a request arrives that needs more space than we already have. The method declarations cover everything from "FillRoundRectHR" and "DrawSelectiveRoundRectBorderHR" through "FillTriangleHR" and "FillCircleAA" to the user-facing wrappers "FillRoundRectSharp" and "DrawRoundRectBorderSharp" — the full toolkit the renderer calls into.

We define "AiStampTextAA" as the function that paints anti-aliased text onto a canvas at any position. The challenge it solves is real — TextOut renders glyphs into a pixel buffer but does not return per-pixel alpha coverage, so naively stamping its output produces fully opaque text with jagged edges that ignores whatever was already on the canvas. We work around this with a dual-buffer trick. We allocate two pixel buffers, "bufB" and "bufW", of the measured text size, fill one with opaque black and the other with opaque white, and call "TextOut" on both with the same text and the same target color. Wherever a pixel is fully covered by the glyph, both buffers receive the source color, and the difference between them is zero.

Wherever a pixel is fully outside the glyph, the buffers keep their black and white backgrounds, and the difference is at its maximum. Anti-aliased edge pixels fall in between proportionally to coverage. We then walk the buffers, compute the per-channel difference, average the three channels, and invert it — the result is a clean alpha mask that we feed into a standard over-blend with the existing canvas pixel. The final loop body runs the same Porter-Duff "over" formula we use everywhere else, just with the derived alpha as the source coverage. The result is text that anti-aliases against any background color the chat bubble happens to be sitting on. The next thing we will work on is pixel-accurate text fitting, so we will use binary search. The last part used naive character-count truncation, and we want to overcome this.

Pixel-Accurate Text Fitting With Ellipsis

We define "Ai_FitTextToWidth" as the helper that truncates a string to fit a maximum pixel width and appends an ellipsis when truncation happens, replacing the naive character-count truncation we used in the previous article.

string Ai_FitTextToWidth( const string text, const string fontName, int fontSize, int maxWidthPx) { if ( StringLen (text) == 0 ) return "" ; if (maxWidthPx <= 0 ) return "" ; const int fullW = AiTextWidth(text, fontName, fontSize); if (fullW <= maxWidthPx) return text; const string ellipsis = "..." ; const int ellipsisW = AiTextWidth(ellipsis, fontName, fontSize); if (ellipsisW > maxWidthPx) return "" ; const int n = StringLen (text); int lo = 0 , hi = n; while (lo < hi) { const int mid = (lo + hi + 1 ) / 2 ; const string trial = StringSubstr (text, 0 , mid) + ellipsis; if (AiTextWidth(trial, fontName, fontSize) <= maxWidthPx) { lo = mid; } else { hi = mid - 1 ; } } if (lo <= 0 ) return ellipsis; return StringSubstr (text, 0 , lo) + ellipsis; }

We open with two early bailouts — an empty input string returns an empty result, and a non-positive "maxWidthPx" argument returns the same. We then take the fast path. We measure the full string with "AiTextWidth" using the supplied "fontName" and "fontSize", and if it already fits within "maxWidthPx", we return it unchanged with no further work. The next guard handles the pathological case where the budget is so tight that even the three-character ellipsis itself does not fit — we return an empty string rather than emitting a partial ellipsis that would look broken.

We then binary-search the longest prefix that fits when the ellipsis is appended. The variables "lo" and "hi" bracket the candidate prefix length, starting at zero and the full string length respectively. On each iteration, we compute the midpoint, build a trial string StringSubstr(text, 0, mid) + "ellipsis", and measure its width. If the trial fits, "lo" advances to "mid" because we know that length works and we want to push for longer. If it does not, "hi" retreats to "mid - 1" because we know that length and everything beyond it overflows. The loop ends when the bracket collapses to a single value, which is the largest prefix length whose ellipsis form fits the budget. We close with one final check — when "lo" lands at zero, no character prefix fits, so we return the ellipsis alone; otherwise, we return the matching prefix concatenated with the ellipsis.

The reason we bother with binary search instead of stepping characters one at a time is that proportional fonts like Arial have wildly different glyph widths — a string of "i" characters and a string of "M" characters at the same length measure to very different pixel widths. Linear truncation by character count, which is what the previous article relied on, produces visibly inconsistent results — sometimes the truncated label has a wide gap to the right edge, sometimes it spills past it. Binary search converges in roughly the logarithm of the string length and respects the actual rendered geometry, so every truncated chat title, popup snippet, and button label in the program lands within one pixel of the budget regardless of which characters happen to appear. This is what gives us the following outcome.

With that done, we will move on to rendering custom semantic icons. The reason we chose this is that we can have full control of what we want to show, since using the Wingdings icons restricted us from accurately expressing what we want to show.

Custom Semantic Icons for the Action Toolbar

We define the icon toolkit and the thirteen custom-drawn glyphs that replace the Webdings and Wingdings characters used in the previous article. Each action button in the program now gets its own purpose-built icon, drawn pixel by pixel, with a color chosen to match what the button does.

void AiDrawChevron(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, bool pointUp, uint argb) { if (pointUp) { AiThickLineAA(canvas, cx - 4 , cy + 2 , cx, cy - 2 , 2 , argb); AiThickLineAA(canvas, cx, cy - 2 , cx + 4 , cy + 2 , 2 , argb); } else { AiThickLineAA(canvas, cx - 4 , cy - 2 , cx, cy + 2 , 2 , argb); AiThickLineAA(canvas, cx, cy + 2 , cx + 4 , cy - 2 , 2 , argb); } } void AiIconLine(CCanvas &canvas, double x0, double y0, double x1, double y1, uint argb) { double dxL = x1 - x0, dyL = y1 - y0; bool steep = MathAbs (dyL) > MathAbs (dxL); if (steep) { if (y0 > y1) { double t; t = x0; x0 = x1; x1 = t; t = y0; y0 = y1; y1 = t; } double grad = (y1 == y0) ? 0.0 : (x1 - x0) / (y1 - y0); int iy0 = ( int ) MathRound (y0), iy1 = ( int ) MathRound (y1); double xf = x0 + grad * (iy0 - y0); for ( int iy = iy0; iy <= iy1; iy++) { int ix = ( int ) MathFloor (xf); double frac = xf - ix; AiIconAAPlot(canvas, ix, iy, 1.0 - frac, argb); AiIconAAPlot(canvas, ix + 1 , iy, frac, argb); xf += grad; } } else { if (x0 > x1) { double t; t = x0; x0 = x1; x1 = t; t = y0; y0 = y1; y1 = t; } double grad = (x1 == x0) ? 0.0 : (y1 - y0) / (x1 - x0); int ix0 = ( int ) MathRound (x0), ix1 = ( int ) MathRound (x1); double yf = y0 + grad * (ix0 - x0); for ( int ix = ix0; ix <= ix1; ix++) { int iy = ( int ) MathFloor (yf); double frac = yf - iy; AiIconAAPlot(canvas, ix, iy, 1.0 - frac, argb); AiIconAAPlot(canvas, ix, iy + 1 , frac, argb); yf += grad; } } }

Here, we open with three small helpers that the icon drawers lean on. "AiDrawChevron" strokes two diagonal lines that converge up or down for the small expand-collapse marker. "AiIconLine" then implements Xiaolin Wu's algorithm — we walk the major axis one integer step at a time and plot two pixels with weights "1.0 - frac" and "frac" so the line stays smooth at any angle.

The thirteen icon drawers all share the same skeleton — each takes a canvas, a corner position, a size, and a color, and builds its glyph from "AiThickLineAA", "AiIconLine", "AiBlendPixel", "AiStrokeArcAA", and "canvas.CircleWu". We give each icon a semantic color so the toolbar reads at a glance. Here is an example of what this will produce when wired.

With that done, the next thing we will do is work on the markdown inline parser so that the returned AI conversation can be rendered close to the expected visual format.

Inline Markdown Parser and Styled Run Stamping

We define the markdown subsystem that lets us render bold and italic styling inline in AI responses, replacing the plain-text output we produced in the previous article.

#define AI_MD_KIND_BODY 0 #define AI_MD_KIND_H1 1 #define AI_MD_KIND_H2 2 #define AI_MD_KIND_H3 3 #define AI_MD_KIND_NUMBERED 5 struct AiMdRun { string text; bool bold; bool italic; }; void AiMdParseInline( const string txt, AiMdRun &runs[]) { ArrayResize (runs, 0 ); const int len = StringLen (txt); if (len == 0 ) return ; bool curBold = false , curItalic = false ; string buf = "" ; #define AI_MD_FLUSH() \ { \ if ( StringLen (buf) > 0 ) { \ const int sz = ArraySize (runs); \ ArrayResize (runs, sz + 1 ); \ runs[sz].text = buf; \ runs[sz].bold = curBold; \ runs[sz].italic = curItalic; \ buf = "" ; \ } \ } int i = 0 ; while (i < len) { const ushort ch = StringGetCharacter (txt, i); if (ch == '*' ) { if (i + 2 < len && StringGetCharacter (txt, i + 1 ) == '*' && StringGetCharacter (txt, i + 2 ) == '*' ) { AI_MD_FLUSH(); curBold = !curBold; curItalic = !curItalic; i += 3 ; continue ; } if (i + 1 < len && StringGetCharacter (txt, i + 1 ) == '*' ) { AI_MD_FLUSH(); curBold = !curBold; i += 2 ; continue ; } AI_MD_FLUSH(); curItalic = !curItalic; i++; continue ; } buf += StringSubstr (txt, i, 1 ); i++; } AI_MD_FLUSH(); #undef AI_MD_FLUSH } void AiMdComputeEndState( const string txt, bool &openBold, bool &openItalic) { const int len = StringLen (txt); if (len == 0 ) return ; int i = 0 ; while (i < len) { const ushort ch = StringGetCharacter (txt, i); if (ch == '*' ) { if (i + 2 < len && StringGetCharacter (txt, i + 1 ) == '*' && StringGetCharacter (txt, i + 2 ) == '*' ) { openBold = !openBold; openItalic = !openItalic; i += 3 ; continue ; } if (i + 1 < len && StringGetCharacter (txt, i + 1 ) == '*' ) { openBold = !openBold; i += 2 ; continue ; } openItalic = !openItalic; i++; continue ; } i++; } } string AiMdReopenMarkers( const bool openBold, const bool openItalic) { if (openBold && openItalic) return "***" ; if (openBold) return "**" ; if (openItalic) return "*" ; return "" ; } string AiMdRunFont( const AiMdRun &r) { if (r.bold && r.italic) return "Arial Bold Italic" ; if (r.bold) return "Arial Bold" ; if (r.italic) return "Arial Italic" ; return "Arial" ; } int AiMdRunsWidth( const AiMdRun &runs[], int fontSize) { int total = 0 ; const int n = ArraySize (runs); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { total += AiTextWidth(runs[i].text, AiMdRunFont(runs[i]), fontSize); } return total; } void AiMdStampRuns(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, const AiMdRun &runs[], int fontSize, color textCol) { int curX = x; const int n = ArraySize (runs); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { if ( StringLen (runs[i].text) == 0 ) continue ; const string font = AiMdRunFont(runs[i]); AiStampTextAA(canvas, curX, y, runs[i].text, font, fontSize, textCol); curX += AiTextWidth(runs[i].text, font, fontSize); } }

We open with the line-kind constants "AI_MD_KIND_BODY", "AI_MD_KIND_H1" through "AI_MD_KIND_H3", and "AI_MD_KIND_NUMBERED" — the renderer uses these to tag each line of an AI response so it knows whether to draw it as body text, a heading at one of three levels, or a numbered list item. We then declare the "AiMdRun" struct as a single styled segment of text with "text", "bold", and "italic" fields. A line of markdown becomes an array of these runs after parsing.

We define "AiMdParseInline" as the parser that walks one line of text and emits the array of runs. We track "curBold" and "curItalic" as the active style flags and accumulate plain characters into "buf". The "AI_MD_FLUSH" macro emits the current buffer as a new run with whatever styles are active at that moment, then clears the buffer. When we hit an asterisk we check for the triple, double, and single forms in that order — "***" toggles both bold and italic, "**" toggles bold alone, and a lone "*" toggles italic. Each toggle flushes the accumulated buffer first so the styles change at the right boundary, then advances the cursor past the marker. Plain characters get appended to the buffer as-is, and we flush the trailing run after the loop ends.

We define "AiMdComputeEndState" as a lighter walk that returns only the final bold and italic state at the end of the line without producing any runs. The renderer uses this when a wrapped paragraph spans multiple visual lines — if a "**" opens halfway through line one and closes halfway through line two, we need line two to start in bold state. We define "AiMdReopenMarkers" to convert that combined open state back into the marker prefix we need to inject at the start of the continuation line so the parser picks up where it left off.

We define "AiMdRunFont" to resolve a run's style flags to one of the four Arial variants — plain, bold, italic, or bold-italic. "AiMdRunsWidth" sums the pixel widths of each run measured with its own font variant, which the wrap logic uses to decide where to break a styled line. "AiMdStampRuns" walks the run array left to right and calls "AiStampTextAA" for each non-empty run with the matching font, advancing "curX" by the run's own width so the runs sit flush against each other and form one visually continuous line of mixed-style text. These are the most impactful markups that we thought were standard; you can extend them to any other. This will give us an outcome as below.

With that done, we will now move on to working on the program state and lifecycle.





Scaffolding the Program State and Lifecycle

We move to the state and lifecycle layer that ties the canvas primitives to a working program. We hold the chat records, the active conversation, the popup visibility flags, and the dispatch tables in a single state header, then bring up the program through scrollbar math, a thin shell, and the main entry file.

Defining the Program State and Helper Functions

We declare every global the program reads or writes from a single header, including the new dispatch tables for the seven trading actions and the new toast notification state.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #ifndef AI_CANVAS_STATE_MQH #define AI_CANVAS_STATE_MQH #include "AI Canvas Theme.mqh" #define AI_CANVAS_NAME_MAIN "ChatGPT_AI_MainCanvas" #define AI_CANVAS_NAME_PROMPT "ChatGPT_AI_PromptCanvas" struct Chat { int id; string title; string history; }; Chat g_ai_chats[]; int g_ai_currentChatId = - 1 ; string g_ai_currentTitle = "" ; string g_ai_conversationHistory = "" ; string g_ai_currentPrompt = "" ; bool g_ai_sidebarExpanded = true ; bool g_ai_dashboardVisible = true ; bool g_ai_showSmallHistory = false ; bool g_ai_showBigHistory = false ; bool g_ai_showSearch = false ; bool g_ai_justOpenedSmall = false ; bool g_ai_justOpenedBig = false ; bool g_ai_justOpenedSearch = false ; string g_ai_searchQuery = "" ; bool g_ai_dragging = false ; int g_ai_dragOffsetX = 0 ; int g_ai_dragOffsetY = 0 ; int AI_DASHBOARD_X = AI_DASHBOARD_X_DEFAULT; int AI_DASHBOARD_Y = AI_DASHBOARD_Y_DEFAULT; bool g_ai_showFooterDropdown = false ; int g_ai_footerDropdownSelectedIdx = 0 ; const int AI_FOOTER_DD_COUNT = 7 ; const string AI_FOOTER_DD_LABELS[] = { "Get Chart Data" , "Twin Bars" , "Quick Scalp" , "Daily Signal" , "Trend Read" , "Key Level" , "Clear Drawings" }; const int AI_FOOTER_DD_ACTION_IDS[]= { 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 }; const int AI_FOOTER_DD_ICONS[] = { 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 }; bool g_ai_signalRequestInFlight = false ; datetime g_ai_lastBarTime = 0 ; int g_ai_spinnerCycle = 0 ; string g_ai_toastText = "" ; bool g_ai_toastIsError = false ; ulong g_ai_toastExpiryMs = 0 ; bool g_ai_overPencilIcon = false ; bool g_ai_lastRenderedSendDisabled = true ; #endif

We open with the include guard "AI_CANVAS_STATE_MQH" and pull in the theme header so the state file can reference "AI_DASHBOARD_X_DEFAULT" and "AI_DASHBOARD_Y_DEFAULT" for the initial dashboard position. We then declare the canvas object names, the "Chat" record struct with "id", "title", and "history", and the chat-state globals — the "g_ai_chats" array, "g_ai_currentChatId", "g_ai_currentTitle", "g_ai_conversationHistory", and "g_ai_currentPrompt". The sidebar and dashboard visibility flags and the small, big, and search popup visibility flags carry over from the previous article and play the same role they did there.

What is new in this header is the dispatch infrastructure. The "AI_FOOTER_DD_LABELS" array holds the seven action labels — Get Chart Data, Twin Bars, Quick Scalp, Daily Signal, Trend Read, Key Level, and Clear Drawings — in the order they appear in the dropdown. The matching "AI_FOOTER_DD_ACTION_IDS" array holds the stable integer IDs the dispatcher uses to route a click to the right handler, and "AI_FOOTER_DD_ICONS" maps each action to one of the icon drawers from the primitives file. "g_ai_footerDropdownSelectedIdx" remembers which action the user picked last so the button keeps its label between clicks, and "g_ai_signalRequestInFlight" blocks parallel API calls so a second click before the first response arrives is dropped silently rather than firing two requests.

We also add the toast notification trio — "g_ai_toastText", "g_ai_toastIsError", and "g_ai_toastExpiryMs" — that the renderer uses to draw the timed banner that appears after destructive actions like clearing a chat or deleting all history. The drag state, the spinner cycle counter, and the pencil hover flag round out the new globals.

The helper functions "AiEncodeID" and "AiDecodeID" carry over unchanged. The next thing we work on is the scrollbar logic, where we use a strip, changing from the full scrollbar from the naive primitives architecture that we had used in the previous part.

Scrollbar State and Drawing

We move scrollbar logic out of the renderer and into a small reusable module that holds a state struct, hit-test helpers, and a draw routine, replacing the four nearly identical scrollbar code paths from the previous article.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #ifndef AI_CANVAS_SCROLLBAR_MQH #define AI_CANVAS_SCROLLBAR_MQH #include "AI Canvas Theme.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Primitives.mqh" struct AiScrollState { int trackL; int trackT; int trackR; int trackB; int scrollPx; int viewportH; int totalH; bool hoveredArea; bool hoveredThumb; bool dragging; bool hover; int dragOriginPx; int dragOriginY; }; void AiScrollInit(AiScrollState &s) { s.trackL = 0 ; s.trackT = 0 ; s.trackR = 0 ; s.trackB = 0 ; s.scrollPx = 0 ; s.viewportH = 0 ; s.totalH = 0 ; s.hoveredArea = false ; s.hoveredThumb = false ; s.hover = false ; s.dragging = false ; s.dragOriginPx = 0 ; s.dragOriginY = 0 ; } int AiScrollMax( const AiScrollState &s) { int m = s.totalH - s.viewportH; return (m < 0 ) ? 0 : m; } bool AiScrollVisible( const AiScrollState &s) { return AiScrollMax(s) > 0 ; } void AiScrollClamp(AiScrollState &s) { int m = AiScrollMax(s); if (s.scrollPx < 0 ) s.scrollPx = 0 ; if (s.scrollPx > m) s.scrollPx = m; } #endif

Here, we start with the "AiScrollState" struct that captures everything one scrollbar needs to know about itself — the four track edges "trackL" through "trackB", the current scroll offset "scrollPx", the viewport and total content heights, and the hover and drag flags. The previous article tracked these as separate global variables for each scrollable region, which meant duplicating the math four times for the chat display, the prompt pane, the big history popup, and the search popup. Here one struct instance per region carries the full state, and the helpers below operate on whichever struct gets passed in.

We define "AiScrollInit" to zero a struct to defaults at construction time. "AiScrollMax" returns the largest valid scroll offset, computed as "totalH - viewportH" and clamped to zero so a region whose content fits the viewport never reports negative scroll room. "AiScrollVisible" reduces visibility to a single test — the bar shows only when "AiScrollMax" is positive. "AiScrollClamp" keeps any externally written scroll position inside the valid range, which we call after wheel events and drag updates. We use the same approach in the rest of the scrollbar logic. The interact module wires real chart events into these four calls, and the renderer consumes the resulting state. Here is a visualization of what it looks like when wired.

Next, we upgrade the prompt editor to support standard editing features: mid-line edits, deletions, unlimited prompt length, and keyboard shortcuts. This removes the character-limit constraints of the previous editor. We did all of this in a unified file for ease of future advancements. The next section handles this in detail.





The Custom Prompt Editor

We move to the prompt editor that replaces the chart-object OBJ_EDIT field used in the previous article. The earlier program could only ever see prompt text after the user pressed Enter, because that is when MetaTrader emitted an end-edit event. The editor we build here owns its own buffer, draws its own caret, handles its own keystrokes, and renders directly onto the canvas — which means we can support multi-line prompts, mid-line editing, text selection, copy and paste, click-to-position, and live preview while the user types.

Declaring the Editor Class

We declare the "CAiEditor" class that holds every piece of state one prompt editor needs and exposes the methods the rest of the program calls into.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #ifndef AI_CANVAS_EDITOR_MQH #define AI_CANVAS_EDITOR_MQH #include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh> #include "AI Canvas Theme.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Primitives.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Scrollbar.mqh" class CAiEditor { public : string buffer; int caret; int anchor; bool focused; string fontName; int fontSize; int padX; int padY; int wrapWidth; int lineH; AiScrollState scroll; string visLines[]; int bufOffsets[]; bool blinkOn; ulong lastBlinkMs; string placeholder; CAiCanvasFast tmpCanvas; bool tmpCanvasReady; int tmpCanvasW; int tmpCanvasH; string tmpCanvasName; CAiEditor(); void Init( const string fnt, int fsz, int padInX, int padInY); void SetWrapWidth( int wrapW); void SetPlaceholder( const string s) { placeholder = s; } void SetText( const string s); string GetText() const { return buffer; } bool IsEmpty() const { return StringLen (buffer) == 0 ; } void Rebuild(); bool HasSelection(); bool GetSelectionRange( int &s, int &e); bool DeleteSelection(); void ClearSelection() { anchor = - 1 ; } void SelectAll(); void InsertChar( const string ch); void InsertNewline() { InsertChar( "

" ); } void Backspace(); void DeleteChar(); void MoveCaretLeft(); void MoveCaretRight(); void MoveCaretUp(); void MoveCaretDown(); void MoveCaretHome(); void MoveCaretEnd(); void ShiftExtendLeft(); void ShiftExtendRight(); void ShiftExtendUp(); void ShiftExtendDown(); void ShiftExtendHome(); void ShiftExtendEnd(); void SetCaretFromMouse( int localX, int localY); bool HandleKeydown( int vk, bool shift, bool ctrl); void UpdateBlink(); void EnsureCaretVisible(); void Render(CCanvas &canvas, int rectL, int rectT, int rectR, int rectB, CAiCanvasPrimitives &prim); private : void FindLineCol( int caretPos, int &outLine, int &outCol); int ColPxToCharIndex( const string line, int xPx); int CharIndexToColPx( const string line, int charIdx); };

We start with the include guard "AI_CANVAS_EDITOR_MQH" and pull in the canvas header, the theme constants, the primitives helper, and the scrollbar module the editor uses for vertical scrolling when its content overflows.

We then declare the "CAiEditor" class with one focused responsibility — wrap a string buffer with everything a text input field needs. The "buffer" field holds the full text content, and "caret" is the character position where the next insert will land. "anchor" marks the other end of a selection, with the convention that "-1" means no selection is active. "focused" tracks whether keystrokes route to this editor or another one. The font fields and the padding pair fix the rendering geometry, and "wrapWidth" is the pixel budget the wrap pass measures against. "lineH" caches the line height so we do not remeasure on every render.

The "scroll" field is an "AiScrollState" instance that the editor uses for vertical scrolling when its content overflows the visible rect — same struct from the scrollbar module we just covered. The "visLines" array holds the wrapped visual lines after "Rebuild" runs, and "bufOffsets" stores the buffer offset where each visual line starts so we can map between caret positions in the buffer and rows-and-columns on screen. The "blinkOn" flag and "lastBlinkMs" timestamp drive the caret's blink animation, and "placeholder" holds the gray hint string we paint when the buffer is empty.

The four "tmpCanvas" fields cache a reusable off-screen canvas the editor uses for clipping and selection-highlight blending. We allocate it once on first render, grow it lazily when the editor's rect grows, and reuse it on every subsequent paint so we are not destroying and recreating a bitmap on every keystroke.

The method declarations split into roughly four groups. The lifecycle and content methods — "Init", "SetWrapWidth", "SetPlaceholder", "SetText", "GetText", "IsEmpty", and "Rebuild" — let the shell configure the editor and the renderer pull the current contents back out. The selection methods — "HasSelection", "GetSelectionRange", "DeleteSelection", "ClearSelection", and "SelectAll" — manage the highlighted range. The editing methods — "InsertChar", "InsertNewline", "Backspace", and "DeleteChar" — apply the kinds of mutations a key press produces. The caret-motion methods come in pairs — "MoveCaretLeft" through "MoveCaretEnd" collapse any selection and move the caret, while "ShiftExtendLeft" through "ShiftExtendEnd" extend the selection in the same direction.

"SetCaretFromMouse" takes a click coordinate in editor-local pixels and positions the caret at the closest character. "HandleKeydown" is the central dispatcher the interact module calls for every key event, taking the virtual key code and modifier flags and routing to the matching method. "UpdateBlink" toggles "blinkOn" on a timer, "EnsureCaretVisible" scrolls the viewport so the caret stays in view after motion, and "Render" paints the editor onto a target canvas inside the rect the caller specifies. The three private helpers — "FindLineCol", "ColPxToCharIndex", and "CharIndexToColPx" — convert between buffer positions, visual-line coordinates, and pixel positions, which is the math everything caret-related leans on. We will explain some of the class members; the rest follow the same logic.

Construction, Buffer Wrapping, and Selection-Aware Edits

We define the editor's constructor, content setters, the wrap pass that builds visual lines from the buffer, and the selection-aware insert and delete methods.

CAiEditor::CAiEditor() { buffer = "" ; caret = 0 ; anchor = - 1 ; focused = false ; fontName = "Arial" ; fontSize = AI_FONT_BODY; padX = 8 ; padY = 6 ; wrapWidth = 200 ; lineH = 16 ; AiScrollInit(scroll); blinkOn = true ; lastBlinkMs = 0 ; placeholder = "" ; tmpCanvasReady = false ; tmpCanvasW = 0 ; tmpCanvasH = 0 ; static int s_editorInstanceCounter = 0 ; s_editorInstanceCounter++; tmpCanvasName = "AiEditorTmpPersistent_" + IntegerToString (s_editorInstanceCounter); } void CAiEditor::Init( const string fnt, int fsz, int padInX, int padInY) { fontName = fnt; fontSize = fsz; padX = padInX; padY = padInY; lineH = AiTextHeight(fnt, fsz) + 2 ; } void CAiEditor::SetWrapWidth( int w) { if (w == wrapWidth) return ; wrapWidth = w; Rebuild(); } void CAiEditor::SetText( const string s) { buffer = s; caret = StringLen (buffer); anchor = - 1 ; Rebuild(); } bool CAiEditor::HasSelection() { if (anchor < 0 ) return false ; if (anchor == caret) return false ; return true ; } bool CAiEditor::GetSelectionRange( int &s, int &e) { if (!HasSelection()) { s = e = 0 ; return false ; } s = (anchor < caret) ? anchor : caret; e = (anchor > caret) ? anchor : caret; const int len = StringLen (buffer); if (s < 0 ) s = 0 ; if (e > len) e = len; if (s > e) s = e; return e > s; } bool CAiEditor::DeleteSelection() { int s, e; if (!GetSelectionRange(s, e)) return false ; const int len = StringLen (buffer); const string before = (s > 0 ) ? StringSubstr (buffer, 0 , s) : "" ; const string after = (e < len) ? StringSubstr (buffer, e, len - e) : "" ; buffer = before + after; caret = s; anchor = - 1 ; Rebuild(); return true ; } void CAiEditor::SelectAll() { const int len = StringLen (buffer); if (len <= 0 ) { anchor = - 1 ; caret = 0 ; return ; } anchor = 0 ; caret = len; } void CAiEditor::InsertChar( const string ch) { if ( StringLen (ch) == 0 ) return ; DeleteSelection(); int len = StringLen (buffer); if (caret < 0 ) caret = 0 ; if (caret > len) caret = len; string before = StringSubstr (buffer, 0 , caret); string after = StringSubstr (buffer, caret, len - caret); buffer = before + ch + after; caret += StringLen (ch); Rebuild(); EnsureCaretVisible(); } void CAiEditor::Backspace() { if (DeleteSelection()) { EnsureCaretVisible(); return ; } if (caret <= 0 ) return ; int len = StringLen (buffer); string before = StringSubstr (buffer, 0 , caret - 1 ); string after = (caret < len) ? StringSubstr (buffer, caret, len - caret) : "" ; buffer = before + after; caret--; Rebuild(); EnsureCaretVisible(); } void CAiEditor::DeleteChar() { if (DeleteSelection()) { EnsureCaretVisible(); return ; } int len = StringLen (buffer); if (caret >= len) return ; string before = StringSubstr (buffer, 0 , caret); string after = StringSubstr (buffer, caret + 1 , len - caret - 1 ); buffer = before + after; Rebuild(); EnsureCaretVisible(); }

We define the constructor "CAiEditor::CAiEditor" to seed every field to safe defaults — an empty buffer, caret at zero, no selection anchor, unfocused, an Arial body font, eight-pixel horizontal padding and six-pixel vertical padding, a two-hundred-pixel wrap budget that the shell overrides at startup, and a sixteen-pixel default line height. The static instance counter at the bottom guarantees each editor allocated in the program receives a unique scratch canvas object name like "AiEditorTmpPersistent_1", which matters because two editors with the same canvas name would clobber each other's buffers.

"Init" applies a font and padding configuration and recomputes "lineH" from the actual font metrics returned by "AiTextHeight", adding two pixels of leading. "SetWrapWidth" updates the wrap budget and rebuilds the visual lines if the value actually changed. "SetText" replaces the buffer wholesale, parks the caret at the end, clears any selection, and rebuilds.

"HasSelection" returns true only when the anchor is set and differs from the caret, so a stale anchor sitting at the same position as the caret reads as no selection. "GetSelectionRange" normalizes the anchor and caret into ascending start and end values regardless of which way the user dragged, then clamps the result to buffer bounds. "DeleteSelection" splices the buffer around the selected range, parks the caret at the splice point, clears the anchor, and rebuilds. "SelectAll" anchors at zero and parks the caret at the end of the buffer.

"InsertChar" is the central insertion path. We delete any existing selection first so typing over a highlighted range replaces it, clamp the caret to valid bounds, splice the new content into the buffer at the caret, advance the caret by the inserted length, rebuild the visual lines, and call "EnsureCaretVisible" to scroll the viewport if the caret moved off-screen. "InsertNewline" is a one-line wrapper that delegates to "InsertChar" with a "

" argument so the wrap pass treats it as a logical line break.

"Backspace" and "DeleteChar" follow the same selection-first pattern — if a selection exists, they delete it and stop; otherwise, they splice out the character before or at the caret, respectively. Both rebuild the visual lines and call "EnsureCaretVisible" afterward so the viewport tracks the caret on every edit. The other methods follow the same structure. Here is how we process keyboard inputs.

Translating Key Events Into Edits

We define "HandleKeydown" as the central dispatcher that converts a virtual key code and modifier flags into the right editor action, replacing the previous article's reliance on MetaTrader's built-in "OBJ_EDIT" keyboard handling.

bool CAiEditor::HandleKeydown( int vk, bool shift, bool ctrl) { if (!focused) return false ; if (vk == 16 || vk == 17 || vk == 18 || vk == 20 || vk == 144 || vk == 145 || vk == 91 || vk == 92 || vk == 93 ) return false ; if (shift) { if (vk == 37 ) { ShiftExtendLeft(); return true ; } if (vk == 39 ) { ShiftExtendRight(); return true ; } if (vk == 38 ) { ShiftExtendUp(); return true ; } if (vk == 40 ) { ShiftExtendDown(); return true ; } if (vk == 36 ) { ShiftExtendHome(); return true ; } if (vk == 35 ) { ShiftExtendEnd(); return true ; } } if (vk == 37 ) { MoveCaretLeft(); return true ; } if (vk == 39 ) { MoveCaretRight(); return true ; } if (vk == 38 ) { MoveCaretUp(); return true ; } if (vk == 40 ) { MoveCaretDown(); return true ; } if (vk == 36 ) { MoveCaretHome(); return true ; } if (vk == 35 ) { MoveCaretEnd(); return true ; } if (vk == 8 ) { Backspace(); return true ; } if (vk == 46 ) { DeleteChar(); return true ; } if (vk == 13 && shift) { InsertNewline(); return true ; } bool isPrintableVk = (vk == 32 ) || (vk >= 48 && vk <= 57 ) || (vk >= 65 && vk <= 90 ) || (vk >= 96 && vk <= 111 ) || (vk >= 186 && vk <= 223 ); if (!isPrintableVk) return false ; short uch = TranslateKey (vk); if (uch <= 0 ) return false ; ushort code = ( ushort )uch; string ch = ShortToString (code); InsertChar(ch); return true ; }

First, we bail immediately when the editor is not focused, so keystrokes meant for the search popup or elsewhere do not leak into this editor. We then ignore modifier-only key events — virtual codes for Shift, Control, Alt, Caps Lock, Num Lock, Scroll Lock, and the Windows keys — because those arrive as their own events when pressed and released, and we do not want them to insert phantom characters or trigger motion.

We then split navigation into two branches based on whether Shift is held. With Shift, the four arrow keys plus Home and End extend the selection in their respective directions through the "ShiftExtend" family of methods. Without Shift, the same six keys collapse any active selection and move the caret through the "MoveCaret" family. The virtual key codes here are the standard Windows codes — thirty-seven through forty for the four arrows, thirty-six for Home, and thirty-five for End — which is what the chart event delivers in the "lparam" of a key event.

The editing keys come next. Code eight is Backspace and code forty-six is Delete, both routing to their matching methods. Code thirteen is Enter, and we handle the Shift-Enter combination as a newline insert — the program reserves plain Enter for sending the prompt, so the user types Shift-Enter to add a line break inside a multi-line message. The interact module catches plain Enter at a higher level and routes it to the send action before it reaches this dispatcher. In case you are wondering where these character codes come from, they are defined in the ASCII character code table. Here is an example of backspace, code 8.

Finally, we filter the remaining virtual codes down to printable keys only. The five ranges we admit are space at thirty-two, the digit row from forty-eight to fifty-seven, the letter row from sixty-five to ninety, the numpad digits from ninety-six to one hundred and eleven, and the OEM punctuation block from one hundred and eighty-six to two hundred and twenty-three. Any other code falls through, and we return false so the chart event handler can route it elsewhere. For codes that survive the filter, we call TranslateKey — MetaTrader's built-in helper that consults the active keyboard layout and modifier state and returns the Unicode character the user actually typed — convert the resulting code to a string with ShortToString, and feed it to "InsertChar". The selection-replacement and viewport-tracking behavior we already covered in the insertion method takes care of the rest. With that done, we now handle the edit in one unified place rather than having two display areas. See the comparison sample below.

We will now handle the render logic that connects everything together for display, and that is handled in the next section.





Render Orchestration and the User Interface

We move to the render module that paints every pixel the user sees. The previous article rendered through chart objects, so each visual element was a separate OBJ_LABEL or OBJ_BUTTON and most layout work happened by repositioning those objects on a refresh. Here the entire dashboard is one canvas bitmap that we redraw from scratch on every state change, with a smaller prompt overlay canvas on top for the editor. We will not retread the per-element rendering — fills, borders, hover tints, image stamping, and label placement use the same patterns we already covered. We focus instead on the new pieces — the global state the renderer keeps, the toast notification, the chat-pane parsing cache and markdown preprocessing, and the split-action signal button with its dropdown.

Render Globals, Hover Codes, and the Toast Notification

We declare the canvas instances, off-screen scratch buffers, scroll states, image buffers, and hover code constants the rest of the render module reads, and define the toast notification helpers that show timed banners after destructive actions.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #ifndef AI_CANVAS_RENDER_MQH #define AI_CANVAS_RENDER_MQH #include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh> #include "AI Canvas Theme.mqh" #include "AI Canvas State.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Primitives.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Scrollbar.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Editor.mqh" CCanvas g_ai_canvMain; CCanvas g_ai_canvSmallPopup; CCanvas g_ai_canvBigPopup; CCanvas g_ai_canvSearchPopup; CCanvas g_ai_canvPrompt; bool g_ai_canvPromptExists = false ; CAiCanvasFast g_ai_canvChatTmp; bool g_ai_canvChatTmpReady = false ; int g_ai_canvChatTmpW = 0 ; int g_ai_canvChatTmpH = 0 ; CAiCanvasFast g_ai_canvSearchTmp; bool g_ai_canvSearchTmpReady = false ; int g_ai_canvSearchTmpW = 0 ; int g_ai_canvSearchTmpH = 0 ; bool g_ai_canvMainExists = false ; bool g_ai_canvSmallExists = false ; bool g_ai_canvBigExists = false ; bool g_ai_canvSearchExists = false ; CAiCanvasPrimitives g_ai_prim; CAiEditor g_ai_editor; CAiEditor g_ai_searchEditor; bool Ai_PromptIsEmpty() { const string txt = g_ai_editor.GetText(); const int n = StringLen (txt); if (n == 0 ) return true ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { const ushort c = StringGetCharacter (txt, i); if (c != ' ' && c != '\t' && c != '

' && c != '\r' ) return false ; } return true ; } AiScrollState g_ai_chatScroll; AiScrollState g_ai_bigScroll; AiScrollState g_ai_searchScroll; uint g_ai_pixHeader[]; uint g_ai_pixSidebarBig[]; uint g_ai_pixSidebarSmall[]; uint g_ai_pixNewChat[]; uint g_ai_pixClear[]; uint g_ai_pixHistory[]; uint g_ai_pixSearch[]; bool g_ai_imagesLoaded = false ; #define AI_HOV_NONE 0 #define AI_HOV_CLOSE 1 #define AI_HOV_TOGGLE 2 #define AI_HOV_NEW_CHAT 3 #define AI_HOV_CLEAR 4 #define AI_HOV_HISTORY 5 #define AI_HOV_SEARCH 6 #define AI_HOV_CHART 7 #define AI_HOV_SIGNAL 8 #define AI_HOV_SEND 9 #define AI_HOV_REGEN 10 #define AI_HOV_EXPORT 11 #define AI_HOV_BIG_CLOSE 12 #define AI_HOV_SEARCH_CLOSE 13 #define AI_HOV_SEE_MORE 14 #define AI_HOV_THEME 15 #define AI_HOV_DRAG 16 #define AI_HOV_FOOTER_DD 17 #define AI_HOV_SIGNAL_DD 18 #define AI_HOV_SCROLL_FAB 19 #define AI_HOV_SIDE_CHAT_BASE 100 #define AI_HOV_SIDE_DEL_BASE 200 #define AI_HOV_SMALL_CHAT_BASE 300 #define AI_HOV_SMALL_DEL_BASE 400 #define AI_HOV_BIG_CHAT_BASE 500 #define AI_HOV_BIG_DEL_BASE 600 #define AI_HOV_SEARCH_CHAT_BASE 700 #define AI_HOV_SEARCH_DEL_BASE 800 #define AI_HOV_FOOTER_DD_ITEM_BASE 900 #define AI_HOV_USER_EDIT_BASE 1000 #define AI_SIGNAL_DD_ZONE_W 28 int g_ai_hover = AI_HOV_NONE; int g_ai_mouseLx = - 1 ; int g_ai_mouseLy = - 1 ; int g_ai_regenL = 0 , g_ai_regenT = 0 , g_ai_regenR = 0 , g_ai_regenB = 0 ; int g_ai_exportL = 0 , g_ai_exportT = 0 , g_ai_exportR = 0 , g_ai_exportB = 0 ; int g_ai_scrollFabL = 0 , g_ai_scrollFabT = 0 , g_ai_scrollFabR = 0 , g_ai_scrollFabB = 0 ; bool g_ai_scrollFabVisible = false ; int g_ai_userEditRectL[]; int g_ai_userEditRectT[]; int g_ai_userEditRectR[]; int g_ai_userEditRectB[]; int g_ai_userEditClickL[]; int g_ai_userEditClickT[]; int g_ai_userEditClickR[]; int g_ai_userEditClickB[]; string g_ai_userEditPrompt[]; bool g_ai_chatScrollPin = false ; void Ai_ShowToast( string text, bool isError) { g_ai_toastText = text; g_ai_toastIsError = isError; g_ai_toastExpiryMs = GetTickCount64 () + 5000 ; } void Ai_RenderToast() { if ( StringLen (g_ai_toastText) == 0 ) return ; const ulong now = GetTickCount64 (); if (now > g_ai_toastExpiryMs) return ; const int padX = 16 ; const int padY = 8 ; const string toastFont = "Arial Bold" ; const int toastSize = 10 ; const int textW = AiTextWidth(g_ai_toastText, toastFont, toastSize); const int textH = AiTextHeight(toastFont, toastSize); const int barH = 2 ; const int barGap = 6 ; const int boxW = textW + 2 * padX; const int boxH = textH + barGap + barH + 2 * padY; const int mainContentL = Ai_MainContentX(); const int mainContentR = Ai_DashboardW(); const int boxL = mainContentL + ((mainContentR - mainContentL) - boxW) / 2 ; const int boxT = AI_HEADER_H + 6 ; g_ai_prim.FillRoundRectSharp(g_ai_canvMain, boxL, boxT, boxW, boxH, 8 , ColorToARGB (g_ai_toastBg, 255 )); g_ai_prim.DrawRoundRectBorderSharp(g_ai_canvMain, boxL, boxT, boxW, boxH, 8 , 1 , ColorToARGB (g_ai_toastBorder, 255 )); const color textCol = g_ai_toastIsError ? g_ai_toastError : g_ai_toastSuccess; AiStampTextAA(g_ai_canvMain, boxL + padX, boxT + padY, g_ai_toastText, toastFont, toastSize, textCol); const int trackL = boxL + padX; const int trackR = boxL + boxW - padX; const int trackW = trackR - trackL; const int trackY = boxT + padY + textH + barGap; const ulong totalLifeMs = 5000 ; const long remaining = ( long )g_ai_toastExpiryMs - ( long )now; double ratio = ( double )remaining / ( double )totalLifeMs; if (ratio < 0.0 ) ratio = 0.0 ; if (ratio > 1.0 ) ratio = 1.0 ; const int fillW = ( int )(trackW * ratio); const int fillL = trackL + (trackW - fillW) / 2 ; g_ai_canvMain.FillRectangle(trackL, trackY, trackR - 1 , trackY + barH - 1 , ColorToARGB (g_ai_toastBorder, 255 )); if (fillW > 0 ) { g_ai_canvMain.FillRectangle(fillL, trackY, fillL + fillW - 1 , trackY + barH - 1 , ColorToARGB (textCol, 255 )); } }

We start by declaring the five "CCanvas" instances — the main dashboard "g_ai_canvMain", the prompt overlay "g_ai_canvPrompt", and three popup canvases the renderer can target when it needs separate surfaces. The "g_ai_canvChatTmp" and "g_ai_canvSearchTmp" are persistent off-screen "CAiCanvasFast" instances the renderer uses as scratch buffers for clip-and-blend operations. We allocate them once on first use, grow them lazily through the matching width and height fields, and reuse them on every render so we are not creating and destroying bitmaps every frame.

We declare singleton instances of the primitives helper and the two editors — one "g_ai_editor" for the prompt pane and a separate "g_ai_searchEditor" for the search popup's query field — and give the rest of the module a small "Ai_PromptIsEmpty" helper that returns true when the editor buffer holds nothing or only whitespace. The send button uses this flag to disable itself when there is no prompt to send. The three "AiScrollState" instances "g_ai_chatScroll", "g_ai_bigScroll", and "g_ai_searchScroll" carry the scroll position for the chat pane and the two scrollable popups.

The image pixel buffers "g_ai_pixHeader" through "g_ai_pixSearch" hold the scaled bitmap data for the logos and sidebar icons, loaded once from program resources by "Ai_LoadImages" and stamped onto the canvas wherever they appear. The hover code defines a map from every clickable element to a unique integer that the interact module writes to "g_ai_hover" and the renderer reads to pick the right tint. The base codes between one and nineteen cover singleton elements like the close button or the theme toggle, and the per-row bases starting at one hundred allocate ranges for chat list rows, popup list rows, dropdown items, and per-message edit pencils so the same hit-test framework handles every variable-length list in the program.

The action button rectangles "g_ai_regenL" through "g_ai_exportB" cache the regenerate and export icon positions after each render so the click handler can hit-test them without recomputing the layout. The scroll-to-bottom FAB rectangle group plus the "g_ai_scrollFabVisible" flag track the small floating action button that appears when the user is far from the bottom of a long chat. The eight per-user-edit-pencil arrays keep the wide hover rectangles, the narrow click rectangles, and the cached prompt text for each user message in the conversation, so clicking a pencil pulls the matching prompt into the editor for editing.

We then define "Ai_ShowToast" as the single entry point the rest of the program calls when it wants to flash a timed notification. It stores the text, the error-or-success flag, and an expiry timestamp five seconds in the future. The interact module calls this after destructive operations like deleting a chat, clearing the conversation, or wiping signal drawings off the chart, and the logic module calls it on API failures.

"Ai_RenderToast" paints the active toast onto the main canvas. We bail when no toast is set or when the expiry time has already passed, then measure the text and lay out a centered box below the header with padding around the text and a two-pixel progress bar at the bottom. We fill the box and border with theme colors, stamp the text in green for success or red for error, and draw the progress bar in two passes — a flat track in the border color spanning the full width, and a centered fill segment whose width shrinks proportionally as the remaining lifetime ticks down to zero. The shrink-from-center motion gives the user a visual countdown rather than a sudden disappearance, so they know how long they still have to read the message before it clears. This gives us the following outcome when wired.

With that done, the next thing we will wire is the search popup that we now advance with an off-screen clip canvas.

The Search Popup, Filter Cache, and Render Pipeline

We define "Ai_RenderPopup" as the unified renderer for both the search popup and the history popup, the popup state, and "Ai_GetPopupRect" and "Ai_FirstPromptSnippet" helpers it leans on, and the "Ai_RenderAll" orchestrator that paints the full dashboard in the right layered order.

int g_ai_popupSearchL = 0 , g_ai_popupSearchT = 0 ; int g_ai_popupSearchR = 0 , g_ai_popupSearchB = 0 ; void Ai_RenderPopup( int anchorIdx) { int pL, pT, pR, pB; Ai_GetPopupRect(anchorIdx, pL, pT, pR, pB); g_ai_popupL = pL; g_ai_popupT = pT; g_ai_popupR = pR; g_ai_popupB = pB; const int popupW = pR - pL; const int popupH = pB - pT; if (anchorIdx == 0 ) { g_ai_canvMain.FillRectangle(pL, pT, pR - 1 , pB - 1 , ColorToARGB (g_ai_panelAlt, 255 )); } else { g_ai_prim.FillRoundRectSharp(g_ai_canvMain, pL, pT, popupW, popupH, 8 , ColorToARGB (g_ai_panelAlt, 255 )); g_ai_prim.DrawRoundRectBorderSharp(g_ai_canvMain, pL, pT, popupW, popupH, 8 , 1 , ColorToARGB (g_ai_borderAccent, 255 )); } const string title = (anchorIdx == 0 ) ? "Search Chats" : "Recent Chats" ; AiStampTextAA(g_ai_canvMain, pL + 16 , pT + 12 , title, "Arial Bold" , AI_FONT_LABEL, g_ai_titleText); const int rowH = 44 ; const int titleArea = (anchorIdx == 0 ) ? 36 : 28 ; const int searchArea = (anchorIdx == 0 ) ? 38 : 0 ; if (anchorIdx == 0 ) { int siL = pL + 16 ; int siT = pT + titleArea; int siR = pR - 16 ; int siB = siT + searchArea - 6 ; g_ai_popupSearchL = siL; g_ai_popupSearchT = siT; g_ai_popupSearchR = siR; g_ai_popupSearchB = siB; g_ai_prim.FillRoundRectSharp(g_ai_canvMain, siL, siT, siR - siL, siB - siT, 4 , ColorToARGB (g_ai_bg, 255 )); g_ai_prim.DrawRoundRectBorderSharp(g_ai_canvMain, siL, siT, siR - siL, siB - siT, 4 , 1 , ColorToARGB (g_ai_borderAccent, 255 )); const int boxH = siB - siT; const int lineH = AiTextHeightCached( "Arial" , AI_FONT_BODY) + 2 ; const int edL = siL + 8 ; const int edT = siT + (boxH - lineH) / 2 - g_ai_searchEditor.padY; const int edR = siR - 4 ; const int edB = edT + lineH + 2 * g_ai_searchEditor.padY; g_ai_searchEditor.Render(g_ai_canvMain, edL, edT, edR, edB, g_ai_prim); } else { g_ai_popupSearchL = g_ai_popupSearchT = g_ai_popupSearchR = g_ai_popupSearchB = 0 ; } int filteredIdx[]; const int total = ArraySize (g_ai_chats); string queryLower = "" ; if (anchorIdx == 0 && StringLen (g_ai_searchQuery) > 0 ) { queryLower = g_ai_searchQuery; StringToLower (queryLower); } #define AI_SEARCH_HISTORY_CAP 4096 static string s_cacheLowerTitles[]; static string s_cacheLowerHistories[]; static int s_cacheChatCount = - 1 ; static int s_cacheTitleLenSum = - 1 ; static int s_cacheHistoryLenSum = - 1 ; static string s_cacheFilterQuery = "\x01" ; static int s_cacheFilterIdx[]; int curTitleLenSum = 0 ; int curHistoryLenSum = 0 ; for ( int fi = 0 ; fi < total; fi++) { curTitleLenSum += StringLen (g_ai_chats[fi].title); const int hLen = StringLen (g_ai_chats[fi].history); curHistoryLenSum += (hLen < AI_SEARCH_HISTORY_CAP) ? hLen : AI_SEARCH_HISTORY_CAP; } const bool chatsCacheValid = (s_cacheChatCount == total) && (s_cacheTitleLenSum == curTitleLenSum) && (s_cacheHistoryLenSum == curHistoryLenSum); if (!chatsCacheValid) { ArrayResize (s_cacheLowerTitles, total); ArrayResize (s_cacheLowerHistories, total); for ( int li = 0 ; li < total; li++) { string tL = g_ai_chats[li].title; StringToLower (tL); string hRaw = g_ai_chats[li].history; if ( StringLen (hRaw) > AI_SEARCH_HISTORY_CAP) hRaw = StringSubstr (hRaw, 0 , AI_SEARCH_HISTORY_CAP); StringToLower (hRaw); s_cacheLowerTitles[li] = tL; s_cacheLowerHistories[li] = hRaw; } s_cacheChatCount = total; s_cacheTitleLenSum = curTitleLenSum; s_cacheHistoryLenSum = curHistoryLenSum; s_cacheFilterQuery = "\x01" ; } if (anchorIdx == 0 && chatsCacheValid && s_cacheFilterQuery == g_ai_searchQuery) { const int cn = ArraySize (s_cacheFilterIdx); ArrayResize (filteredIdx, cn); for ( int ci = 0 ; ci < cn; ci++) filteredIdx[ci] = s_cacheFilterIdx[ci]; } else { for ( int i = total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( StringLen (queryLower) > 0 ) { if ( StringFind (s_cacheLowerTitles[i], queryLower) >= 0 ) { } else if ( StringFind (s_cacheLowerHistories[i], queryLower) < 0 ) { continue ; } } int sz = ArraySize (filteredIdx); ArrayResize (filteredIdx, sz + 1 ); filteredIdx[sz] = i; } if (anchorIdx == 0 ) { const int sn = ArraySize (filteredIdx); ArrayResize (s_cacheFilterIdx, sn); for ( int si = 0 ; si < sn; si++) s_cacheFilterIdx[si] = filteredIdx[si]; s_cacheFilterQuery = g_ai_searchQuery; } } const int rowsTop = pT + titleArea + searchArea; const int rowsBot = pB - 8 ; const int viewportH = MathMax ( 0 , rowsBot - rowsTop); const int totalFiltered = ArraySize (filteredIdx); bool useScrollbar = false ; int visStart = 0 ; int visCount = 0 ; const int sbW = 4 ; if (anchorIdx == 0 ) { const int contentH = totalFiltered * rowH; g_ai_searchScroll.totalH = contentH; g_ai_searchScroll.viewportH = viewportH; if (AiScrollVisible(g_ai_searchScroll)) useScrollbar = true ; AiScrollClamp(g_ai_searchScroll); visStart = MathMax ( 0 , g_ai_searchScroll.scrollPx / rowH); const int startScreenY = rowsTop + visStart * rowH - g_ai_searchScroll.scrollPx; const int yRoom = rowsBot - startScreenY; visCount = MathMin (totalFiltered - visStart, (yRoom + rowH - 1 ) / rowH + 1 ); if (visCount < 0 ) visCount = 0 ; if (visStart + visCount > totalFiltered) visCount = totalFiltered - visStart; } else { visStart = 0 ; visCount = MathMin (totalFiltered, 8 ); } ArrayResize (g_ai_popupRowL, visCount); ArrayResize (g_ai_popupRowT, visCount); ArrayResize (g_ai_popupRowR, visCount); ArrayResize (g_ai_popupRowB, visCount); ArrayResize (g_ai_popupRowChatIdx, visCount); const bool useClipCanvas = (anchorIdx == 0 && visCount > 0 ); if (useClipCanvas) { const int needW = g_ai_canvMain.Width(); const int needH = g_ai_canvMain.Height(); if (!g_ai_canvSearchTmpReady || g_ai_canvSearchTmpW < needW || g_ai_canvSearchTmpH < needH) { if (g_ai_canvSearchTmpReady) g_ai_canvSearchTmp.Destroy(); const int newW = MathMax (needW, g_ai_canvSearchTmpW); const int newH = MathMax (needH, g_ai_canvSearchTmpH); if (g_ai_canvSearchTmp.CreateBitmap( "AiSearchPopupTmpPersistent" , 0 , 0 , newW, newH, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { g_ai_canvSearchTmpW = newW; g_ai_canvSearchTmpH = newH; g_ai_canvSearchTmpReady = true ; } } } if (useClipCanvas && g_ai_canvSearchTmpReady) { g_ai_canvSearchTmp.CopyRectFromCanvas(g_ai_canvMain, pL, rowsTop, pR, rowsBot); } for ( int v = 0 ; v < visCount; v++) { const int filterPos = visStart + v; const int chatIdx = filteredIdx[filterPos]; const int naturalY = rowsTop + filterPos * rowH; const int rT = naturalY - ((anchorIdx == 0 ) ? g_ai_searchScroll.scrollPx : 0 ); const int rB = rT + rowH - 2 ; const int rL = pL + 10 ; const int rR = pR - 10 ; const int hitT = MathMax (rT, rowsTop); const int hitB = MathMin (rB, rowsBot); g_ai_popupRowL[v] = rL; g_ai_popupRowT[v] = hitT; g_ai_popupRowR[v] = rR; g_ai_popupRowB[v] = hitB; g_ai_popupRowChatIdx[v] = chatIdx; if (hitB <= hitT) continue ; bool hov = (g_ai_popupHovRow == v); bool hovDel = (hov && g_ai_popupHovDel); color bg = hov ? g_ai_chatItemBgHover : g_ai_chatItemBg; if (useClipCanvas && g_ai_canvSearchTmpReady) { g_ai_prim.FillRoundRectSharp(g_ai_canvSearchTmp, rL, rT, rR - rL, rB - rT, 4 , ColorToARGB (bg, 255 )); g_ai_prim.DrawRoundRectBorderSharp(g_ai_canvSearchTmp, rL, rT, rR - rL, rB - rT, 4 , 1 , ColorToARGB (AiBorderForBg(bg), 255 )); const int hpDeleteIconW = AiTextWidth(AI_GLYPH_DELETE, "Wingdings 2" , 14 ); const int hpAvailW = (rR - rL) - 24 - hpDeleteIconW; string titleText = Ai_FitTextToWidth(g_ai_chats[chatIdx].title, "Arial" , AI_FONT_LABEL, hpAvailW); color titleCol = (g_ai_chats[chatIdx].id == g_ai_currentChatId) ? g_ai_chatItemActiveText : g_ai_titleText; AiStampTextAA(g_ai_canvSearchTmp, rL + 8 , rT + 6 , titleText, "Arial" , AI_FONT_LABEL, titleCol); string snippetRaw = Ai_FirstPromptSnippet(g_ai_chats[chatIdx].history); string snippetText = Ai_FitTextToWidth(snippetRaw, "Arial" , AI_FONT_SNIPPET, hpAvailW); const int snippetY = rT + 6 + AiTextHeightCached( "Arial" , AI_FONT_LABEL) + 4 ; AiStampTextAA(g_ai_canvSearchTmp, rL + 8 , snippetY, snippetText, "Arial" , AI_FONT_SNIPPET, g_ai_subText); if (hov) { color xCol = hovDel ? g_ai_chatItemDelHover : g_ai_subText; int xW = AiTextWidth(AI_GLYPH_DELETE, "Wingdings 2" , 14 ); int xH = AiTextHeight( "Wingdings 2" , 14 ); AiStampTextAA(g_ai_canvSearchTmp, rR - 8 - xW, rT + ((rB - rT) - xH) / 2 , AI_GLYPH_DELETE, "Wingdings 2" , 14 , xCol); } } else { g_ai_prim.FillRoundRectSharp(g_ai_canvMain, rL, rT, rR - rL, rB - rT, 4 , ColorToARGB (bg, 255 )); g_ai_prim.DrawRoundRectBorderSharp(g_ai_canvMain, rL, rT, rR - rL, rB - rT, 4 , 1 , ColorToARGB (AiBorderForBg(bg), 255 )); const int hp2DeleteIconW = AiTextWidth(AI_GLYPH_DELETE, "Wingdings 2" , 14 ); const int hp2AvailW = (rR - rL) - 24 - hp2DeleteIconW; string titleText = Ai_FitTextToWidth(g_ai_chats[chatIdx].title, "Arial" , AI_FONT_LABEL, hp2AvailW); color titleCol = (g_ai_chats[chatIdx].id == g_ai_currentChatId) ? g_ai_chatItemActiveText : g_ai_titleText; AiStampTextAA(g_ai_canvMain, rL + 8 , rT + 6 , titleText, "Arial" , AI_FONT_LABEL, titleCol); string snippetRaw = Ai_FirstPromptSnippet(g_ai_chats[chatIdx].history); string snippetText = Ai_FitTextToWidth(snippetRaw, "Arial" , AI_FONT_SNIPPET, hp2AvailW); const int snippetY = rT + 6 + AiTextHeightCached( "Arial" , AI_FONT_LABEL) + 4 ; AiStampTextAA(g_ai_canvMain, rL + 8 , snippetY, snippetText, "Arial" , AI_FONT_SNIPPET, g_ai_subText); if (hov) { color xCol = hovDel ? g_ai_chatItemDelHover : g_ai_subText; int xW = AiTextWidth(AI_GLYPH_DELETE, "Wingdings 2" , 14 ); int xH = AiTextHeight( "Wingdings 2" , 14 ); AiStampTextAA(g_ai_canvMain, rR - 8 - xW, rT + ((rB - rT) - xH) / 2 , AI_GLYPH_DELETE, "Wingdings 2" , 14 , xCol); } } } if (useClipCanvas && g_ai_canvSearchTmpReady) { g_ai_canvSearchTmp.CopyRectToCanvas(g_ai_canvMain, pL, rowsTop, pR, rowsBot); } if (anchorIdx == 0 && useScrollbar) { g_ai_searchScroll.trackL = pR - 7 ; g_ai_searchScroll.trackT = rowsTop; g_ai_searchScroll.trackR = g_ai_searchScroll.trackL + sbW; g_ai_searchScroll.trackB = rowsBot; AiScrollDraw(g_ai_canvMain, g_ai_searchScroll, g_ai_prim); } }

Here, we define "Ai_RenderPopup" to render both popups. When "anchorIdx" is zero, it renders the search popup with a query field at the top. Otherwise, it renders the history list anchored to the matching sidebar button. The popup body fills with "g_ai_panelAlt" and stamps a title, then for the search variant we lay out a search input box and call "g_ai_searchEditor.Render" to draw the editor inside it.

The filter and lowercase cache is the part worth attention. Lowercasing every chat title and history on every keystroke would be wasteful, so we keep a static fingerprint of the chats array — total count plus title and history length sums — and only rebuild the lowercase title and history arrays when that fingerprint changes. We also cap each cached lowercase history at four kilobytes since search hits in the first four kilobytes are enough for the surface-level matching the popup needs. The filter result itself caches against "g_ai_searchQuery", so successive renders with the same query reuse the previous match list. The matching loop runs title-first short-circuit — if the lowercase title contains the query, we include the chat without scanning the history at all, which makes title-keyword searches roughly free.

The search popup uses a virtualized list — we read "g_ai_searchScroll.scrollPx" to compute which row is the first partially visible one and how many rows fit before the bottom edge, then we render only that window. The history popup just caps at eight rows since it never scrolls. We render rows for the search popup into the persistent "g_ai_canvSearchTmp" scratch canvas first, then "CopyRectToCanvas" the clipped band back to the main canvas — this way rows that scroll past the popup's top or bottom edges get cleanly clipped without any pixels bleeding outside the popup bounds. The history popup renders directly onto the main canvas since it never overflows. Each row paints the title on top and the first prompt snippet on the second line, with a hover highlight and a delete glyph that only appears on hover.

With that done, we will move to orchestrating the AI logic as handled in the next section.





The AI Logic Layer — Prompts, Signals, and Trades

We move to the logic layer that turns a button click into a structured AI conversation, parses the result, places trades, and draws annotations on the chart. Most of the plumbing here — the chart-data dump, JSON escaping, history-to-messages conversion, the WebRequest path, AES-encrypted chat persistence, and the chat-record management — carries forward from the previous article. We focus on what is new in this program: the dispatch protocol, the trade-placement layer, the shared chat-and-chart helpers, and the seven signal actions that route through them.

The Dispatch Protocol — Bar Preamble, Bar Formatting, and Key-Value Parsing

We define the three helpers that form the program's communication protocol with the AI — a shared bar-definition preamble that every signal prompt opens with, a bar formatter that lays out OHLC data in descending time order, and a "Ai_ParseKVResponse" parser that pulls values out of line-based responses.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #ifndef AI_LOGIC_MQH #define AI_LOGIC_MQH #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> #include "AI JSON FILE.mqh" #include "AI Canvas State.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Render.mqh" #ifndef AI_COMPILED_FROM_MAIN extern string OpenAI_Model; extern string OpenAI_Endpoint; extern int MaxResponseLength; extern string LogFileName; extern int MaxChartBars; extern bool DeleteLogsOnChatDelete; extern bool AutoTrade; extern double LotSize; extern string OpenAI_API_Key; #endif string Ai_BuildBarPreamble() { return "BAR DEFINITIONS (read carefully before analyzing):

" " - A bar is BULLISH if its close > open.

" " - A bar is BEARISH if its close < open.

" " - A bar is DOJI if close equals open.

" "

" "BAR ORDERING IN THE DATA BELOW (CRITICAL):

" " - Bars are listed in DESCENDING TIME ORDER.

" " - Bar 1 = MOST RECENT closed bar (highest timestamp, just finished).

" " - Bar 2 = the bar that closed BEFORE Bar 1.

" " - Bar 3 closed before Bar 2, and so on backwards in time.

" " - Bar 1 is the RIGHTMOST candle on the chart.

" " - The data block includes each bar's timestamp so you can verify ordering.

" " - DO NOT reverse this. Bar 1 is NEWEST, Bar N is OLDEST.

" "

" ; } string Ai_FormatBarsDesc( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf, int count) { MqlRates r[]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), tf, 1 , count, r) < count) return "" ; ArraySetAsSeries (r, true ); string out = "BAR DATA (Bar 1 = newest, Bar " + IntegerToString (count) + " = oldest):

" ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < count; i++) { string dir = (r[i].close > r[i].open) ? "BULLISH" : (r[i].close < r[i].open) ? "BEARISH" : "DOJI" ; out += "Bar " + IntegerToString (i + 1 ) + " | Time=" + TimeToString (r[i].time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) + " | O=" + DoubleToString (r[i].open, _Digits ) + " | H=" + DoubleToString (r[i].high, _Digits ) + " | L=" + DoubleToString (r[i].low, _Digits ) + " | C=" + DoubleToString (r[i].close, _Digits ) + " | (this bar is " + dir + ")

" ; } return out; } string Ai_ParseKVResponse( string raw, string key) { string lines[]; int n = StringSplit (raw, '

' , lines); string keyUpper = key; StringToUpper (keyUpper); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { string line = lines[i]; StringTrimLeft (line); StringTrimRight (line); int colonPos = StringFind (line, ":" ); if (colonPos <= 0 ) continue ; string lineKey = StringSubstr (line, 0 , colonPos); StringTrimLeft (lineKey); StringTrimRight (lineKey); StringToUpper (lineKey); if (lineKey != keyUpper) continue ; string val = StringSubstr (line, colonPos + 1 ); StringTrimLeft (val); StringTrimRight (val); return val; } return "" ; }

We define "Ai_BuildBarPreamble" to return the same fixed text block at the start of every signal prompt. The previous article let prompts make assumptions about bullish-versus-bearish definitions and bar ordering, and the AI sometimes reversed the order or treated a doji as bullish, which produced wrong signals. We close those gaps here by stating the rules explicitly — close greater than open is bullish, close less than open is bearish, equal is doji — and by warning twice that bar one is the most recent closed bar and bar N is the oldest, with the rightmost-on-chart anchor for visual confirmation. Every signal action concatenates this preamble before its action-specific rules, so the AI starts each conversation with the same shared vocabulary.

We define "Ai_FormatBarsDesc" to lay out the bar data block. We pull "count" bars starting from bar one of the requested timeframe with CopyRates, set the array as a series so index zero is the newest bar, and build a header line that names the range. For each bar, we emit one pipe-delimited row with the bar number, the timestamp, the four OHLC values rounded to the symbol's digits, and a parenthesized direction tag we computed in the same pass. The direction tag is redundant given the OHLC values, but having it inline reduces the chance the AI miscounts bullish-versus-bearish bars when summarizing — we are paying a few extra tokens to avoid a class of mistakes the previous article could not catch.

We define "Ai_ParseKVResponse" to extract a single value from a line-based response. The function splits the raw response on newlines, uppercases the requested key for case-insensitive matching, then walks each line looking for a colon, splits the line into key and value at that colon, trims whitespace from both sides, and returns the value when the keys match. The previous article asked the AI for a JSON object and parsed it through the program's JSON deserializer, which worked when the response was clean but failed on the slightest deviation — a missing comma, an extra prose line, a trailing period. Line-based key-value responses are forgiving in a way JSON cannot be: stray commentary above or below the keyed lines does not break parsing, and the AI tends to follow the format more reliably because each line has one job. Every signal action below calls this parser once per field it expects, so a single-line response with "SIGNAL: BUY" and "ENTRY: 1.10250" is enough to drive the rest of the action. That marks the dispatch protocol logic. The next thing we do is wire the interaction logic for the chart event responses.





Interaction and Action Dispatch

We move to the interaction module that takes mouse and keyboard events from MetaTrader and routes them. The previous article wired event handlers to chart-object names; we route by hover code instead — one integer per clickable element, dispatched in a single function. We focus on the keyboard override, the action dispatcher, the hit-test layering, and the fast-render path.

Keyboard Override and the Central Action Dispatcher

We define the keyboard-override pair that takes input away from chart shortcuts when an editor is focused, the dispatch table that maps the seven action IDs to the seven signal functions, and the central "Ai_HandleAction" router that fires the matching action for a given hover code.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #ifndef AI_CANVAS_INTERACT_MQH #define AI_CANVAS_INTERACT_MQH #include "AI Canvas State.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Render.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Editor.mqh" #include "AI Logic.mqh" bool g_ai_chatScrollDragging = false ; bool g_ai_editorScrollDragging = false ; bool g_ai_searchScrollDragging = false ; void Ai_HideDashboard(); void Ai_RecomputeLayout(); bool g_ai_kbOverrideActive = false ; bool g_ai_savedKbControl = true ; bool g_ai_savedQuickNav = true ; void Ai_BeginKeyboardOverride() { if (g_ai_kbOverrideActive) return ; g_ai_savedKbControl = ( bool ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL ); g_ai_savedQuickNav = ( bool ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL , false ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION , false ); g_ai_kbOverrideActive = true ; } void Ai_EndKeyboardOverride() { if (!g_ai_kbOverrideActive) return ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL , g_ai_savedKbControl); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION , g_ai_savedQuickNav); g_ai_kbOverrideActive = false ; } void Ai_DispatchFooterAction( int actionId) { switch (actionId) { case 0 : AiGetAndAppendChartData(); break ; case 1 : AiTwinBars(); break ; case 2 : AiGetTradeSignal( false ); break ; case 3 : AiDailySignal(); break ; case 4 : AiTrendRead(); break ; case 5 : AiKeyLevel(); break ; case 6 : AiClearSignalDrawings(); break ; default : Print ( "Ai_DispatchFooterAction: unknown actionId=" , actionId); break ; } } void Ai_HandleAction( int hov) { if (hov == AI_HOV_CLOSE) { Ai_HideDashboard(); return ; } if (hov == AI_HOV_THEME) { Ai_ApplyTheme(!g_ai_darkTheme); Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (hov == AI_HOV_TOGGLE) { g_ai_sidebarExpanded = !g_ai_sidebarExpanded; Ai_RecomputeLayout(); Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (hov == AI_HOV_NEW_CHAT) { g_ai_showSearch = false ; g_ai_showSmallHistory = false ; AiCreateNewChat(); return ; } if (hov == AI_HOV_CLEAR) { if ( StringLen (g_ai_conversationHistory) == 0 && StringLen (g_ai_editor.GetText()) == 0 ) { Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } string titleSnap = g_ai_currentTitle; if ( StringLen (titleSnap) > 30 ) titleSnap = StringSubstr (titleSnap, 0 , 27 ) + "..." ; g_ai_conversationHistory = "" ; g_ai_currentPrompt = "" ; g_ai_editor.SetText( "" ); const bool savedOk = AiUpdateCurrentHistory(); if (savedOk) Ai_ShowToast( "Successfully cleared chat '" + titleSnap + "'" , false ); else Ai_ShowToast( "Failed to clear chat" , true ); Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (hov == AI_HOV_HISTORY) { g_ai_showSmallHistory = !g_ai_showSmallHistory; g_ai_showSearch = false ; Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (hov == AI_HOV_SEARCH) { g_ai_showSearch = !g_ai_showSearch; g_ai_showSmallHistory = false ; if (g_ai_showSearch) { if (g_ai_editor.focused) g_ai_editor.focused = false ; g_ai_searchEditor.focused = true ; g_ai_searchEditor.SetText( "" ); g_ai_searchQuery = "" ; g_ai_searchScroll.scrollPx = 0 ; Ai_BeginKeyboardOverride(); } else { g_ai_searchEditor.focused = false ; if (!g_ai_editor.focused) Ai_EndKeyboardOverride(); } Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (hov == AI_HOV_SIGNAL) { g_ai_showFooterDropdown = false ; g_ai_showSearch = false ; g_ai_showSmallHistory = false ; const int ddi = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (g_ai_footerDropdownSelectedIdx, AI_FOOTER_DD_COUNT - 1 )); Ai_DispatchFooterAction(AI_FOOTER_DD_ACTION_IDS[ddi]); Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (hov == AI_HOV_SIGNAL_DD) { g_ai_showFooterDropdown = !g_ai_showFooterDropdown; g_ai_showSearch = false ; g_ai_showSmallHistory = false ; Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (hov >= AI_HOV_FOOTER_DD_ITEM_BASE && hov < AI_HOV_FOOTER_DD_ITEM_BASE + 100 ) { int item = hov - AI_HOV_FOOTER_DD_ITEM_BASE; g_ai_footerDropdownSelectedIdx = item; g_ai_showFooterDropdown = false ; if (item >= 0 && item < AI_FOOTER_DD_COUNT) { Ai_DispatchFooterAction(AI_FOOTER_DD_ACTION_IDS[item]); } Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (hov == AI_HOV_SEND) { if (Ai_PromptIsEmpty()) return ; string txt = g_ai_editor.GetText(); g_ai_editor.SetText( "" ); g_ai_currentPrompt = "" ; AiSubmitMessage(txt); return ; } if (hov == AI_HOV_REGEN) { string lastPrompt = AiGetLastUserPrompt(); if ( StringLen (lastPrompt) > 0 ) { AiRemoveLastConversationTurn(); AiSubmitMessage(lastPrompt); } return ; } if (hov == AI_HOV_EXPORT) { string fname = "ChatGPT_Export_Chat" + IntegerToString (g_ai_currentChatId) + ".txt" ; int h = FileOpen (fname, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI ); if (h != INVALID_HANDLE ) { FileWriteString (h, "Title: " + g_ai_currentTitle + "\r

\r

" ); FileWriteString (h, g_ai_conversationHistory); FileClose (h); Print ( "Exported chat to " , fname); Ai_ShowToast( "Chat exported to " + fname, false ); } else { const int err = GetLastError (); Print ( "Export failed: " , err); Ai_ShowToast( "Export failed (error " + IntegerToString (err) + ")" , true ); } Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (hov == AI_HOV_SCROLL_FAB) { g_ai_chatScroll.scrollPx = AiScrollMax(g_ai_chatScroll); AiScrollClamp(g_ai_chatScroll); Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (hov >= AI_HOV_USER_EDIT_BASE && hov < AI_HOV_USER_EDIT_BASE + 100 ) { const int peIdx = hov - AI_HOV_USER_EDIT_BASE; if (peIdx >= 0 && peIdx < ArraySize (g_ai_userEditPrompt)) { const bool inClickRect = (peIdx < ArraySize (g_ai_userEditClickL)) && (g_ai_mouseLx >= g_ai_userEditClickL[peIdx]) && (g_ai_mouseLx < g_ai_userEditClickR[peIdx]) && (g_ai_mouseLy >= g_ai_userEditClickT[peIdx]) && (g_ai_mouseLy < g_ai_userEditClickB[peIdx]); if (!inClickRect) return ; const string prompt = g_ai_userEditPrompt[peIdx]; g_ai_editor.SetText(prompt); if (g_ai_searchEditor.focused) g_ai_searchEditor.focused = false ; if (!g_ai_editor.focused) { g_ai_editor.focused = true ; Ai_BeginKeyboardOverride(); } g_ai_currentPrompt = prompt; Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); } return ; } if (hov >= AI_HOV_SIDE_CHAT_BASE && hov < AI_HOV_SIDE_DEL_BASE) { int row = hov - AI_HOV_SIDE_CHAT_BASE; int total = ArraySize (g_ai_chats); int chatIdx = total - 1 - row; if (chatIdx >= 0 && chatIdx < total && g_ai_chats[chatIdx].id != g_ai_currentChatId) { AiUpdateCurrentHistory(); g_ai_currentChatId = g_ai_chats[chatIdx].id; g_ai_currentTitle = g_ai_chats[chatIdx].title; g_ai_conversationHistory = g_ai_chats[chatIdx].history; Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); } return ; } if (hov >= AI_HOV_SIDE_DEL_BASE && hov < AI_HOV_SIDE_DEL_BASE + 100 ) { int row = hov - AI_HOV_SIDE_DEL_BASE; int total = ArraySize (g_ai_chats); int chatIdx = total - 1 - row; if (chatIdx >= 0 && chatIdx < total) { string titleSnap = g_ai_chats[chatIdx].title; if ( StringLen (titleSnap) > 30 ) titleSnap = StringSubstr (titleSnap, 0 , 27 ) + "..." ; const bool deletedOk = AiDeleteChat(g_ai_chats[chatIdx].id); if (deletedOk) Ai_ShowToast( "Successfully deleted chat '" + titleSnap + "'" , false ); else Ai_ShowToast( "Failed to delete chat" , true ); Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); } return ; } if (hov >= AI_HOV_SMALL_CHAT_BASE && hov < AI_HOV_SMALL_DEL_BASE) { int row = hov - AI_HOV_SMALL_CHAT_BASE; if (row >= 0 && row < ArraySize (g_ai_popupRowChatIdx)) { int chatIdx = g_ai_popupRowChatIdx[row]; if (chatIdx >= 0 && chatIdx < ArraySize (g_ai_chats) && g_ai_chats[chatIdx].id != g_ai_currentChatId) { AiUpdateCurrentHistory(); g_ai_currentChatId = g_ai_chats[chatIdx].id; g_ai_currentTitle = g_ai_chats[chatIdx].title; g_ai_conversationHistory = g_ai_chats[chatIdx].history; } } g_ai_showSearch = false ; g_ai_showSmallHistory = false ; Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (hov >= AI_HOV_SMALL_DEL_BASE && hov < AI_HOV_SMALL_DEL_BASE + 100 ) { int row = hov - AI_HOV_SMALL_DEL_BASE; if (row >= 0 && row < ArraySize (g_ai_popupRowChatIdx)) { int chatIdx = g_ai_popupRowChatIdx[row]; if (chatIdx >= 0 && chatIdx < ArraySize (g_ai_chats)) { string titleSnap = g_ai_chats[chatIdx].title; if ( StringLen (titleSnap) > 30 ) titleSnap = StringSubstr (titleSnap, 0 , 27 ) + "..." ; const bool deletedOk = AiDeleteChat(g_ai_chats[chatIdx].id); if (deletedOk) Ai_ShowToast( "Successfully deleted chat '" + titleSnap + "'" , false ); else Ai_ShowToast( "Failed to delete chat" , true ); } } Ai_RenderAll(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } }

We define "Ai_BeginKeyboardOverride" and "Ai_EndKeyboardOverride" to solve a problem the previous article did not have. With a chart object, the "OBJ_EDIT" field MetaTrader owned the focus and consumed keystrokes itself; we own the editor now, so the chart still tries to act on left arrows by scrolling and on letters by triggering one-key indicators in parallel with our typing. We save CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL and CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION into the two saved-state flags on entry, disable them, and restore the saved values on exit. Both calls are idempotent so the editor blur logic does not have to track whether the override is on.

We define "Ai_DispatchFooterAction" as the dispatch table in code form. The seven action IDs declared in the state module map one-for-one to the seven signal functions — zero is the chart-data appender, one through five are the four signal actions and Quick Scalp, and six is the drawings-clearer. Every place that fires an action — the split signal button's action half, dropdown item clicks, future hotkeys — calls into this switch with the matching ID. Adding an eighth action is one new case here plus matching entries in the label and icon tables.

We define "Ai_HandleAction" as the central router that takes a hover code and fires the matching action, returning early after each match so the chain reads as independent handlers. The simple cases route directly — close hides the dashboard, theme flips the dark-mode flag, toggle flips the sidebar expansion, new chat calls into the logic module. Clear snapshots the title for the toast before wiping the conversation history and prompt buffer. The search toggle additionally focuses the search editor and starts the keyboard override; the history toggle just flips its visibility flag.

The split signal button's two halves route through the dispatch table. "AI_HOV_SIGNAL" reads the currently selected dropdown index and calls "Ai_DispatchFooterAction"; "AI_HOV_SIGNAL_DD" toggles the dropdown's visibility. The footer dropdown item range stores the new selection and dispatches in the same call, so picking an item both updates the action half's label and runs the action immediately.

The remaining branches handle the rest — send submits through "AiSubmitMessage", regenerate captures the last prompt, strips the last turn pair, and resubmits, export writes the chat to a text file with toast feedback, the scroll FAB jumps to the bottom of the chat, and the edit pencil validates the click landed inside the narrow pencil rect before loading the cached prompt into the editor. The four list-row ranges — sidebar chats, sidebar deletes, popup chats, popup deletes — each subtract their base hover code to get a row index and either switch the active chat or delete it. Every hover code the hit-test produces ends up handled in this one function, which is what makes the dispatch system extensible. To wire everything in the program, we create an EA file, include our files, and call the respective functions in the respective event handlers as below.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property icon "1. Forex Algo-Trader.ico" #resource "AI MQL5.bmp" #resource "AI LOGO.bmp" #resource "AI NEW CHAT.bmp" #resource "AI CLEAR.bmp" #resource "AI HISTORY.bmp" #resource "AI SEARCH.bmp" input group "=== OPENAI API SETTINGS ===" input string OpenAI_Model = "gpt-4o" ; input string OpenAI_Endpoint = "https://api.openai.com/v1/chat/completions" ; input int MaxResponseLength = 3000 ; input group "=== LOGGING SETTINGS ===" input string LogFileName = "ChatGPT_EA_Log.txt" ; input int MaxChartBars = 10 ; input bool DeleteLogsOnChatDelete = true ; input group "=== AUTO-TRADING SETTINGS ===" input bool AutoTrade = true ; input double LotSize = 0.01 ; input int MagicNumber = 12345 ; input bool EnableAutoSignal = false ; string OpenAI_API_Key = "sk-proj-NLeLNsEMxmmGkkFT7o9eajnyjY_tXPR3x6Cjbiop6749wO4V6xibqMyhdt06AM1gOdftxeW3BlbkF8ZsPUxb3tlphFiDk97OxpPu5dD7pIs1l_azyyDV-RtNPcoOiJponKqhQNxCBQ1IO_xcA" ; #define AI_COMPILED_FROM_MAIN #include "AI Canvas Theme.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Primitives.mqh" #include "AI JSON FILE.mqh" #include "AI Canvas State.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Scrollbar.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Editor.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Render.mqh" #include "AI Logic.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Interact.mqh" #include "AI Canvas Shell.mqh" int OnInit () { if (!Ai_Init()) return INIT_FAILED ; EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 500 ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); Ai_Deinit(); } void OnTick () { Ai_OnTick(); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { Ai_OnChartEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam); } void OnTimer () { Ai_OnTimer(); }

We start with the six #resource lines that embed the program's icon and the bitmaps for the header logo, sidebar logo, and the four sidebar action icons directly into the compiled program — same pattern as the previous article, but with the Twin Bars, Daily Signal, Trend Read, and Key Level icons drawn at runtime through the primitives module rather than loaded from disk, so we have fewer resource files to ship.

The "AI_COMPILED_FROM_MAIN" define before the includes is the sentinel each header checks to decide whether to emit extern forward declarations for the inputs. When the headers are compiled standalone for testing, the sentinel is undefined, and the externs are emitted; when included from this main file, the sentinel is defined, and the externs are skipped, so we do not get type conflicts between the input declarations here and the extern declarations there. The ten includes that follow pull in every module in dependency order — theme and primitives at the bottom, then JSON and state, then scrollbar and editor, then render, logic, interact, and shell at the top.

The five event handlers are one-line forwarders. OnInit calls "Ai_Init" and starts the five-hundred-millisecond timer that drives the caret blink and toast progress bar. OnDeinit kills the timer and calls "Ai_Deinit". OnTick forwards to "Ai_OnTick" for the new-bar auto-signal path. OnChartEvent forwards mouse and keyboard events to "Ai_OnChartEvent" in the interact module, and OnTimer forwards to "Ai_OnTimer" for the blink and toast updates. Keeping the entry file this thin means the user opens it, edits the inputs and the API key, and compiles — every other module stays untouched. What remains is testing the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

We compiled the program and attached it to the chart. Below is the resulting visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) image.

During testing, the split signal button dispatched the right action for every click; the seven signal actions produced structured chat turns with parsed results and trade-result lines; the auto-trade path placed market and pending orders matching each signal's direction; and the chart drawings appeared anchored to the correct bars with readable labels that the Clear Drawings action wiped in one pass.





Conclusion

We replaced the ad-hoc chat surface with a structured, dispatch-driven architecture that turns clicks into auditable trading artifacts. The program now routes seven distinct trading actions — Get Chart Data, Twin Bars, Quick Scalp, Daily Signal, Trend Read, Key Level, and Clear Drawings — through a single dispatcher keyed by stable integer IDs. It forces the AI into a constrained, line-based KEY:VALUE response format after a shared bar-definition preamble, making outputs reliably parseable even when the model adds commentary. A unified order-placement path chooses market or pending orders from an action-level matrix, validates broker stop levels, and scales SL/TP by recent bar volatility. Every signal is rendered as a labeled, bar-anchored chart drawing and can be cleared with a single command. Chat history and signal turns are persisted, making analysis and backtesting straightforward.

These outcomes are measurable: the project compiles, exercises each action via the dispatcher, places orders consistent with parsed signals, draws anchored annotations, and supports backtesting. Architecturally, adding an eighth action is minimal — register its label, icon, and action ID, then add one case to "AiDispatchFooterAction" — without reworking the UI or event wiring. The result is a reproducible, auditable AI-to-trade pipeline suitable for production experimentation and iterative extension. After reading this article, you will be able to:

Design a dispatch-driven action system where stable integer IDs route through a central handler, making new actions a matter of registering one entry rather than wiring new event handlers

Build line-based KEY:VALUE communication protocols with the AI that survive prose drift and partial responses where strict JSON parsing would fail

Place both market and pending orders from a unified function with broker stops-level validation, volatility-scaled SL and TP buffers, and the four pending order types selected from a level-type and trade-bias matrix





Attachments

